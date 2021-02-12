Maluma Goes Mexicano in “100 Años” with Carlos Rivera and Calibre 50

Latidomusic

Maluma and Carlos Rivera have the perfect song for your Valentine’s Day. The Colombian superstar goes banda with Rivera on the new version of their hit “100 Años” that was released on Feb. 12. They’re joined by rising Mexican group Calibre 50.

Calibre 50 jumps on the new version of “100 Años.”

Rivera and Maluma first released “100 Años” in November. Originally, the song had more of a mariachi sound. In the music video, both heartthrobs shared a shot of tequila virtually from their sides of the world. Maluma got a taste of regional Mexican music with Tlaxcala’s finest.

The mariachi mix from the original version of “100 Años” is blended with Calibre 50’s unique banda-meets-Norteño sound. Maluma is definitely feeling his Mexicano oats this time around with two of the country’s biggest acts: Rivera and Calibre 50. The group’s lead singer Edén Muñoz adds an emotional verse that fits in perfectly with Rivera and Maluma’s heartfelt performances. The lucha for love is real on this soaring, timeless-sounding anthem.

Maluma will perform the song with Carlos for the first time at Premio Lo Nuestro.

El cantautor mexicano @_carlosrivera tomará el escenario en #PremioLoNuestro junto a @maluma con su hit ‘100 Años’ 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/gnDa0XQ9fa — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 2, 2021

Rivera and Maluma are confirmed to be performing “100 Años” at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards on Feb. 18. Calibre 50 will also be in attendance, so it’s not yet known if they’ll performing this new iteration of the song together.

“100 Años” will be included on Rivera’s Crónicas de Una Guerra, the upcoming expanded edition of his 2018 album Guerra. His hit collaboration “Perdiendo La Cabeza” with Becky G and Pedro Capó will also be included.

Bundled with Crónicas will be a DVD chronicling Rivera’s successful Guerra World Tour that visited the U.S., Latin America, and Spain. The tour was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

