Camilo Announces U.S. Tour, Joining His Suegro Ricardo Montaner’s Live-Stream Concert

Colombian pop star Camilo is going on his first U.S. tour. He’s also joining his father-in-law, Ricardo Montaner, in his live-stream concert featuring the Argentine icon’s whole family.
Camilo’s tour will be taking him all over Latin America and Spain.
At the end of April, Camilo announced his Mis Manos World tour in countries like Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay. His fans in the U.S. were wondering if there was going to be a leg of the tour here.
The U.S. leg of Camilo’s tour kicks off in October.
On Friday, Camilo revealed the U.S. leg of the Mis Manos Tour that kicks off on Oct. 22 in Miami. The Latin Grammy-winning and recent Grammy-nominated artist will hit major cities through December like Atlanta, New York, Houston, Washington, D.C., San Diego, and Los Angeles. The final show takes place in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Dec. 3.
“Seeing all these cities together fills my chest with pride and emotion, knowing that we are finally going to fulfill our dream of looking each other face-to-face and singing these songs together that have been part of all our lives,” Camilo wrote on Instagram. “OUR FIRST TOUR!”
Camilo’s wife, Evaluna Montaner, will join him for a few shows.
According to Billboard, Camilo’s wife Evaluna Montaner, will perform at a number of shows on the Mis Manos Tour. The couple has recorded songs together like “Por Primera Vez” and “Machu Picchu.” Evaluna is the daughter of Ricardo Montaner. Tickets for the tour will be on sale on May 21.
Camilo will also join his father-in-law’s live-stream concert.
On June 12, Ricardo Montaner will host a live-stream concert called Los Montaner: One Time Only. The patriarch will perform the show with his son-in-law Camilo, his daughter Evaluna, and his sons, Mau y Ricky. Tickets are available here. In December, the family released the music video for “Amén,” which hit over 151 million views on YouTube.
Last month, Ricardo Montaner announced he was filming the docuseries Los Montaner with all the musical members of his family. The show is being produced by Ntertain, a company launched by NEON16’s Lex Borrero and Tommy Mottola.
Mis Manos U.S. Tour:
22 de Octubre – Miami 24 de Octubre – Atlanta 29 de Octubre – Chicago 31 de Octubre – Orlando 6 de Noviembre – Washington, D.C. 7 de Noviembre – New York 10 de Noviembre – Houston 12 de Noviembre – El Paso 13 de Noviembre – Dallas 14 de Noviembre – McAllen 19 de Noviembre – San Diego 20 de Noviembre – Los Angeles 21 de Noviembre – San Jose 3 de Diciembre – San Juan
Mexican pop icon Thalía is back with her new album desAMORfosis. For most of the 14-track LP, she goes it alone with only a few guest spots. Rising Puerto Rican star Myke Towers, Dominican hit-maker Maffio, and Mexican group Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga are among the featured acts.
desAMORfosis is Thalía’s first album after celebrating 30 years of her solo career.
desAMORfosis is Thalía’s 17th album in her storied career. In October 2020, the former Timibirche member celebrated 30 years of her solo career. In January of last year is when she kicked off the desAMORfosis era. Thalía dropped the first single “Ya Tú Me Conoces” with Venezuelan brothers Mau y Ricky. A fun fact is that Ricky Montaner co-wrote her 2014 hit “Por Lo Que Reste de Vida.”
Thalía considers desAMORfosis to a musical universe. Now that the album has landed, Latido Music is here with five of our favorite songs.
“Mojito”
“Mojito” is the newest single from the album. In the slinky bop, Thalía compares her lover’s kiss to the refreshing beverage. With the summer season coming up, this one hits the spot. She premiered the music video this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“La Luz”
Thalía released “La Luz” as the second single from desAMORfosis in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. She breaks the dawn with Myke Towers and the two are a dream team. This one is it! As more people are getting vaccinated and clubs are reopening, hopefully this alluring banger gets to have its shine on the dance floors.
“Tick Tock”
Last year, Thalía starred in her Facebook Watch series Latin Music Queens. The show documented her making the song “Tick Tock” with her co-stars, Sofía Reyes and Farina. The final product was well worth the wait. Thalía has always been a proponent for all-women collaborations in Latin music. The trio serves girl power with a side of sass in this knockout collaboration.
“Secreto”
In “Secreto,” Thalía teams up with Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez. The reggaeton visionary proves to be her perfect complement as they harmonize about a forbidden romance. Thalía turns up the heat with this hot-and-heavy pop romp.
“Barrio”
If María La Del Barrio was revisited in 2021, “Barrio” would be the theme song. Thalía has a salsa music moment here and she sounds like she’s getting life. Go off, Thalía! She wrote the song with Jeffrey “Trooko” Peñalva, who also produced it. “Barrio” is bustling and this is Thalía’s anthem for dancing in the streets.
Following in the footsteps of his friends Camilo and Mau y Ricky, Morelli is the next songwriter stepping into the spotlight as an artist. The Colombian musician launched his music career this week with the new single “Mala Conmigo.” In the music video, he’s partying with Camilo and company. In an interview with Latido Music, Morelli talked about the stories behind the hits he’s written and his journey to releasing “Mala Conmigo.”
