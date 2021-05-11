Latidomusic

Marco Antonio Solís Reunites With Los Bukis During Live-Stream Concert

By May 11, 2021 at 9:39 am
MARCOANTONIOSOLIS_OFICIAL / INSTAGRAM

During his live-stream concert on Mother’s Day, Marco Antonio Solís revealed a big surprise. The Mexican icon reunited with his band Los Bukis.

Marco Antonio Solís split with Los Bukis 25 years ago.

Solís rose to prominence through the ’70s and ’80s as the lead singer of Los Bukis. Before going solo, the band played one last show in Guadalajara on May 18, 1996. Almost 25 years to the day they split, Solís reunited with Los Bukis at the end of his Bohemia En Pandemia show.

Bohemia En Pandemia was Solís’ virtual concert that he live-streamed on Mother’s Day through Cinépolis Klic. The Michoacán native performed a number of his solo hits live. Fans can still buy tickets to repeats of the show on Solís’ website.

After their reunion, the guys of Los Bukis performed “Tu Cárcel.”

For those fans who bought the basic access + bonus track package, they were treated to Solís’ reunion with Los Bukis. Solís and his former bandmates gave interviews about the excitement of their first time hanging out in 25 years. The guys can be seen jamming together.

Like old times, Solís and Los Bukis gave a spirited performance of their classic hit “Tu Cárcel.” Each of the members’ jackets are emblazoned with the words: Los Bukis. The guys still got that pep in their step during this performance.

Hopefully, this leads to a Los Bukis reunion tour.

Los Bukis fans are definitely excited about Solís’ reunion with the band. This doesn’t seem like it will be a one-off performance. After the live-stream concert, official social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram were created for Los Bukis. With the guys finally back together, hopefully, there will be a Los Bukis reunion tour in the future.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Quiz: Can You Tell the Difference Between ‘El Buki’ Marco Antonio Solis and Jesus?

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Here’s The Must-Listen Christmas Playlist To Make You Feel Super Festive

#mitúWORLD

Here’s The Must-Listen Christmas Playlist To Make You Feel Super Festive

By December 23, 2016 at 3:00 pm
BY  | December 23, 2016 AT 3:00 pm
CREDIT: FIFTH HARMONY VEVO / YOUTUBE

It’s the holiday season, which means you’ve probably heard more Christmas music than you care to admit by now. But mitú has made a short playlist that, unlike the stuff you hear at the mall, will set the perfect mood for you and your family as you sit down for Christmas dinner. There are too many great tracks to choose from, and not enough time to put them all here, so feel free to add your favorite track in the comments section! Let’s make this a Christmas playlist we can all enjoy.

Fifth Harmony – All I Want For Christmas Is You

CREDIT: FIFTH HARMONY / YOUTUBE

“Feliz Navidad” – Celia Cruz Con La Sonora Matancera

CREDIT: Mauricio Jiménez / YOUTUBE

“Gloria In Excelsis Deo” by Los Niños Cantores de Navidad

CREDIT: STARTZION / YOUTUBE

“Dónde Está Santa Claus?” by Augie Rios

CREDIT: VERYCOOLSOUND / YOUTUBE

“24 de Diciembre” by Juan Gabriel

CREDIT: HAROLD TUPAZ / YOUTUBE

 “El Furruquero” by Serenata Guayanesa

CREDIT: Serenata Guayanesa – Topic / YOUTUBE

“Mi Burrito Sabanero”

CREDIT: LaMusicaDeNavidad / Youtube

“Niño Lindo” by Nancy Ramos

CREDIT: ENZO GIANVITTORIO / YOUTUBE

“Navidad Sin Ti” by Los Bukis

CREDIT: Welcome to Tejano Radio / YOUTUBE

READ: Watch Selena Gomez And Adele Give Mariah Carey Some Assistance With Her Christmas Classic

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Fifth HarmonyJuan GabrielLos Bukis

Quiz: Can You Tell the Difference Between ‘El Buki’ Marco Antonio Solis and Jesus?

#mitúWORLD

Quiz: Can You Tell the Difference Between ‘El Buki’ Marco Antonio Solis and Jesus?

By December 9, 2015 at 6:04 pm
BY  | December 9, 2015 AT 6:04 pm
Fonovisa / NBC

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
JesusLos BukisMarco Antonio Solis