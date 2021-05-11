Marco Antonio Solís Reunites With Los Bukis During Live-Stream Concert

Latidomusic

During his live-stream concert on Mother’s Day, Marco Antonio Solís revealed a big surprise. The Mexican icon reunited with his band Los Bukis.

Marco Antonio Solís split with Los Bukis 25 years ago.

#SeVeíaVenir es un poema para aquellos que en algún momento han vivido una situación donde alguna realidad, dolorosa o cruda, ha sido tan perceptible que el desenlace era previsible. ¡Ya está cerca la fecha para poder escucharla! https://t.co/jFbiVTj3is pic.twitter.com/a0lZNzGej4 — Marco Antonio Solís (@MarcoASolis) April 27, 2021

Solís rose to prominence through the ’70s and ’80s as the lead singer of Los Bukis. Before going solo, the band played one last show in Guadalajara on May 18, 1996. Almost 25 years to the day they split, Solís reunited with Los Bukis at the end of his Bohemia En Pandemia show.

Bohemia En Pandemia was Solís’ virtual concert that he live-streamed on Mother’s Day through Cinépolis Klic. The Michoacán native performed a number of his solo hits live. Fans can still buy tickets to repeats of the show on Solís’ website.

After their reunion, the guys of Los Bukis performed “Tu Cárcel.”

For those fans who bought the basic access + bonus track package, they were treated to Solís’ reunion with Los Bukis. Solís and his former bandmates gave interviews about the excitement of their first time hanging out in 25 years. The guys can be seen jamming together.

Marco Antonio Solis reunited Los Bukis after 25 years! 🙌🏾 My heart can’t deal with the overwhelming nostalgia running through my veins right now. 😭🔥🎶 pic.twitter.com/cYYIrFyaHi — Ayydé™ (@idayallday) May 11, 2021

Like old times, Solís and Los Bukis gave a spirited performance of their classic hit “Tu Cárcel.” Each of the members’ jackets are emblazoned with the words: Los Bukis. The guys still got that pep in their step during this performance.

Hopefully, this leads to a Los Bukis reunion tour.

Los Bukis fans are definitely excited about Solís’ reunion with the band. This doesn’t seem like it will be a one-off performance. After the live-stream concert, official social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram were created for Los Bukis. With the guys finally back together, hopefully, there will be a Los Bukis reunion tour in the future.

