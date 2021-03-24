Latidomusic

Piso 21 Breaks Down 5 Songs On ‘El Amor En Los Tiempos Del Perreo’ Album with Maluma, Christian Nodal, and More

March 24, 2021
Colombian group Piso 21 is back with the new album El Amor En Los Tiempos Del Perreo. The album’s title is a nod to Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez. To help lighten the mood during the COVID-19 pandemic, the quartet is coming through with 15 songs that are taking perreo to new places. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, the guys break down five of the most interesting songs from the LP.

This is Piso 21’s first album with new member Lorduy.

El Amor En Los Tiempos Del Perreo is Piso 21’s first album with David Lorduy Hernández, who took the place of departing member Llane in 2019. “It’s an honor to have worked with my brothers and all other artists who participated on this album,” Lorduy tells mitú. “Everything I do in Piso 21, I’m doing with all of my heart. This is a very big achievement in my career. I’ve always loved perreo and this album is that with a Piso 21 twist.”

Piso 21 highlights other Colombian artists on this collaborations-heavy LP.

Across the 15 new tracks, Piso 21 collaborates with reggaeton heavy-hitters like Maluma, Myke Towers, Zion y Lennox, and Feid. They also collaborate with acts outside of the genre like Mexican crooner Christian Nodal and the pop supergroup The Black Eyed Peas. The guys shine a light on up-and-coming Colombian artists as well like Mabiland and Lalo Ebratt.

“That’s what we tried to do,” says David “Dim” Escobar about highlighting more Colombian talent on the album. “It’s like giving a hand to Colombian artists who are our friends and colleagues and bringing them forward.”

“Tan Bonita”

With the release of El Amor En Los Tiempos Del Perreo on Friday, the guys also premiered the music video for “Tan Bonita.” Women take center stage with Piso 21 in the visual that’s just as beautiful as the song’s loving lyrics.

“We wanted to empower women with the video,” says Juan “El Profe” David Huertas. “We wanted to show that all women are beautiful no matter what their hair color, height, size, or anything like that. All women are beautiful and we want to empower them to embrace all the characteristics that make them who they are.”

“Dejaló”

On “Dejaló,” Piso 21 teams up with Mabiland, a rising Afro-Colombian artist who is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Earlier this year, Mabiland featured openly gay Mexican singer Georgel’s Claro EP. It’s refreshing to see Piso 21 give Mabiland a platform on their LP as well.

“We met Mabiland at the 2020 Super Bowl before the pandemic,” says Dim. “We met through our Colombian friend groups and struck up a great friendship. When we were making this song, we were searching for an artist with a soul music spirit and a striking voice. Mabiland had that. We don’t like to collaborate with the same artists. We always like to bring new sounds to the table.”

“El Amor En Los Tiempos Del Perreo”

If you listen to the title track of the album, you’ll hear a familiar sound. The song samples Kelly Rowland’s “ohhh”  from Nelly’s 2002 hit “Dilemma.” It’s a cool reggaeton spin on a song that Piso 21 fans definitely grew up listening to.

“With this album, we wanted to evoke that era that we grew up in, with artists that influenced us like Nelly and Kelly Rowland,” says Dim. “That beautiful era in music when we were watching MTV and the top 10 most-requested music videos. We loved all of that. This song has that vintage aesthetic. There’s a parental advisory sticker on the album cover and a tattoo that’s very Blink-182 and Guns N’ Roses.”

“Más De La Una”

After collaborating with Maluma for 2016’s “Me Lllamas” remix, Piso 21 reunites with him for “Más De La Una.” The colorful music video is proudly Colombian with the guys partying together in the city streets of Medellín.

“Maluma is a great friend of ours at home,” says Pablo “Pablito” Mejía. “We’re really comfortable working with him. We always flow well, including on songs that we have that haven’t come out. We always have fun working with him. We’re happy that when things are made with love, heart, and true friendship, that our fans can feel that and support it.”

“Pa’ Olvidarme De Ella”

One of the most innovative collaborations on El Amor En Los Tiempos Del Perreo is Piso 21’s “Pa’ Olvidarme De Ella” with Mexican singer Christian Nodal. The guys beautifully blend the Latin trap genre with the ranchera music that Nodal brings to the heartbreaking track.

