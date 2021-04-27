Fall 2021 U.S. Tours: Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony, Alejandro Fernandéz And More

Latidomusic

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz is going to tour the U.S. this fall. As more people are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, more Latin music stars are announcing tours for later this year. Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandéz and Nuyorican icon Marc Anthony recently announced their tours as well.

Sanz is returning to the U.S. for #LAGIRA 2021.

Sanz will be coming back around to the U.S. for #LAGIRA 2021. The show kicks off in Rosemont on Oct. 8 and runs through major cities like New York, Miami, Houston, and L.A. for the rest of the month. Tickets for the 12 shows will go on sale this Thursday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

#LAGIRA is a continuation of Sanz’s 2019 tour of the same name in support of his #ELDISCO album. At the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, he won Best Pop Song and Record of the Year for “Mi Persona Favorita” with Cuban-American pop star Camila Cabello.

Marc Anthony’s U.S. Tour will also go on sale this week.

Following his live-stream show fiasco, Anthony announced his fall and winter U.S. tour this week. The Marc Anthony Tour will kick off in San Antonio on Aug. 27 and wrap in L.A. on Dec. 18. Tickets for the 23-date tour will go on sale this Friday, April 30. There will be a pre-sale this Wednesday, April 28.

Alejandro Fernandéz will bring regional Mexican music to the U.S. this fall.

Earlier this month, Fernandéz, the son of ranchera music legend Vicente Fernández, announced his Hecho En México Tour 2021. The tour starts in Reno on Sept. 10 and ends in Phoenix on Oct. 24. Tickets for the 19 dates are on sale now. Alejandro’s son Alex Fernández, Jr. and Mexican star Christian Nodal will open for select dates. Alejandro recently celebrated the tour announcement with his remix of Natanael Cano’s “Amor Tumbado.”

Other tours to look forward to this fall include Colombian pop star Maluma’s Papi Juancho World Tour and Ricky Martin’s joint tour with Enrique Iglesias. Colombian crooner Sebastián Yatra will be opening for the two icons. There’s also Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 that’s already sold out.

