CNCO and Ricardo Montaner Perform “Tan Enamorados” Together at Premio Lo Nuestro

Latin boyband CNCO is back with the new album Déjá Vu out Feb. 5. For their third LP, the guys are covering the Latin pop hits of the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s by artists like Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, Aventura, and Ricardo Montaner. Whoever your mom was bumping when it was time to clean the house on Sunday, CNCO has most likely tackled their song.

¡Nuestro nuevo álbum DÉJÀ VU ya está disponible! Estamos emocionados de poder compartir con ustedes este proyecto tan especial en el que hemos estado trabajando. 🙌 Dejaría Todo video out now!!! 💿🔥 #CNCODejaVu https://t.co/KY4m2sXRAV pic.twitter.com/Q2F0uMK3oG — CNCO (@CNCOmusic) February 5, 2021

Not only will the fans of the original artists be excited to hear CNCO’s updates, but the group is doing a service to their Gen-Z fans by introducing them to these classics in a refreshing way. The guys – Joel Pimentel, Zabdiel de Jésus, Erick Brian Colon, Richard Camacho, and Christopher Vélez – also push themselves more as singers on these beloved songs to give the best vocal performances of their career.

Déjá Vu is CNCO’s trip through the history of Latin pop music. Latido Music is here to guide you through five of our favorite covers on the album.

“Tan Enamorados”

“Tan Enamorados” was the first song to kick off CNCO’s Déjá Vu era. The guys put a fresh reggaeton spin on the classic by Argentine icon Ricardo Montaner. Every member gets their shine in soaring performances that lift this love song to new heights, especially Pimentel. In the music video, CNCO pays homage to one of the greats that came before them, New Kids on the Block.

“Hero”

“Hero” marks the first time that CNCO has recorded a song that’s completely in English. The guys capture the tenderness of the original by Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias. There’s an especially endearing moment at the end when Colon promises, “I can be your hero.” Save us, Erick! CNCO seemingly channels the Backstreet Boys in the music video.

“Dejaría Todo”

CNCO turns Boricua superstar Chayanne’s “Dejaría Todo” into a tropical bop. The guys come through with charming performances, especially de Jésus, who reps Puerto Rico proudly on the song. Vélez and Colon also are captivating with their breezy interpretations matching the song’s reggae influence. The music video reflects CNCO right now as the guys sit back and just sing from the heart.

“Un Beso”

“Un Beso” is a big moment for Camacho, who proudly reps the Dominican Republic by way of New York City. That’s the same story for the song’s original act, Aventura, who is led by the king of bachata Romeo Santos. CNCO turns the song into a trapchata bop, which is a mix of bachata and trap music. Santos is known for his sensual lyrics and the guys rise to the occasion. They’re quite the smooth operators here.

“El Amor de Mi Vida”

“El Amor de Mi Vida” is a full-circle moment for CNCO. The song is originally by Ricky Martin. The Puerto Rican superstar not only paved the way for them in Menudo, but he also helped put CNCO together on the reality TV series La Banda in December 2015. Now more than five years later and the guys are proudly carrying on his legacy with this hypnotizing update.

