Maluma Goes Mexicano in “100 Años” with Carlos Rivera and Calibre 50

By February 12, 2021 at 8:59 am
COMPOSITE COURTESY OF SONY MUSIC LATIN

Maluma and Carlos Rivera have the perfect song for your Valentine’s Day. The Colombian superstar goes banda with Rivera on the new version of their hit “100 Años” that was released on Feb. 12. They’re joined by rising Mexican group Calibre 50.

Calibre 50 jumps on the new version of “100 Años.”

Rivera and Maluma first released  “100 Años” in November. Originally, the song had more of a mariachi sound. In the music video, both heartthrobs shared a shot of tequila virtually from their sides of the world. Maluma got a taste of regional Mexican music with Tlaxcala’s finest.

The mariachi mix from the original version of “100 Años” is blended with Calibre 50’s unique banda-meets-Norteño sound. Maluma is definitely feeling his Mexicano oats this time around with two of the country’s biggest acts: Rivera and Calibre 50. The group’s lead singer Edén Muñoz adds an emotional verse that fits in perfectly with Rivera and Maluma’s heartfelt performances. The lucha for love is real on this soaring, timeless-sounding anthem.

Maluma will perform the song with Carlos for the first time at Premio Lo Nuestro.

Rivera and Maluma are confirmed to be performing “100 Años” at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards on Feb. 18. Calibre 50 will also be in attendance, so it’s not yet known if they’ll performing this new iteration of the song together.

“100 Años” will be included on Rivera’s Crónicas de Una Guerra, the upcoming expanded edition of his 2018 album Guerra. His hit collaboration “Perdiendo La Cabeza” with Becky G and Pedro Capó will also be included.

Bundled with Crónicas will be a DVD chronicling Rivera’s successful Guerra World Tour that visited the U.S., Latin America, and Spain. The tour was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.   

Maluma on The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘Hawái Remix Was Missing’

Maluma on The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘Hawái Remix Was Missing’

By February 8, 2021 at 1:52 pm
February 8, 2021 AT 1:52 pm
theweeknd / maluma / Instagram

One of The Weeknd’s recent collaborators, Maluma, watched his Super Bowl halftime show performance from home instead of from the stage. Fans were sad that there was no surprise guest but the show went on. After The Weeknd ended up having zero special guests, the Colombian superstar offered a hilarious response.

Maluma joked about being left out of the Super Bowl Halftime show.

“Very strong [show], but the #HawáiRemix was missing,” Maluma wrote in Spanish with a crying face emoji.

Even though The Weeknd said days before that there would be “no special guests,” fans were still holding out hope that other artists would appear in some capacity. Maluma was rumored because The Weeknd scored a big hit with him late last year when they teamed up for the Spanglish remix of “Hawái.”

Rosalía was another rumored guest.

Fans were really hoping for Spanish pop star Rosalía to be a guest, but that did not happen. She joined The Weeknd last year for a Spanglish remix of his year-long Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit “Blinding Lights.” She presumably watched his set from home too.

The Weeknd did the Super Bowl solo.

It seems that The Weeknd is the man of his words and made his solo show everything it could be. Not even French duo Daft Punk appeared onscreen during “Starboy” or “I Feel it Coming.” After putting in $7 million dollars of his own money into his set, The Weeknd did what he had to do in his red After Hours suit.

One of the moments going viral online is The Weeknd’s disorienting performance of “I Can’t Feel My Face.” He was caught up in a flurry of men running around in surgical bandages. That was a nod to his look at the start of his After Hours album era last year.

Another poignant moment was The Weeknd’s performance of “The Hills.” He was joined in the stadium’s bleachers with a choir of all Black men. The Weeknd also performed his latest single “Save Your Tears” in a stunning, stripped-back interlude.

HalftimeMalumaMusicSuper BowlThe Weeknd

Maluma Invited Fans To A Meet And Greet But Now It’s Being Called A Covid-19 Super Spreader Event

Maluma Invited Fans To A Meet And Greet But Now It’s Being Called A Covid-19 Super Spreader Event

By February 4, 2021 at 6:42 pm
February 4, 2021 AT 6:42 pm
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Maluma is one of the world’s biggest pop stars, so it should be no surprise that when he invites fans to a meet-and-greet, thousands of people would show up.

And that’s exactly what happened at his latest meet-and-greet in Miami, which is now being called a potential Covid-19 super spreader event after police were forced to shut down the event since so few people were following health measures.

Maluma incited a mob of his fans at a Miami meet-and-greet.

If Maluma was in my neighborhood, I probably would have been the first in line to go to his meet-and-greet. But now, thanks to Covid, his massive fandom might just prove to be deadly, after fans gathered for a Miami event to promote his latest EP.

Papi Juancho took to Instagram to alert his fans that he’d be making an appearance at a gallery pop-up, making sure to include in parentheses: ‘Wear masks.’ As soon as he arrived, fans swarmed his car as he stood up through the sunroof to greet fans which were lined up for blocks.

He greeted around 160 fans outside the gallery, before they were let inside the gallery 10 at a time, where social distancing was enforced. But with more than 1,000 people still in line, the Miami Police Department had to step in to shut down the event, as it violated Covid-19 emergency orders.

“We don’t know why they canceled it, we’ve been here for three hours” a young fan told Telemundo Miami, adding that the line was “really long.”

Maluma was in Miami promoting his latest EP, 7DJ.

Credit: maluma / Instagram

Maluma, who’s promoting the recently released visual album “7 Días en Jamaica,” partnered with fellow Colombian artist Federico Uribe, who made art for the album using pieces of plastic. The artwork, which will be auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to environmental non-profits, was on display at the gallery

Maluma announced his EP last week on Instagram, sparking pregnancy rumors as he cuddled up to a woman’s stomach, which was scribed in marker with ‘#7DJ.’ 

‘It’s my sixth child… For the people who thought I was going to be a dad. This is my new baby, 7 Días En Jamaica. This is a project that I’ve been working on for a long time.’

COVID-19fansMalumapandemic