Maluma on The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘Hawái Remix Was Missing’

One of The Weeknd’s recent collaborators, Maluma, watched his Super Bowl halftime show performance from home instead of from the stage. Fans were sad that there was no surprise guest but the show went on. After The Weeknd ended up having zero special guests, the Colombian superstar offered a hilarious response.

Maluma joked about being left out of the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Muy duro todo pero….. falto #HawaiRemix 😭 — MALUMA (@maluma) February 8, 2021

“Very strong [show], but the #HawáiRemix was missing,” Maluma wrote in Spanish with a crying face emoji.

Even though The Weeknd said days before that there would be “no special guests,” fans were still holding out hope that other artists would appear in some capacity. Maluma was rumored because The Weeknd scored a big hit with him late last year when they teamed up for the Spanglish remix of “Hawái.”

Rosalía was another rumored guest.

Fans were really hoping for Spanish pop star Rosalía to be a guest, but that did not happen. She joined The Weeknd last year for a Spanglish remix of his year-long Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit “Blinding Lights.” She presumably watched his set from home too.

Every time I hear blinding lights now I hear rosalia singing "this timeee" in english — Lucas Villa (@myprerogative15) February 8, 2021

The Weeknd did the Super Bowl solo.

It seems that The Weeknd is the man of his words and made his solo show everything it could be. Not even French duo Daft Punk appeared onscreen during “Starboy” or “I Feel it Coming.” After putting in $7 million dollars of his own money into his set, The Weeknd did what he had to do in his red After Hours suit.

One of the moments going viral online is The Weeknd’s disorienting performance of “I Can’t Feel My Face.” He was caught up in a flurry of men running around in surgical bandages. That was a nod to his look at the start of his After Hours album era last year.

Another poignant moment was The Weeknd’s performance of “The Hills.” He was joined in the stadium’s bleachers with a choir of all Black men. The Weeknd also performed his latest single “Save Your Tears” in a stunning, stripped-back interlude.

