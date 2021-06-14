It’s Official: Los Bukis Reunites With Marco Antonio Solís For First Tour In 25 Years

Latidomusic

Los Bukis is officially back in business with Marco Antonio Solís. The legendary Mexican band announced their highly-anticipated comeback tour at the new SoFi Stadium in L.A.

Los Bukis’ Una Historia Cantada will be the band’s first tour in 25 years.

After 25 years @somoslosbukis return to the stage performing all their hits LIVE at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 27! Tickets go on sale this Friday at https://t.co/dv4ujoFe9H. #LaHistoriaCantada#SoFiStadium #LosBukis pic.twitter.com/FPbtxe8Ukj — SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) June 14, 2021

Los Bukis’ Una Historia Cantada Tour will be a limited three-night engagement. Solís and Los Bukis made the announcement at the SoFi Stadium this afternoon as the first show of the tour will kick off there on Aug. 27. This will be the first large-scale Latin music concert held at the venue since it was opened in Sept. 2020.

Following the SoFi Stadium concert, Los Bukis’ first tour in 25 years will also visit Chicago on Sept. 4 and then wrap up in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 15. Los Bukis’ fans in those three cities are fortunate to have a chance to see the band live, but there’s no doubt that fans from all over the country will fly in for those shows. Tickets to the general public will go on sale on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time. The tickets will be available on LiveNation.com.

Marco Antonio Solís reunited with Los Bukis last month to perform “Tú Carcel.”

Los Bukis first stirred up rumors about a comeback tour last month when they reunited during Solís’ live stream concert. The band came back together to perform a new version of their classic “Tú Carcel.” Since the music video of the performance was released two weeks ago, it has amassed over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

The last two shows of the Una Historia Cantada will be worked around Solís’ solo concerts in Las Vegas. During Mexican Independence Day weekend, he will perform at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace for the first time.

