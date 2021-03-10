Latidomusic

Meet Breakout Pop Star Camilo: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Mis Manos’

By March 10, 2021 at 9:41 am
Cristian Saumeth

Camilo is back with his new album Mis Manos. The Colombian singer-songwriter branches out into more genres on this 11-track LP.

Camilo was a songwriter before becoming a breakout pop star.

Before breaking out with last year’s Por Primera Vez album, Camilo was most known as a songwriter for other artists’ hits. He had a hand in writing Becky G and Natti Natasha’s 13-times Platinum smash “Sin Pijama” with his brothers-in-law Mau y Ricky. Camilo also wrote on songs like Bad Bunny’s “Si Estuviésemos Juntos,” Karol G and Gloria Trevi’s “Hijoepu*#,” and Lali’s “Sin Querer Queriendo.”

He received a Shakira co-sign early in his career.

In a lead-in to his Por Primera Vez album, Camilo released his breakthrough hit “Tutu” with Pedro Capó that won a Latin Grammy Award last November. Colombian superstar Shakira reached out to Camilo to jump on a remix of the song. He embraced Latin pop with reggaeton music influences on the LP. Por Primera Vez is currently nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category.

Camilo and his signature handlebar mustache dabble in more diverse sounds on his latest album Mis Manos. Latido Music is here to highlight five of our favorite songs on the album.

“Vida de Rico”

Camilo first teased Mis Manos last year with “Vida de Rico.” His quirky spirit shines through the cute cumbia bop. This was also one of his first songs to go viral on TikTok thanks to the dancing that he did with his wife, Evaluna Montaner. She’s the daughter of Argentine legend Ricardo Montaner. Now Camilo is the most-followed Latin music artist on the platform with over 21.1 million followers.

@camilo

COREO DE #VidaDeRico @evaluna @paumacher (vean mi felicidad al final porque por fin pude hacerla Jajajaja)

♬ Vida de Rico – Camilo

“Tuyo y Mío” with Los Dos Carnales

Camilo took on mariachi music on Por Primera Vez with “La Mitad” featuring Mexican singer Christian Nodal. On Mis Manos, he tackles ranchera music with another Mexican act, Los Dos Carnales. Camilo hits his soulful stride in regional Mexican music and “Tuyo y Mío” is no different. Eso, Camilo!

“Mareado”

Camilo gets turnt in “Mareado.” He interestingly blends tropical music with a mariachi twist, all while enjoying a few chelas. This is definitely a contender for Song of the Summer. The beaches are waiting for this one.

“KESI”

Shakira really shined a light on the traditional Afro-Colombian dance champeta during her Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez. Camilo was seemingly inspired by that because he comes through with the perfect breezy song for dancing the champeta. This is another TikTok dance challenge waiting to happen.

“Machu Picchu” with Evaluna Montaner

After first collaborating with his wife Evaluna on the Por Primera Vez title track, Camilo teams up with her again for the sexy pop bop “Machu Picchu.” Now a year into their marriage, the couple shares some intimate moments together in the music video.

Bad Bunny Teases Adidas Collection And Like Clock Work We’re All Losing It

Bad Bunny Teases Adidas Collection And Like Clock Work We’re All Losing It

BY  | March 9, 2021 AT 12:45 pm
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. So so so many of us wait on Bad Bunny’s every move with bated breath. Which is why the mere possibility that he teased his upcoming Adidas collarboartion sent the Internet into overdrive.

We don’t have to look too far back to understand why. Remember his Crocs collection? It literally sold out in minutes and they were reselling on other sites for hundreds of dollars in the days and weeks that followed.

So it makes sense that a teaser for Bad Bunny’s Adidas collaboration would grab people’s attention. Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Bad Bunny teases his collaboration with Adidas.

bad Bunny recently shared an Instagram story from Janthony Oliveras, someone who the New York Times described as Bad Bunny’s “right hand” in October 2020. The story teased the upcoming collaboration between Benito and Adidas, which so many fans had long been waiting for.

The series of videos and pictures unveiled all of the new pieces from the debut Bad Bunny x Adidas collection. First teased by the “Mia” musician himself in his “Yo Visto Así” music video last year, the collab stars a new take on the classic Adidas Forum basketball silhouette. The iteration sport a tan and beige color scheme contrasting by dark brown overlays with the musician’s signature eye logo on the tongue. The design also comes with the option of bright blue laces as well.

As seen in Oliveras’ post, the collection also entails a dual logo skateboard as well as a few other co-branded items with one resembling a bag of coffee grinds.

Although this isn’t our very first look. Remember his video for “Yo Visto Así”?

It was just back in November when fans got their first hint that a likely Bad Bunny x Adidas collaboration was in the world. In his video for “Yo Visto Así”, we can see him sporting unique looking Adidas sneakers, as he’s joined by other notable celebs including Ricky Martin, Sofia Vergara and Ruby Rose in the standout production. Bad Bunny himself opted for the blue laces and tucked the style over ribbed white crew socks.

This isn’t Bad Bunny’s first collab and likely won’t be his last.

Bad Bunny has been hard at work building a brand for himself, and this has included some pretty stellar collaborations. In September of 2020, Bad Bunny partnered with Crocs for their first-ever collaboration and the clogs came with a very special feature: they glow in the dark.

Those very popular Crocs launched in limited quantities on Crocs.com with a price tag of $60 but they sold out within minutes and are now available on resell sites for anything from between $189 and $350! So, it’s safe to say that if you want to get your hands on this upcoming Adidas collab, you better stay tuned for all the updates since neither Bad Bunny nor Adidas have confirmed a release date or pricing options.

2021 Grammy Awards: Bad Bunny and Cardi B to Perform

2021 Grammy Awards: Bad Bunny and Cardi B to Perform

BY  | March 9, 2021 AT 12:15 pm
BADBUNNYPR / IAMCARDIB / INSTAGRAM

The performers were announced for this year’s Grammy Awards. Among the artists slated to perform are Bad Bunny, Cardi B, and Taylor Swift.

It’s going to be a refreshing Grammy Awards with Bad Bunny and BTS performing.

As of right now, Bad Bunny is the sole Latin music artist among the performers. The Puerto Rican superstar is nominated for two Grammy Awards. He’s up for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his feature on Tainy’s “Un Día (One Day)” with Dua Lipa and J Balvin.

Benito’s collaborator Dua Lipa is slated to perform as well. In the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, they’re up against K-Pop boyband BTS for their hit “Dynamite.” The guys are also confirmed as performers. With Bad Bunny and BTS there, it will be nice to see music represented from around the world that’s not only in English.

Will Cardi B bring out Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP”?

Even though Cardi B removed her hit “WAP” from consideration at this year’s Grammy Awards, she will perform at the show. There’s a chance Megan Thee Stallion, who is confirmed to perform, will join her for “WAP” or maybe Bardi might opt for her latest single “UP.”

Other artists performing include Swift, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Roddy Rich, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, HAIM, and Mickey Guyton. The Grammy Awards will air Sunday, March 14, on CBS.

There will also be a Grammy pre-show with more performances.

Don’t miss the 2021 Grammy Premiere Ceremony, which will be streamed live on Grammy.com at 3 p.m. EST. Jhené Aiko is set to host the special pre-show that will include performances by Canadian-Colombian singer Lido Pimienta and Colombian pop star Camilo. Both performers are Grammy nominees.

