Marc Anthony Streams Concert For Free After Livestream Collapse, Fans React on Twitter

Salsa superstar Marc Anthony was set to have his global livestream concert “Una Noche” Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EST. He was supposed to perform his greatest hits and fans were hyped about a Daddy Yankee cameo. However, the concert never happened on its initial date. Here’s what went down.

The livestream was supposed to start on Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EST through the Maestro platform.

Not me contacting Marc Anthony’s team for help ☠️ #MarcAnthonyUnaNoche pic.twitter.com/8md3sdQv2Q — Karen Garcia (@Karengarciavx) April 18, 2021

The Maestro platform has in the past streamed events like the Fortnite World Cup, NBA, Coachella, and more live events.

At the time of the concert, it was estimated to have sold over 100,000 tickets starting at $25 each and fans from over 85 countries were going to watch the historic event.

Marc Anthony posted on his Instagram that they were working through technical difficulties.

By 1 a.m. EST on Sunday that they finally pulled the plug and announced the cancellation.

“Due to the overwhelming demand that caused a complete collapse of the streaming platform,” Anthony said in a statement. “I am deeply sorry for this technology failure that unfortunately was out of our control.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions/memes to #MarcAnthonyUnaNoche.

RIP to all the Latino kids getting yelled at by their parents rn because the Marc Anthony Live concert is not working #MarcAnthonyUnaNoche — Diana Cobas (@diPadierna) April 18, 2021

Who came to Twitter to double check and save themselves from their parents chancletazos because somehow the concert not loading was their fault. #MarcAnthonyUnaNoche pic.twitter.com/B3txPaXMFI — Mel Capielo (@CapieloMel) April 18, 2021

Marc, being the class act that he is, posted a lengthy apology and assured fans that he would work on getting their refunds and that the people that waited so long to watch him in concert, will in fact get a chance to see the show.

To make it up to his fans, Anthony shared the original livestream for free on his YouTube channel for 24 hours.

For 24 hours, fans were able to watch the show from the original livestream. Anthony again reassured fans that their tickets would be refunded.

At last, Marc Anthony fans, we got our concert!

While the experience wasn’t as smooth as intentionally planned, Marc was a man of his word and the concert was a delight for many fans worldwide.

Thank you Marc for your commitment to your fans!

Thank you @MarcAnthony!! This was such a gift to your fans! Excellent concert, so many memories of seeing so many of your live concerts. Feeling so much joy right now! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻#MarcAnthonyUnaNoche #MarcAnthony pic.twitter.com/6dvwFcFunK — Vanessa (@prlatina44) April 19, 2021

#MarcAnthonyUnaNoche @MarcAnthony – thank you for making this concert available on line. My mom who has Alzheimer’s still remembers you and your music brings a smile to her face. This is the best birthday gift she could have gotten as she turns 92 on Sunday. Love you! pic.twitter.com/Ato5D2BN5j — justice (@Luzandjay) April 19, 2021

