Meet Breakout Pop Star Camilo: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Mis Manos’

Camilo is back with his new album Mis Manos. The Colombian singer-songwriter branches out into more genres on this 11-track LP.

Camilo was a songwriter before becoming a breakout pop star.

Before breaking out with last year’s Por Primera Vez album, Camilo was most known as a songwriter for other artists’ hits. He had a hand in writing Becky G and Natti Natasha’s 13-times Platinum smash “Sin Pijama” with his brothers-in-law Mau y Ricky. Camilo also wrote on songs like Bad Bunny’s “Si Estuviésemos Juntos,” Karol G and Gloria Trevi’s “Hijoepu*#,” and Lali’s “Sin Querer Queriendo.”

He received a Shakira co-sign early in his career.

In a lead-in to his Por Primera Vez album, Camilo released his breakthrough hit “Tutu” with Pedro Capó that won a Latin Grammy Award last November. Colombian superstar Shakira reached out to Camilo to jump on a remix of the song. He embraced Latin pop with reggaeton music influences on the LP. Por Primera Vez is currently nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category.

Camilo and his signature handlebar mustache dabble in more diverse sounds on his latest album Mis Manos. Latido Music is here to highlight five of our favorite songs on the album.

“Vida de Rico”

Camilo first teased Mis Manos last year with “Vida de Rico.” His quirky spirit shines through the cute cumbia bop. This was also one of his first songs to go viral on TikTok thanks to the dancing that he did with his wife, Evaluna Montaner. She’s the daughter of Argentine legend Ricardo Montaner. Now Camilo is the most-followed Latin music artist on the platform with over 21.1 million followers.

“Tuyo y Mío” with Los Dos Carnales

Camilo took on mariachi music on Por Primera Vez with “La Mitad” featuring Mexican singer Christian Nodal. On Mis Manos, he tackles ranchera music with another Mexican act, Los Dos Carnales. Camilo hits his soulful stride in regional Mexican music and “Tuyo y Mío” is no different. Eso, Camilo!

“Mareado”

Camilo gets turnt in “Mareado.” He interestingly blends tropical music with a mariachi twist, all while enjoying a few chelas. This is definitely a contender for Song of the Summer. The beaches are waiting for this one.

“KESI”

Shakira really shined a light on the traditional Afro-Colombian dance champeta during her Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez. Camilo was seemingly inspired by that because he comes through with the perfect breezy song for dancing the champeta. This is another TikTok dance challenge waiting to happen.

“Machu Picchu” with Evaluna Montaner

After first collaborating with his wife Evaluna on the Por Primera Vez title track, Camilo teams up with her again for the sexy pop bop “Machu Picchu.” Now a year into their marriage, the couple shares some intimate moments together in the music video.

