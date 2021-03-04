Alert La Familia! There’s a Marc Anthony Livestream Concert Coming in April

Latidomusic

Marc Anthony will be putting on a live stream concert for his fans in April. The Nuyorican icon announced the news this week about his upcoming show Marc Anthony: One Night Only.

Anthony wants to entertain his fans from a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Life has changed us…undoubtedly,” Anthony said in a statement. “But music is still a tethering wire for us all. It allows us to continue maintaining the illusion, love, and joy alive. And although for safety reasons we cannot be face-to-face yet, I am sure this concert will create an incredible magic that will allow me to connect with my audience, wherever they are, and with all those who need a touch of my music to move forward, to maintain the passion for life.”

With hits like “Vivir Mi Vida” and the ’90s classic “I Need to Know,” there will be a lot more than “moving forward” going on during a Marc Anthony show. The salsa music giant will definitely have our parents, tías, and abuelas getting down to his songs in the living room. We’ll be up in the mix too.

Don’t miss it because the show will be “One Night Only.”

Marc Anthony: One Night Only will be live-streamed worldwide on April 17. The concert will be directed by Grammy Award-winning director Carlos Perez, who shot the music videos for “Despacito” and “Vivir Mi Vida.” Magnus Studios is producing the live stream event.

“At Magnus Studios, we have set out to create unique content and entertainment experiences for worldwide audiences,” said Felipe Pimiento, Magnus COO and head of Magnus Studios, in a statement. “Music is in our DNA and this will mark the first of many music content productions in our production pipeline. We couldn’t be prouder than starting with our own, Marc Anthony, to set the stage for what’s to come.”

Fans can buy tickets now to Marc Anthony: One Night Only at his official website here. Anthony made history back in September when his 3.0 album became the first salsa LP to be certified Diamante in the U.S.