“With Christian, that was a beautiful experience,” Pablito says. “That was something that no one expected. We wanted to make a new genre between trap and ranchera music and bring those two worlds together. The song was a hit with the people who listen to regional Mexican music as well as the young people who listen to música urbana. It’s one of the biggest songs we’ve made in our careers. I believe after that, more people starting mixing regional Mexican music and música urbana. We’ve very proud that we could be at the start of that movement.”

Wisin and Myke Towers Align with Anitta and Maluma in “Mi Niña” Remix Video

Wisin and Myke Towers Align with Anitta and Maluma in “Mi Niña” Remix Video

March 4, 2021
Puerto Rican icon Wisin and rising Boricua star Myke Towers updated their hit “Mi Niña” with a stellar remix. The duo teams up with Colombian pop star Maluma and Brazilian singer Anitta in the new, feel-good music video.

Wisin and Towers turned the original version into a hit.

Wisin, who is most known as one half of Wisin y Yandel, and Towers first released “Mi Niña” back in September. The song was later included on Wisin’s collaborative album Los Legendarios with La Base Music Group. “Mi Niña” is already certified Platinum in the U.S.

How did this song exist before without Anitta?

To keep the momentum for “Mi Niña” going, Maluma and Anitta join Wisin and Towers for the new remix. It’s hard to believe that this song existed without Anitta because she gives it a much-needed feminine touch. All the artists sing the chorus, but her take on it sounds the sweetest. Maluma adds his signature flirty flow to the track. Each artist shines as they align for this irresistible all-star remix.

The music video for the “Mi Niña” remix was shot by director Charlie Nelson. He filmed Wisin, Towers, Anitta, and Maluma in the streets of Miami. All the guys look great, but Anitta is the one that steals the show in her sparkling green bodysuit.

You should definitely check out the rest of the Los Legendarios album.

Wisin’s Los Legendarios album with La Base Music Group is pretty legendary actually. The 19-track LP features mind-blowing collaborations with stars like Nicky Jam, Sech, Jhay Cortez, Ozuna, Lunay, and Rauw Alejandro. That’s not even all the featured acts.

Impressively all the artists on the “Mi Niña” remix are nominated for April’s Latin American Music Awards. Maluma leads the remix squad with four nominations.

Maluma Announces US Dates for His 2021 Papi Juancho World Tour

Maluma Announces US Dates for His 2021 Papi Juancho World Tour

February 23, 2021
Maluma baby is hitting the road this fall. The Colombian superstar announced the U.S. dates for his upcoming Papi Juancho World Tour. If you are a Maluma fan, go ahead and get those credit cards ready.

Maluma promises to abide by COVID-19 guidelines for the tour.

It looks like Maluma has hope the U.S. will get the COVID-19 vaccine situation under control by September. If all goes according to plan, his Papi Juancho World Tour will kick off on Sept. 2 in Sacramento, Calif.  

“I can’t believe I’m finally announcing my tour!” Maluma said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to return to the concert stage – it is what I have been dreaming about for months – and we are going to celebrate like never before. I am planning a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and lots of new music off my last two albums, Papi Juancho and #7DJ.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Papi Juancho Tour will go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 25. Maluma will be announcing a pre-sale code for his fans on his Instagram account this week. Tickets to the general public will be available the following day, Feb. 26, starting at 10 a.m. local time. More U.S. dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

You can bet on “Hawái” being on the setlist.

Maluma is still riding high off his Papi Juancho hit “Hawái.” Nearly half a year after the song’s release and it’s currently No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart. The Spanglish remix featuring Canadian singer The Weeknd is getting “Hawái” played on pop radio.

At last week’s Premio Lo Nuestro, he won two awards. Maluma also performed a few songs off his latest album #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica). Later in the night, he joined Mexican pop star Carlos Rivera to sing their duet song “100 Años.”

Papi Juancho World Tour U.S. Dates

September 2nd – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
September 3rd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 4th – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
September 9th – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
September 11th – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
September 12th – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
September 18th – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
September 23rd – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Area
September 24th – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
September 25th – Odessa, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
September 26th – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 30th – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
October 1st – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 2nd – Washington DC @ Capital One Area
October 3rd – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
October 7th – Atlanta, GA @ StateFarm Arena
October 8th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 9th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
October 10th – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena
October 14th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 15th – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
October 16th – McAllen, TX @ Payne Arena
October 24th – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

