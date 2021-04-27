Latidomusic

Fall 2021 U.S. Tours: Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony, Alejandro Fernandéz And More

By April 27, 2021 at 2:50 pm
ALEJANDROSANZ / ALEXOFICIAL / MARCANTHONY / INSTAGRAM

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz is going to tour the U.S. this fall. As more people are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, more Latin music stars are announcing tours for later this year. Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandéz and Nuyorican icon Marc Anthony recently announced their tours as well.

Sanz is returning to the U.S. for #LAGIRA 2021.

Sanz will be coming back around to the U.S. for #LAGIRA 2021. The show kicks off in Rosemont on Oct. 8 and runs through major cities like New York, Miami, Houston, and L.A. for the rest of the month. Tickets for the 12 shows will go on sale this Thursday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

#LAGIRA is a continuation of Sanz’s 2019 tour of the same name in support of his #ELDISCO album. At the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, he won Best Pop Song and Record of the Year for “Mi Persona Favorita” with Cuban-American pop star Camila Cabello.

Marc Anthony’s U.S. Tour will also go on sale this week.

Following his live-stream show fiasco, Anthony announced his fall and winter U.S. tour this week. The Marc Anthony Tour will kick off in San Antonio on Aug. 27 and wrap in L.A. on Dec. 18. Tickets for the 23-date tour will go on sale this Friday, April 30. There will be a pre-sale this Wednesday, April 28.

Alejandro Fernandéz will bring regional Mexican music to the U.S. this fall.

Earlier this month, Fernandéz, the son of ranchera music legend Vicente Fernández, announced his Hecho En México Tour 2021. The tour starts in Reno on Sept. 10 and ends in Phoenix on Oct. 24. Tickets for the 19 dates are on sale now. Alejandro’s son Alex Fernández, Jr. and Mexican star Christian Nodal will open for select dates. Alejandro recently celebrated the tour announcement with his remix of Natanael Cano’s “Amor Tumbado.”

Other tours to look forward to this fall include Colombian pop star Maluma’s Papi Juancho World Tour and Ricky Martin’s joint tour with Enrique Iglesias. Colombian crooner Sebastián Yatra will be opening for the two icons. There’s also Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 that’s already sold out.

Singer-Songwriter Kany García Speaks Out Against Conversion Therapy in Puerto Rico

Entertainment

Singer-Songwriter Kany García Speaks Out Against Conversion Therapy in Puerto Rico

By April 23, 2021 at 7:26 am
BY  | April 23, 2021 AT 7:26 am
JOCELYN TROCHE

As the Puerto Rican government is debating a bill on conversion therapy, Kany García is speaking out against the controversial practice. The Boricua singer-songwriter wrote an open letter to the senators in favor of Senate Bill 184, which would help end conversion therapy on the island.

Kany is one of Puerto Rico’s most-decorated artists.

García is one of the Puerto Rico’s top artists. She’s won six Latin Grammy out of a career 20 nominations. In March, she was also nominated for her third Grammy Award for her latest album Mesa Para Dos.

This year Kany celebrated five years since coming out.

On Valentine’s Day 2016, García revealed that she was in a relationship with her partner, Jocelyn Troche. The couple is still going strong with Troche appearing in last year’s “Lo Que En Ti Veo.” She and García share beautiful moments in the video. At November’s Latin Grammy Awards, there was a big wave of artists in the LGBTQ+ community in the major categories, including García, Ricky Martin, Pablo Alborán, and Jesse y Joy’s Joy Huerta.

She’s telling Puerto Rican senators to pass Senate Bill 184 in her letter.

Since coming out, García has remained at the forefront of queer issues in Puerto Rico. The passage of Senate Bill 184 seeks to prohibit conversion therapy. The controversial practice has long harmed LGBTQ+ communities. It’s thought of as a way to rid them of their queer gender or sexual identities.

“Puerto Rico deserves that every girl and boy, every young woman and young man can be who they want to be and love who they want to love,” García wrote in her letter. “This measure has nothing to do with religion and everything to do with the protection of Puerto Rican children and youth.”

García speaks from her own experience. “I am an example of how to be faithful to who you are. I am a woman who deeply loves her partner and who is loved by her family and by our people. There is nothing to change. There is nothing to repair. There’s nothing to heal. We have to give the same opportunity that I have had, to be who I am, to all our children and youth.”

García further writes that the bill should be passed as-is without any amendments. According to Al Día news, Popular Democratic Party Senators Gretchen Hau, Elizabeth Rosa Velez, and Migdalia Gonzalez have filed several amendments to Senate Bill 184 as of Wednesday. Puerto Rico’s governor Pedro Pierluisi has indicated that he’s ready to override the senators if necessary.

Marc Anthony Streams Concert For Free After Livestream Collapse, Fans React on Twitter

Marc Anthony Streams Concert For Free After Livestream Collapse, Fans React on Twitter

By April 20, 2021 at 9:45 am
BY  | April 20, 2021 AT 9:45 am
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Salsa superstar Marc Anthony was set to have his global livestream concert “Una Noche” Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EST. He was supposed to perform his greatest hits and fans were hyped about a Daddy Yankee cameo. However, the concert never happened on its initial date. Here’s what went down.

The livestream was supposed to start on Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EST through the Maestro platform. 

The Maestro platform has in the past streamed events like the Fortnite World Cup, NBA, Coachella, and more live events.

At the time of the concert, it was estimated to have sold over 100,000 tickets starting at $25 each and fans from over 85 countries were going to watch the historic event. 

Marc Anthony posted on his Instagram that they were working through technical difficulties.

By 1 a.m. EST on Sunday that they finally pulled the plug and announced the cancellation. 

“Due to the overwhelming demand that caused a complete collapse of the streaming platform,” Anthony said in a statement. “I am deeply sorry for this technology failure that unfortunately was out of our control.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions/memes to #MarcAnthonyUnaNoche.

Marc, being the class act that he is, posted a lengthy apology and assured fans that he would work on getting their refunds and that the people that waited so long to watch him in concert, will in fact get a chance to see the show.

To make it up to his fans, Anthony shared the original livestream for free on his YouTube channel for 24 hours.

For 24 hours, fans were able to watch the show from the original livestream. Anthony again reassured fans that their tickets would be refunded.

At last, Marc Anthony fans, we got our concert!

While the experience wasn’t as smooth as intentionally planned, Marc was a man of his word and the concert was a delight for many fans worldwide.

Thank you Marc for your commitment to your fans!

