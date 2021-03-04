Latidomusic

Alert La Familia! There’s a Marc Anthony Livestream Concert Coming in April

By March 4, 2021 at 12:21 pm
MAGNUS STUDIOS / LIVE AND LOUD

Marc Anthony will be putting on a live stream concert for his fans in April. The Nuyorican icon announced the news this week about his upcoming show Marc Anthony: One Night Only.

Anthony wants to entertain his fans from a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Life has changed us…undoubtedly,” Anthony said in a statement. “But music is still a tethering wire for us all. It allows us to continue maintaining the illusion, love, and joy alive. And although for safety reasons we cannot be face-to-face yet, I am sure this concert will create an incredible magic that will allow me to connect with my audience, wherever they are, and with all those who need a touch of my music to move forward, to maintain the passion for life.”

With hits like “Vivir Mi Vida” and the ’90s classic “I Need to Know,” there will be a lot more than “moving forward” going on during a Marc Anthony show. The salsa music giant will definitely have our parents, tías, and abuelas getting down to his songs in the living room. We’ll be up in the mix too.

Don’t miss it because the show will be “One Night Only.”

Marc Anthony: One Night Only will be live-streamed worldwide on April 17. The concert will be directed by Grammy Award-winning director Carlos Perez, who shot the music videos for “Despacito” and “Vivir Mi Vida.” Magnus Studios is producing the live stream event.

“At Magnus Studios, we have set out to create unique content and entertainment experiences for worldwide audiences,” said Felipe Pimiento, Magnus COO and head of Magnus Studios, in a statement. “Music is in our DNA and this will mark the first of many music content productions in our production pipeline. We couldn’t be prouder than starting with our own, Marc Anthony, to set the stage for what’s to come.”

Fans can buy tickets now to Marc Anthony: One Night Only at his official website here. Anthony made history back in September when his 3.0 album became the first salsa LP to be certified Diamante in the U.S.

The Lincoln Project And Marc Anthony Release Ad Against Trump

Things That Matter

The Lincoln Project And Marc Anthony Release Ad Against Trump

By November 2, 2020 at 1:42 pm
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

President Trump’s record on Puerto Rico has been awful. It took years for him to approve relief funds for the island and they came during a campaign season. Marc Anthony teamed up with The Lincoln Project to call out President Trump’s response to Puerto Rico after a series of natural disasters.

Marc Anthony is calling for Puerto Ricans on the mainland to “vote him out.”

The Puerto Rican singer voiced an ad by The Lincoln Project against President Trump and his response to Hurricane Maria. In 2017, the hurricane devastated the island. Millions of Americans were without power and running water for months and thousands died. President Trump spent the time after Hurricane Maria arguing with experts over the death toll.

Anthony is proud to have been part of the campaign to get Trump out of office.

The ad shows the island struggling to recover after Maria. All throughout, the ad highlights President Trump’s failed response to the crisis. Instead of supplying aid for Puerto Rico, President Trump fought to move the funds to states impacted by other hurricanes. Meanwhile, President Trump complained publicly about needing to help Puerto Rico, even saying it threw off the budget during a press conference.

Voters are not letting his actions in Puerto Rico go unchallenged.

President Trump pushed back against relief funds for Puerto Rico for years. It wasn’t until he was running for reelection that President Trump suddenly announced relief funds. The money appeared at the same time that the Trump campaign realized that Puerto Ricans have become a formidable voting bloc in Florida, a key swing state for President Trump. Without Florida, President Trump’s likelihood of a second term shrink considerably.

Everyone remembers the infamous video of President Trump throwing paper towels.

The moment stunned people around the world. The president went to Puerto Rico after avoiding to do so for months. When he arrived, President Trump was caught on camera throwing paper towels into a crowd of Puerto Ricans. The people of Puerto Rico were desperate for aid and necessary relief to reopen schools, restore power and running water, offer food and medicine, and generally help the island. Instead, leaders on the island watched as the President of the United States threw paper towels to people in a crowd.

Some people want an ad made to target the Cuban community.

The Cuban community is notoriously conservative and many are excited for a second Trump term. The Lincoln Project has worked tirelessly to convince Republicans to vote against President Trump in the upcoming election. The Lincoln Project is a Republican organization that has focused ads on turning out voters against President Trump. Their focus has been Republican voters using Republican fear-mongering ad tactics.

Elections 2020Lincoln ProjectMarc AnthonyPuerto Rico

Marc Anthony’s $7 Million Yacht Went Down In Flames And The Miami Fire Rescue Doesn’t Know What Caused The Fire

Entertainment

Marc Anthony’s $7 Million Yacht Went Down In Flames And The Miami Fire Rescue Doesn’t Know What Caused The Fire

By December 19, 2019 at 1:56 pm
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

The Miami Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 7:30 —which was docked at a marina on Watson Island. Initially, two fireboats arrived at the site, but the yacht was already engulfed in flames. Here’s what happened.

At 7:30 pm on Wednesday, the Miami Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a marina on Watson Island. 

Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

The boat was docked off MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina when it caught fire on Wednesday night. The team worked to extinguish the flames before they could spread to other boats docked in the area —but the king of Salsa’s multi-million yacht was already capsized. 

The incident made it to the news.

local news reported that 45+ firefighters battled the flames and smoke from boats and the dock.

The fire escalated and got out of control.

Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

“Boat fires can quickly go from a small compartment fire into an unstoppable blaze in a matter of minutes because of the material found onboard these vessels,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement. Crews used fireboats to douse the blaze, which could be seen from as far away as downtown Miami according to Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll.

It looks like it did ‘rain on’ Marc Anthony after all.

The yacht, named “Andiamo”, which translates to “let’s go” in Italian, was worth about $7 million, according to Yahoo. It was 36.6 meters, about 120 feet, long, according to Boat International and it took two hours to get the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries, although two crew members were aboard the yacht during the time of the fire.

Andiamo has six passenger rooms, one master bedroom, five double rooms, and one twin room. Flames were under control in two hours with the help of more than 45 firefighters.

The cause of the fire has not yet been publicly announced.

The Grammy-winning singer was not on board during the time of the fire, a representative told USA Today. The firefighters used an oil-absorbent to soak up oil on the surface of the water in order to decrease potential negative environmental impacts, according to Miami-Dade.

firesMarc AnthonyMiami