Before launching as Morelli, he put out a few songs under his full name.
Morelli might not be a familiar name yet, but the name Juan Morelli is in the credits of hits like Mau y Ricky’s “La Boca” and Camilo’s “El Mismo Aire.” For the launch of his recording career, he’s solely going by his last name. “Mala Conmigo” isn’t the first time Morelli has released music. A few years back he dropped a few songs under his full name.
“As Juan Morelli, I did all the genres possible,” Morelli tells mitú. “I did ballads, pop-rock, techno-pop. Everything that was there, I tried it. All of that helped me find my own sound now. I’ve been fortunate to be able to write for other people. Through that, by accident, I discovered how I wanted to do my sound.”
Morelli’s frequent co-writer Camilo is also his best friend.
One of the artists Morelli has written for includes his longtime friend Camilo. Both singer-songwriters grew up as kids together in Bogotá. They’ve always been supportive of each other. Now Camilo is returning the favor as a co-writer on Morelli’s “Mala Conmigo.”
“I’ve been fortunate that Camilo is my best friend from when I was 13-years-old,” Morelli says. “We’ve grown up together. I’ve seen his career grow. We’re like brothers practically. It’s just that we have different moms. I’ve been happy to see everything that’s happened for him, and he’s been happy for everything that’s happening to me.”
Morelli’s life changed when he wrote Mau y Ricky’s “La Boca” with Camilo.
Morelli wrote the song that changed his life with Camilo. In 2019, the two were in Miami writing what would eventually evolve into “La Boca,” the six-times Platinum hit by Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky. Not only did that song put Morelli’s name on the map, but he became closer to Mau y Ricky because of it.
“‘La Boca’ was the song that opened all the doors for me to do what I’m doing now,” Morelli says. “I went back to Bogotá feeling that I wrote a great song. A month and a half later, Camilo called me saying that Mau y Ricky would be added to it. For me, that was a dream. They told me they were going to record it in Santa Marta. I shared their hotel room because I went with nothing. That’s where I met Ricky and he told me, ‘Why don’t you come to Miami to work?’ They believed more in my talent than I did myself at the time. That gave the confidence and power to be doing what I’m doing today.”
Camilo’s “El Mismo Aire” was inspired by the thought of his wife, Evaluna Montaner, leaving him.
On Camilo’s breakthrough album Por Primera Vez, Morelli had a hand in writing “El Mismo Aire.” It’s one of the darker moments in Camilo’s discography. When it was nominated for Song of the Year at last year’s Latin Grammy Awards, Morelli became a first-time nominee.
“That was a dream come true for the 12-year-old Juan who wanted to become a musician,” Morelli says about the nomination. “‘El Mismo Aire’ came from Camilo’s imagination of thinking about if Evaluna left him. He said, ‘How would I feel if Evaluna left me one day?’ That’s the feeling behind that beautiful song that we wrote with Edgar [Barrera], Richi [Lopéz], and Jon [Leone]. Of course, I was thinking about my fiancée Paula [Macher] and if she left me. What would I do? That’s Camilo’s song, but I had to put myself in the same position.”
Morelli cried when Pablo Alborán recorded it as a duet with Camilo.
A few months after the release of Por Primera Vez, Camilo released “El Mismo Aire” as a duet with Spanish pop star Pablo Alborán. Morelli calls that moment another highlight of his career.
“In our last few months living in Bogotá, me and Camilo would sit down in my living room and play the guitar and sing Pablo Alborán songs from his first album,” Morelli recalls. “We uploaded the covers to YouTube and Instagram. The day [Camilo] called me and said that Pablo Alborán would be added to ‘El Mismo Aire,’ I cried a lot. I cried from a lot of happiness.”
Now Morelli is living his best life in “Mala Conmigo” with his friends.
Morelli wrote “Mala Conmigo” with Camilo and Jon Leone, who produced it as JonTheProducer. Leone is another close friend of Morelli’s in their group that includes Mau y Ricky. It’s a bubbly pop song with an electronic edge that Morelli sounds like he sang with a smile on his face. He’s having the best time in the music video with a twerking Camilo, Mau y Ricky, Leone, Macher, and Evaluna Montaner. Evaluna also directed it.
“You can imagine it’s complete happiness for me,” Morelli says of all his friends appearing in the video. “For me it’s an honor because I’ve seen them on TV and dreamed of being like them. They’re my examples going forward. To have them there as my family that loves me, it was a blessing.”
Morelli recently worked with John Legend and there are more stars he wants to work with next.
Recently, Morelli wrote on John Legend’s Spanglish remix of “Bigger Love” with Mau y Ricky. As for who he wants to work with next, Morelli says the list is long. For the interview, he narrows it down to: Farruko, Juanes, Anitta, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, and, of course, Pablo Alborán. Morelli is hoping to release a song once a month following “Mala Conmigo.”
“Two and a half years ago, I was in my apartment in Bogotá working on other things to make ends meet,” he says. “Now two years later, I’m releasing my song, I have Latin Grammy nominations, and I worked with John Legend. When I’m going to a [writing] session, I’m always happy because it’s a blessing to be living doing what I love.”