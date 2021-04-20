Latidomusic

Marc Anthony Streams Concert For Free After Livestream Collapse, Fans React on Twitter

By April 20, 2021 at 9:45 am
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Salsa superstar Marc Anthony was set to have his global livestream concert “Una Noche” Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EST. He was supposed to perform his greatest hits and fans were hyped about a Daddy Yankee cameo. However, the concert never happened on its initial date. Here’s what went down.

The livestream was supposed to start on Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EST through the Maestro platform. 

The Maestro platform has in the past streamed events like the Fortnite World Cup, NBA, Coachella, and more live events.

At the time of the concert, it was estimated to have sold over 100,000 tickets starting at $25 each and fans from over 85 countries were going to watch the historic event. 

Marc Anthony posted on his Instagram that they were working through technical difficulties.

By 1 a.m. EST on Sunday that they finally pulled the plug and announced the cancellation. 

“Due to the overwhelming demand that caused a complete collapse of the streaming platform,” Anthony said in a statement. “I am deeply sorry for this technology failure that unfortunately was out of our control.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions/memes to #MarcAnthonyUnaNoche.

Marc, being the class act that he is, posted a lengthy apology and assured fans that he would work on getting their refunds and that the people that waited so long to watch him in concert, will in fact get a chance to see the show.

To make it up to his fans, Anthony shared the original livestream for free on his YouTube channel for 24 hours.

For 24 hours, fans were able to watch the show from the original livestream. Anthony again reassured fans that their tickets would be refunded.

At last, Marc Anthony fans, we got our concert!

While the experience wasn’t as smooth as intentionally planned, Marc was a man of his word and the concert was a delight for many fans worldwide.

Thank you Marc for your commitment to your fans!

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that grips the globe, Latin music in the U.S. saw a 20 percent rise in streaming revenue in 2020. The genre posted a fifth consecutive year of overall revenue growth last year, according to the RIAA on Wednesday.

Latin music posted its best revenue in the U.S. since 2005.

The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) released the 2020 year-end report on Latin music.

“Latin music continues to ‘punch above its weight’ – posting its fifth straight year of growth amidst the challenges and disruptions of the COVID economy,” wrote RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne in an annual revenue report.

After accounting for 5 percent of overall music revenue in the U.S. in 2019, that percentage rose to 5.4 percent last year. Latin music is heavily consumed on streaming and video platforms. Revenue for the genre is at its highest since 2005, the era when reggaeton music first broke through thanks to Puerto Rican acts like Daddy Yankee, Ivy Queen, and Tego Caulderón.

Bad Bunny had the highest-certified Latin music single of 2020.

Over a decade later, and it’s still reggaeton and Boricua artists that are leading the pack of Latin music stars. According to the RIAA, Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” was the highest-certified Latin music single of 2020. The hit song from his Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning YHLQMDLG album was certified 24-times Diamante. The RIAA is responsible for certifying albums and singles as platinum and gold. Latin music accounted for 15 percent of the certifications in 2020.

The news about Bad Bunny shouldn’t be a surprise as Spotify revealed last year that he was the most-streamed artist globally on the platform. He was followed by Canadian superstar Drake and Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin.

The RIAA credits Latin music’s 20 percent streaming growth in 2020 to the fans who are turning to paid streaming subscriptions. YouTube is another major platform where Latin music is consumed. Billboard reported that 30 percent of the top 100 music videos of 2020 were from Latin music artists.  

No doubt, as the Latina Queen of Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez has played the better half of quite a few relationships and not just on-screen. From Diddy, formerly known as Puff Daddy and P Diddy, to Casper Smart Lopez has been The Strong Woman behind some pretty well-known men.

Her exes Marc Anthony (whom J.L o shares twins Emme and Max, 13 with) and Ben Affleck know it, and in a recent interview, they opened up about what they really think of her.

For her recent May cover of InStyle magazine, Lopez’s feature story included insights from her former loves Anthony and Affleck on everything from her drive to her ageless beauty.

In honor of the singer and actor’s 30-year run in the entertainment industry, the magazine featured her and her most prolific exes. For the interview, both Anthony and Affleck commented on Lopez’s character, heart, and business savvy. “The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen,” Anthony, explained in his interview.

Anthony, a singer and actor who starred in the 2001 film In the Time of the Butterflies was married to Lopez from 2004 to 2014.

“Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times. And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she’ll say, ‘You just don’t see it yet.’ Nine times out of 10, she’ll nail it. She’s the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I’ve ever met,” Anthony went onto share. “When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”

Affleck who dated J.LO in 2002 and starred alongside her in the films “Gigli” and “Jersey Girl” also spoke openly about Lopez.

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” Affleck, whose romance with Lopez earned him the other part of the nickname “Bennifer” by the media, explained.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he revealed, “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

At one point Affleck commented, relatably, that he felt J.Lo appeared as if she hadn’t aged since they dated.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s…at best?” he joked.

