Maluma on The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘Hawái Remix Was Missing’

By February 8, 2021 at 1:52 pm
One of The Weeknd’s recent collaborators, Maluma, watched his Super Bowl halftime show performance from home instead of from the stage. Fans were sad that there was no surprise guest but the show went on. After The Weeknd ended up having zero special guests, the Colombian superstar offered a hilarious response.

Maluma joked about being left out of the Super Bowl Halftime show.

“Very strong [show], but the #HawáiRemix was missing,” Maluma wrote in Spanish with a crying face emoji.

Even though The Weeknd said days before that there would be “no special guests,” fans were still holding out hope that other artists would appear in some capacity. Maluma was rumored because The Weeknd scored a big hit with him late last year when they teamed up for the Spanglish remix of “Hawái.”

Rosalía was another rumored guest.

Fans were really hoping for Spanish pop star Rosalía to be a guest, but that did not happen. She joined The Weeknd last year for a Spanglish remix of his year-long Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit “Blinding Lights.” She presumably watched his set from home too.

The Weeknd did the Super Bowl solo.

It seems that The Weeknd is the man of his words and made his solo show everything it could be. Not even French duo Daft Punk appeared onscreen during “Starboy” or “I Feel it Coming.” After putting in $7 million dollars of his own money into his set, The Weeknd did what he had to do in his red After Hours suit.

One of the moments going viral online is The Weeknd’s disorienting performance of “I Can’t Feel My Face.” He was caught up in a flurry of men running around in surgical bandages. That was a nod to his look at the start of his After Hours album era last year.

Another poignant moment was The Weeknd’s performance of “The Hills.” He was joined in the stadium’s bleachers with a choir of all Black men. The Weeknd also performed his latest single “Save Your Tears” in a stunning, stripped-back interlude.

Mariah Carey Perfectly Shades the NFL By Calling Super Bowl Sunday 'Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day'

Entertainment

Mariah Carey Perfectly Shades the NFL By Calling Super Bowl Sunday 'Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day'

February 8, 2021 AT 2:26 pm
Mariah Carey continues to show us that it’s her world and we’re just living in it. The Songbird Supreme has never been shy about standing up for what she believes in, now matter how salty her critics can get.

On Sunday, when the rest of America was glued to their TV screens watching the Super Bowl, Mariah Carey tweeted out: “Happy Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day!”

Man interpreted the tweet as shade directed at the NFL for airing a seemingly anti-racism commercial that simultaneously revealed that the organization would be committing $250 million to ending systematic racism.

The commercial consisted of an inspirational speech being played over footage of Black Lives Matter protests.

“Football is a microcosm of America. All races, religions, living, playing, competing, side by side,” said the commercial.

Many viewers pegged the ad and announcement as tone-deaf, considering the NFL’s containing failure to support Colin Kaepernick’s (and now other Black football players’) protests against police brutality.

“Just saw a commercial that the NFL is committing $250 Million to end systemic racism yet they can’t even commit a couple million to get Colin Kaepernick signed to a team…” wrote one skeptical Twitter user.

“The NFL creating a commercial that shows players kneeling, putting “Breonna Taylor” on the back of their helmets, and ends with the league committing $250 million to end systemic racism must have @Kaepernick7 feeling some type of way,” wrote another.

This isn’t the first time Mariah has publicly showed her support for the former quarterback for the 49ers.

In 2018, Carey posted a picture on her Instagram of herself and Kaepernick together in a photo-op that (most of) her fans were going crazy over. She captioned the picture: “Such an honor to meet @kaepernick7 today!”

Carey, who is of Afro-Venezuelan descent, has always been frank about her support of racial equality and the end to police violence. She notably postponed the release of her 30th anniversary album to not detract attention from the BLM movement.

“As we continue to fight for equality and justice within our broken systems, I thank you for using your platforms to educate, inform and invoke change. Together let’s bring on a change,” she wrote on her Instagram.

While she was at it, Mariah also used her Twitter account to bring attention to another grave injustice that took place at a previous Super Bowl: the blackballing of Janet Jackson.

When one fan replied to her “Colin Kapppp appreciation thread” with the tweet, “Don’t forget it’s also Janet Jackson appreciation day,” she responded with a sly: “Yes it is! *Heart emoji*”

Sigh. No one is able to shade like the Queen.

These Were The Best And Worst Commercials From This Year's Super Bowl

Entertainment

February 8, 2021 AT 1:09 pm
Yesterday marked the 55th Super Bowl – a match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But you’d be forgiven for not knowing that since so many people only turn in for the half time show or the inventive, hilarious, and occasionally bizarre TV commercials.

Thanks to what many pundits are calling a pretty boring football game and a mediocre half time performance, the commercials really seem to be the highlight of this year’s big game. So let’s take a look at some of the best and some of the worst from Super Bowl LV.

Best: Amazon Alexa

PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan stars in the 60-second spot for Amazon, in which he voices — and embodies — Alexa. An executive imagines what it would be like to request favors from the virtual assistant — like adding things to her grocery list, reading her a sexy audiobook in the bathtub, or dimming the lights — if it took the shape of Jordan. The answer? Delightfully distracting.

Worst: NFL “Inspire Change”

The ad itself is inspiring, featuring quotes from former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson’s Hall of Fame speech, played over images of civil rights protests and a graphic noting that the NFL is giving $250 million to fight systemic racism. But the league still hasn’t apologized or publicly made amends with Colin Kaepernick, the onetime San Francisco 49ers quarterback whose kneeling during the National Anthem starting in 2016 to call attention to police brutality ignited a huge controversy.

Best: Cheetos

That ’70s Show costars and real-life married couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reunited on screen for Cheetos. In the Crunch Pop Mix spot, the Black Swan actress refuses to admit that she’s been snacking on Kutcher’s Cheetos, and a number of hilarious encounters ensue, complete with a Shaggy cameo and mini “Wasn’t Me” performance.

Worst: Squarespace “5-9”

OK…I love Dolly Parton. But this commercial just didn’t hit the mark. Dolly and Squarespace retooled her upbeat hit about surviving the workday, “9-to-5,” into a chirpy take on the depressing reality of modern workplaces. It’s a trippy tribute to those who use the website-building company Squarespace to promote the side business they really care about when the clock strikes 5 p.m. on their soul-crushing day job.

Best: Uber Eats

For an Uber Eats spot, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprised their roles as Wayne and Garth, respectively, from Wayne’s World, the 1992 comedy film based on a Saturday Night Live sketchAnd it wouldn’t be 2021 without a Cardi B cameo.

Worst: Robin Hood Trading App

Yup, the stock trading app that helped fuel the takedown of Wall Street hedge funds over investments in GameStop has a curiously timed Super Bowl ad encouraging average folks to get into the stock market. But Robinhood is also under fire for blocking those average folks from making many of those trades.

Best: State Farm with Drake

“Stand-ins don’t have lines,” Drake is asked to understand in this ad. Why is it so funny to see him in a signature red State Farm polo?

Best: Logitech

Nothing will ever beat Lil Nas X’s “Cool Ranch” commercial from last year, but this Logitech ad—in which he wears a truly smashing pink pajama set—is a close second.

Best: Budweiser Covid-19 Donation

Okay, it isn’t technically a traditional ad, but it’s powerful nonetheless; this year, Budweiser decided to sit out the Super Bowl ad race altogether, and instead donated the money that the company would have spent to COVID-19 vaccination awareness. Coke and Pepsi did the same, and we’re better off for it.

