Mau y Ricky And Piso 21 Join Forces For Panas & Parceros U.S. Tour

Latidomusic

Venezuelan brothers Mau y Ricky and Colombian group Piso 21 are coming together for a joint tour. Both acts will tour the U.S. this fall with the Panas & Parceros Tour.

The joint tour comes on the heels of Mau y Ricky and Piso 21’s hit collaboration with JonTheProducer.

Mau y Ricky and Piso 21’s Panas & Parceros Tour will kick off on Sept. 26 in New York City. The tour will run through the U.S. in major cities like Washington D.C., Orlando, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and L.A. The final show of the U.S. leg will be in Riverside, Calif. on Oct. 24. The title of the tour is a reference to the word “friend” in Venezuelan and Colombian slang.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on LiveNation.com on June 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Two major Latin music acts for the price of one show is quite the deal. Mau y Ricky and Piso 21 recently collaborated on JonTheProducer’s hit “Doctor” with Dominican-American pop star Prince Royce. Expect Mau y Ricky and Piso 21 to perform their songs together on the tour.

Here’s to hoping that Mau y Ricky perform “Desconocidos” (maybe with Camilo and Manuel Turizo).

Mau y Ricky are the sons of the Argentine legend Ricardo Montaner. The guys broke out in 2018 thanks to the “Mi Mala” remix with Karol G, Leslie Grace, Becky G, and Lali. Since then, Mau y Ricky have scored a number of hits like “La Boca” and “Desconocidos,” which both feature their brother-in-law Camilo.

Piso 21, perform “Más De La Una” porfa.

Piso 21 has been a staple on the Colombian pop scene for over a decade. The group’s breakthrough came in 2016 with the remix of “Me Llamas” with fellow Colombiano Maluma. Both acts reunited for the global hit “Más De La Una” from Piso 21’s latest album El Amor En Los Tiempos Del Perreo.

September 26, New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom

September 28, Washington DC, The Fillmore

September 29, Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

October 02, Miami Beach.FL, Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

October 03, Orlando, FL, House of Blues

October 05, San Antonio, TX, The Aztec Theater

October 07, Dallas, TX, House of Blues

October 09, Houston, TX, Bayou Music Center

October 10, McAllen. TX, MacAllen Performing Arts Center

October 12, Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

October 13, Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues

October 14, Denver, CO, Summit

October 17, Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

October 19, San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

October 20, Anaheim, CA, House of Blues

October 22, San Diego, CA, SOMA

October 24, Riverside, CA, Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com