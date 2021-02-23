Latidomusic

Maluma Announces US Dates for His 2021 Papi Juancho World Tour

By February 23, 2021 at 8:02 am
PHOTO COURTESY OF MALUMA

Maluma baby is hitting the road this fall. The Colombian superstar announced the U.S. dates for his upcoming Papi Juancho World Tour. If you are a Maluma fan, go ahead and get those credit cards ready.

Maluma promises to abide by COVID-19 guidelines for the tour.

It looks like Maluma has hope the U.S. will get the COVID-19 vaccine situation under control by September. If all goes according to plan, his Papi Juancho World Tour will kick off on Sept. 2 in Sacramento, Calif.  

“I can’t believe I’m finally announcing my tour!” Maluma said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to return to the concert stage – it is what I have been dreaming about for months – and we are going to celebrate like never before. I am planning a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and lots of new music off my last two albums, Papi Juancho and #7DJ.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Papi Juancho Tour will go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 25. Maluma will be announcing a pre-sale code for his fans on his Instagram account this week. Tickets to the general public will be available the following day, Feb. 26, starting at 10 a.m. local time. More U.S. dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

You can bet on “Hawái” being on the setlist.

Maluma is still riding high off his Papi Juancho hit “Hawái.” Nearly half a year after the song’s release and it’s currently No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart. The Spanglish remix featuring Canadian singer The Weeknd is getting “Hawái” played on pop radio.

At last week’s Premio Lo Nuestro, he won two awards. Maluma also performed a few songs off his latest album #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica). Later in the night, he joined Mexican pop star Carlos Rivera to sing their duet song “100 Años.”

Papi Juancho World Tour U.S. Dates

September 2nd – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
September 3rd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 4th – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
September 9th – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
September 11th – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
September 12th – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
September 18th – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
September 23rd – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Area
September 24th – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
September 25th – Odessa, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
September 26th – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 30th – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
October 1st – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 2nd – Washington DC @ Capital One Area
October 3rd – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
October 7th – Atlanta, GA @ StateFarm Arena
October 8th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 9th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
October 10th – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena
October 14th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 15th – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
October 16th – McAllen, TX @ Payne Arena
October 24th – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Read: Maluma on The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘Hawái Remix Was Missing’

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Carlos Rivera Reveals ‘Crónicas de Una Guerra’ Album & Tour Documentary Release Dates

Latidomusic

Carlos Rivera Reveals ‘Crónicas de Una Guerra’ Album & Tour Documentary Release Dates

By February 17, 2021 at 7:58 pm
BY  | February 17, 2021 AT 7:58 pm
INSTAGRAM / CARLOSRIVERA

Carlos Rivera has finally announced the release date for his upcoming album and tour documentary Crónicas de Una Guerra. Ahead of his Premio Lo Nuestro performance, the Mexican pop star revealed that both projects will drop this month.

The Crónicas de Una Guerra tour documentary will premiere this week.

On Instagram Live on Monday night, Rivera excitedly announced that the Crónicas de Una Guerra album will be released on Feb. 26. The album will be bundled with the documentary of the same name. Fans will have a chance to watch the world premiere of the tour doc on Feb. 20. Tickets are on sale now on Cinépolis. Rivera will watch the digital premiere alongside his fans around the world that day.

Rivera first announced the news of Crónicas de Una Guerra last December. The album is an expanded edition of his 2018 LP, Guerra, and the documentary will cover his Guerra World Tour. The hit tour lasted from 2018 to early last year with 128 stops going through the U.S., Latin America, and Spain. The COVID-19  pandemic canceled the rest of the shows in 2020, so now fans can get Carlos’ hip-shaking experience at home.

The Crónicas de Una Guerra album will be released on Feb. 26.

Rivera released the Guerra album with the flamenco-pop bop “Regrésame Mi Corazón” and his cover of “Recuérdame” from Disney’s Coco soundtrack. The Crónicas de Una Guera edition will include the bubbly “Perdiendo La Cabeza” with Becky G and Pedro Capó and “Ya Pasará,” the benefit song he wrote to help families in Mexico who are need during the pandemic.

Also new to Crónicas de Una Guerra album is Rivera’s duet “100 Años” with Colombian superstar Maluma. The two heartthrobs will perform the song for the first time together at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards on Feb. 18.

Read: Maluma Goes Mexicano in “100 Años” with Carlos Rivera and Calibre 50

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
carlos riveraMaluma

Maluma Goes Mexicano in “100 Años” with Carlos Rivera and Calibre 50

Latidomusic

Maluma Goes Mexicano in “100 Años” with Carlos Rivera and Calibre 50

By February 12, 2021 at 8:59 am
BY  | February 12, 2021 AT 8:59 am
COMPOSITE COURTESY OF SONY MUSIC LATIN

Maluma and Carlos Rivera have the perfect song for your Valentine’s Day. The Colombian superstar goes banda with Rivera on the new version of their hit “100 Años” that was released on Feb. 12. They’re joined by rising Mexican group Calibre 50.

Calibre 50 jumps on the new version of “100 Años.”

Rivera and Maluma first released  “100 Años” in November. Originally, the song had more of a mariachi sound. In the music video, both heartthrobs shared a shot of tequila virtually from their sides of the world. Maluma got a taste of regional Mexican music with Tlaxcala’s finest.

The mariachi mix from the original version of “100 Años” is blended with Calibre 50’s unique banda-meets-Norteño sound. Maluma is definitely feeling his Mexicano oats this time around with two of the country’s biggest acts: Rivera and Calibre 50. The group’s lead singer Edén Muñoz adds an emotional verse that fits in perfectly with Rivera and Maluma’s heartfelt performances. The lucha for love is real on this soaring, timeless-sounding anthem.

Maluma will perform the song with Carlos for the first time at Premio Lo Nuestro.

Rivera and Maluma are confirmed to be performing “100 Años” at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards on Feb. 18. Calibre 50 will also be in attendance, so it’s not yet known if they’ll performing this new iteration of the song together.

“100 Años” will be included on Rivera’s Crónicas de Una Guerra, the upcoming expanded edition of his 2018 album Guerra. His hit collaboration “Perdiendo La Cabeza” with Becky G and Pedro Capó will also be included.

Bundled with Crónicas will be a DVD chronicling Rivera’s successful Guerra World Tour that visited the U.S., Latin America, and Spain. The tour was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.   

Read: Maluma on The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘Hawái Remix Was Missing’

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
calibre 50carlos riveraMaluma