Maluma Announces US Dates for His 2021 Papi Juancho World Tour

Maluma baby is hitting the road this fall. The Colombian superstar announced the U.S. dates for his upcoming Papi Juancho World Tour. If you are a Maluma fan, go ahead and get those credit cards ready.

Maluma promises to abide by COVID-19 guidelines for the tour.

ANNOUNCE: @Maluma’s Papi Juancho Tour is coming to the Forum on Friday, September 3, 2021!



Tickets on sale Friday, February 26 at 10am. Stay tuned for presale info! pic.twitter.com/Q6qfdmLdaX — The Forum (@TheForum) February 22, 2021

It looks like Maluma has hope the U.S. will get the COVID-19 vaccine situation under control by September. If all goes according to plan, his Papi Juancho World Tour will kick off on Sept. 2 in Sacramento, Calif.

“I can’t believe I’m finally announcing my tour!” Maluma said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to return to the concert stage – it is what I have been dreaming about for months – and we are going to celebrate like never before. I am planning a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and lots of new music off my last two albums, Papi Juancho and #7DJ.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Papi Juancho Tour will go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 25. Maluma will be announcing a pre-sale code for his fans on his Instagram account this week. Tickets to the general public will be available the following day, Feb. 26, starting at 10 a.m. local time. More U.S. dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

You can bet on “Hawái” being on the setlist.

Maluma is still riding high off his Papi Juancho hit “Hawái.” Nearly half a year after the song’s release and it’s currently No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart. The Spanglish remix featuring Canadian singer The Weeknd is getting “Hawái” played on pop radio.

At last week’s Premio Lo Nuestro, he won two awards. Maluma also performed a few songs off his latest album #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica). Later in the night, he joined Mexican pop star Carlos Rivera to sing their duet song “100 Años.”

September 2nd – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 3rd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 4th – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

September 9th – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

September 11th – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

September 12th – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

September 18th – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

September 23rd – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Area

September 24th – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

September 25th – Odessa, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center

September 26th – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 30th – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena

October 1st – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 2nd – Washington DC @ Capital One Area

October 3rd – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

October 7th – Atlanta, GA @ StateFarm Arena

October 8th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 9th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

October 10th – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena

October 14th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 15th – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

October 16th – McAllen, TX @ Payne Arena

October 24th – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

