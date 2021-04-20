Marc Anthony Streams Concert For Free After Livestream Collapse, Fans React on Twitter
Salsa superstar Marc Anthony was set to have his global livestream concert “Una Noche” Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EST. He was supposed to perform his greatest hits and fans were hyped about a Daddy Yankee cameo. However, the concert never happened on its initial date. Here’s what went down.
The livestream was supposed to start on Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EST through the Maestro platform.
The Maestro platform has in the past streamed events like the Fortnite World Cup, NBA, Coachella, and more live events.
At the time of the concert, it was estimated to have sold over 100,000 tickets starting at $25 each and fans from over 85 countries were going to watch the historic event.
Marc Anthony posted on his Instagram that they were working through technical difficulties.
By 1 a.m. EST on Sunday that they finally pulled the plug and announced the cancellation.
“Due to the overwhelming demand that caused a complete collapse of the streaming platform,” Anthony said in a statement. “I am deeply sorry for this technology failure that unfortunately was out of our control.”
Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions/memes to #MarcAnthonyUnaNoche.
Marc, being the class act that he is, posted a lengthy apology and assured fans that he would work on getting their refunds and that the people that waited so long to watch him in concert, will in fact get a chance to see the show.
To make it up to his fans, Anthony shared the original livestream for free on his YouTube channel for 24 hours.
For 24 hours, fans were able to watch the show from the original livestream. Anthony again reassured fans that their tickets would be refunded.
At last, Marc Anthony fans, we got our concert!
While the experience wasn’t as smooth as intentionally planned, Marc was a man of his word and the concert was a delight for many fans worldwide.
Thank you Marc for your commitment to your fans!
READ: Alert La Familia! There’s a Marc Anthony Livestream Concert Coming in April
Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com