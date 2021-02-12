Latidomusic

Georgel is Bringing Light to Latin R&B with Valentine’s Day-ready EP ‘Claro’

By February 12, 2021 at 8:44 am
PHOTO COURTESY OF GEORGEL

Not only is Georgel one of the artists leading the Latin R&B movement, he’s also got the perfect batch of love songs for your Valentine’s Day. The Mexican singer-songwriter released his debut EP Claro on Feb. 12 and he talked exclusively with Latido Music about it.

Georgel says Claro is an EP of “clarity and healing.”

“I started my project as a way to bring some clarity and healing after a lot of darkness, so what you hear in Claro is a letter of hope to myself, to cherish the luminosity of my soul and accepting that I deserve good!” Georgel tells us. “That life is good and incredibly worth living.”

Georgel started out as a songwriter for Mexican superstars like Gloria Trevi and Chiquis Rivera. In 2018, he released his debut single “Meteorito” that he co-wrote with his husband, music executive Guillermo Rosas. He came out as gay to the industry in the music video that featured their wedding footage.

“He’s such an inspiring force of love in my universe,” Georgel says. “My favorite collaboration with him is ‘Meteorito’ because it tells the story of how I remember the day we got married.”

On Claro, he embraces R&B en español.

In the lead-up to Claro, Georgel spent the past few years raising his profile as an artist. In 2019, he notably teamed up with openly gay singer Esteman, who hails from Colombia, for their cover of Juan Gabriel’s “Noa Noa.” Later electrocumbia king Raymix, who wasn’t out yet, joined them on the remix.

In 2020, Georgel found his groove in Latin R&B, a genre that’s emerging in today’s Latin music scene. He’s following in the footsteps of Girl Ultra, Mexico’s rising R&B star. In reggaeton music, Panama’s Sech and Puerto Rico’s Rauw Alejandro are two big names giving that genre an R&B spin.

Georgel embraced R&B with the sexy “Adrenalina” featuring Colombian rapper Nanpa Básica and the serene “Míranos” featuring Mexican-American artist Monogem. Both songs are featured in the 5-track EP.

“I feel like R&B in Spanish is a genre with many creative avenues to explore still and that excites me!” Georgel says. “There are so many new things we can play with within the soul music realm. There are so many melodies and so many ways.”

Georgel uses his music as a platform to support other indie artists.

With the release of Claro, Georgel also premiered the music video for his feel-good bop “Casa” that was produced by Latin Grammy-winner Juan Pablo Vega. Georgel shares the song with indie singer Katzù Oso. The two artists bask in the beauty of nature in the vintage-like visual. It’s timely with people staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m at home and, at the same time, how does it feel to be home,” Georgel says about the inspiration for the song. “That warmth that no building comes with, but the arms or the company of someone can give you.”

As for what’s next, Georgel is getting ready for Valentine’s day with his hubby. “As you might’ve noticed my husband and I are absolute suckers for romance!” he says. “After 10 years being together, it’s kind of an unspoken surprise that we have something planned for each other. I think this time I’m setting up a candlelight path to a bonfire by the river.”

Read: JuanGa’s ‘El Noa Noa’ Just Got A Modern Trancey Twist In A Remake From Georgel & Esteman And I Don’t Hate It

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Chiquis And Becky G Release Video For Spanish-Language Version Of Dolly Parton’s Hit Song ‘Jolene’

Entertainment

Chiquis And Becky G Release Video For Spanish-Language Version Of Dolly Parton’s Hit Song ‘Jolene’

By June 30, 2020 at 11:30 am
BY  | June 30, 2020 AT 11:30 am
ChiquisOnline / YouTube

Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” is arguably one of the most iconic songs in American music. We have all heard bits and pieces of the song growing up because it is just that iconic. After almost 50 years, “Jolene” has another Spanish-language cover brought to us by Becky G and Chiquis.

Spanish-speaking country music fans have a new cover to celebrate.

Becky G and Chiquis have released the music video for their Spanish-language cover of the American classic song “Jolene.” Originally released by Dolly Parton in 1973, “Jolene” is one of those songs that have become a timeless classic of American music.

Country music is quickly becoming a favorite genre in the Latino community. There has been a 25 percent increase in Latino support of country music. When you consider how many Latinos live in the south in states like Texas, it kind of makes sense.

Rolling Stone magazine claimed that it was the first Spanish-language cover of the song.

The magazine got called out on Twitter after claiming that this was the first Spanish-language cover of “Jolene.” The cover by regional Mexican music divas Becky G and Chiquis is good but it is not the first.

The first Spanish-language cover of “Jolene” is by Las Chicas del Can.

The Dominican group recorded “Youlin” in 1985 and the merengue take on the song is really fun to listen to. The version from the girl group is a very different take and feel on the song as compared to Becky G and Chiquis. The two songs are very different and both are very fun to listen to.

Either way, fans of country and regional Mexican music are here for this.

The music video is an animated rollercoaster with Becky G and Chiquis playing tough mujeres doing their thing. The music video is set up like a comic book because we all know that the most amazing superhero stories are comic books. Tbh, these two looked perfect in their tough acting roles.

If you want to listen to the original “Jolene,” here it is.

Truly, this will probably remain one of the greatest American classics of all time.

READ: Becky G Performs Tribute To Selena At San Antonio Concert

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Becky GChiquis RiveraCountryDolly PartonMusic

Johnny Lopez’ Story Of Coming Out Is Definitely Going To Be Part Of ‘The Riveras’ Season Three

Entertainment

Johnny Lopez’ Story Of Coming Out Is Definitely Going To Be Part Of ‘The Riveras’ Season Three

By February 5, 2018 at 10:13 am
BY  | February 5, 2018 AT 10:13 am

“Can I stop hiding?”

“The Riveras” is a celebrity-driven reality show following the family of late-singer Jenni Rivera. The cameras follow Jenni’s children Chiquis, Jacqie, Jenicka, Mikey, and Juan Angel as they navigate through life with each other for support. The family has grown a lot since the show first started airing in October 2016. Recently, Johnny Lopez came out as bisexual after photos of he and his boyfriend went viral. The show released a special clip of Johnny talking to the camera with Chiquis’ support about the importance of him coming out and not hiding anymore. The trailer for season three lets the fans know that there will definitely be more about this very topic when Jenni’s youngest son looks to the camera and asks, “Can I stop hiding?”

All of the children ask questions about changes they want to make to their personality. Chiquis asks, “Can I be vulnerable?” While Mikey is worried about the kind of example he is setting for his daughter in the way he behaves. The children of Jenni are really in for a season full of growth on “The Riveras”, according to the trailer.

After watching the trailer, fans are trying to make time move faster so they can start enjoying this show already.

The show is going to be airing starting March 11. Until then, people will just have to wait patiently.

But most of all, fans are pumped to see their favorite family once again.

All the children seem to be setting themselves up for some decent growth this season. They are all taking a look inward and deciding what are the things that can be improved in their own lives. Only time will tell just how far the family will change this season.

READ: After Posting Photos With His Boyfriend, Jenni Rivera’s Youngest Son Comes Out As Bisexual

Share this story with all of your friends by tapping that little share button below!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Chiquis RiveraThe RiverasTV