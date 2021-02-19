CNCO and Ricardo Montaner Perform “Tan Enamorados” Together at Premio Lo Nuestro
After releasing an album of cover songs, Latin boyband CNCO got the opportunity to perform one of those hits with the original artist. The guys teamed up with Ricardo Montaner for a live duet of “Tan Enamorados” at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards last night.
The hopes were high for a CNCO-Montaner duet.
Earlier this month, CNCO released its third album, Déjà Vu, where they cover Latin music classics from the ’80s to the early 2000s. The guys first previewed the project late last year with their cover of “Tan Enamorados” by Argentine icon Ricardo Montaner.
When CNCO and Montaner both confirmed their appearances at Premio Lo Nuestro, hopes were running high for them to perform “Tan Enamorados” together. During the group’s medley performance of songs from Déjà Vu, Montaner emerged for the final song.
CNCO delivered a Déjà Vu medley that included Ricardo Montaner!
In white suits that were reminiscent of the Backstreet Boys, CNCO sang the highlights of Déjà Vu that included Cheyanne’s “Dejaría Todo,” Aventura’s “Un Beso,” and Sin Bandera’s “Entra En Mi Vida.” The guys sounded great as they struck their signature synchronized moves.
When the music for their reggaeton version of “Tan Enamorados” version of started, Montaner joined CNCO onstage for the performance. He sang the house down like the old days, giving the song its original ballad touch. The guys of the group were obviously starstruck to be performing the song alongside him.
CNCO won the award for Best Group/Duo of the Year. The guys also recently premiered their music video for “Un Beso.”
Montaner hit the stage a second time to sing his latest hit “Amén.” It was a family affair when he performed the song alongside his sons, Mau y Ricky, his daughter, Evaluna Montaner, and his son-in-law, Camilo.
