Maluma Announces US Dates for His 2021 Papi Juancho World Tour
Maluma baby is hitting the road this fall. The Colombian superstar announced the U.S. dates for his upcoming Papi Juancho World Tour. If you are a Maluma fan, go ahead and get those credit cards ready.
Maluma promises to abide by COVID-19 guidelines for the tour.
It looks like Maluma has hope the U.S. will get the COVID-19 vaccine situation under control by September. If all goes according to plan, his Papi Juancho World Tour will kick off on Sept. 2 in Sacramento, Calif.
“I can’t believe I’m finally announcing my tour!” Maluma said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to return to the concert stage – it is what I have been dreaming about for months – and we are going to celebrate like never before. I am planning a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and lots of new music off my last two albums, Papi Juancho and #7DJ.”
Pre-sale tickets for the Papi Juancho Tour will go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 25. Maluma will be announcing a pre-sale code for his fans on his Instagram account this week. Tickets to the general public will be available the following day, Feb. 26, starting at 10 a.m. local time. More U.S. dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
You can bet on “Hawái” being on the setlist.
Maluma is still riding high off his Papi Juancho hit “Hawái.” Nearly half a year after the song’s release and it’s currently No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart. The Spanglish remix featuring Canadian singer The Weeknd is getting “Hawái” played on pop radio.
At last week’s Premio Lo Nuestro, he won two awards. Maluma also performed a few songs off his latest album #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica). Later in the night, he joined Mexican pop star Carlos Rivera to sing their duet song “100 Años.”
Papi Juancho World Tour U.S. Dates
September 2nd – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
September 3rd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 4th – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
September 9th – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
September 11th – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
September 12th – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
September 18th – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
September 23rd – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Area
September 24th – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
September 25th – Odessa, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
September 26th – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 30th – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
October 1st – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 2nd – Washington DC @ Capital One Area
October 3rd – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
October 7th – Atlanta, GA @ StateFarm Arena
October 8th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 9th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
October 10th – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena
October 14th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 15th – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
October 16th – McAllen, TX @ Payne Arena
October 24th – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
