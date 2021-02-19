Latidomusic

CNCO and Ricardo Montaner Perform “Tan Enamorados” Together at Premio Lo Nuestro

By February 19, 2021 at 8:48 am
MONTANER / INSTAGRAM / SONY MUSIC LATIN: ELASTIC PEOPLE

After releasing an album of cover songs, Latin boyband CNCO got the opportunity to perform one of those hits with the original artist. The guys teamed up with Ricardo Montaner for a live duet of “Tan Enamorados” at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards last night.

The hopes were high for a CNCO-Montaner duet.

Earlier this month, CNCO released its third album, Déjà Vu, where they cover Latin music classics from the ’80s to the early 2000s. The guys first previewed the project late last year with their cover of “Tan Enamorados” by Argentine icon Ricardo Montaner.

When CNCO and Montaner both confirmed their appearances at Premio Lo Nuestro, hopes were running high for them to perform “Tan Enamorados” together. During the group’s medley performance of songs from Déjà Vu, Montaner emerged for the final song.

CNCO delivered a Déjà Vu medley that included Ricardo Montaner!

In white suits that were reminiscent of the Backstreet Boys, CNCO sang the highlights of Déjà Vu that included Cheyanne’s “Dejaría Todo,” Aventura’s “Un Beso,” and Sin Bandera’s “Entra En Mi Vida.” The guys sounded great as they struck their signature synchronized moves.

When the music for their reggaeton version of “Tan Enamorados” version of started, Montaner joined CNCO onstage for the performance. He sang the house down like the old days, giving the song its original ballad touch. The guys of the group were obviously starstruck to be performing the song alongside him.

CNCO won the award for Best Group/Duo of the Year. The guys also recently premiered their music video for “Un Beso.”

Montaner hit the stage a second time to sing his latest hit “Amén.” It was a family affair when he performed the song alongside his sons, Mau y Ricky, his daughter, Evaluna Montaner, and his son-in-law, Camilo.

SONY MUSIC LATIN / PHOTO: ELASTIC PEOPLE

Latin boyband CNCO is back with the new album Déjá Vu out Feb. 5. For their third LP, the guys are covering the Latin pop hits of the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s by artists like Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, Aventura, and Ricardo Montaner. Whoever your mom was bumping when it was time to clean the house on Sunday, CNCO has most likely tackled their song.

CNCO is taking on the Latin pop classics on Déjá Vu.

Not only will the fans of the original artists be excited to hear CNCO’s updates, but the group is doing a service to their Gen-Z fans by introducing them to these classics in a refreshing way. The guys – Joel Pimentel, Zabdiel de Jésus, Erick Brian Colon, Richard Camacho, and Christopher Vélez – also push themselves more as singers on these beloved songs to give the best vocal performances of their career.

Déjá Vu is CNCO’s trip through the history of Latin pop music. Latido Music is here to guide you through five of our favorite covers on the album.

“Tan Enamorados”

“Tan Enamorados” was the first song to kick off CNCO’s Déjá Vu era. The guys put a fresh reggaeton spin on the classic by Argentine icon Ricardo Montaner. Every member gets their shine in soaring performances that lift this love song to new heights, especially Pimentel. In the music video, CNCO pays homage to one of the greats that came before them, New Kids on the Block.

“Hero”

“Hero” marks the first time that CNCO has recorded a song that’s completely in English. The guys capture the tenderness of the original by Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias. There’s an especially endearing moment at the end when Colon promises, “I can be your hero.” Save us, Erick! CNCO seemingly channels the Backstreet Boys in the music video.

“Dejaría Todo”

CNCO turns Boricua superstar Chayanne’s “Dejaría Todo” into a tropical bop. The guys come through with charming performances, especially de Jésus, who reps Puerto Rico proudly on the song. Vélez and Colon also are captivating with their breezy interpretations matching the song’s reggae influence. The music video reflects CNCO right now as the guys sit back and just sing from the heart.

“Un Beso”

“Un Beso” is a big moment for Camacho, who proudly reps the Dominican Republic by way of New York City. That’s the same story for the song’s original act, Aventura, who is led by the king of bachata Romeo Santos. CNCO turns the song into a trapchata bop, which is a mix of bachata and trap music. Santos is known for his sensual lyrics and the guys rise to the occasion. They’re quite the smooth operators here.

“El Amor de Mi Vida”

“El Amor de Mi Vida” is a full-circle moment for CNCO. The song is originally by Ricky Martin. The Puerto Rican superstar not only paved the way for them in Menudo, but he also helped put CNCO together on the reality TV series La Banda in December 2015. Now more than five years later and the guys are proudly carrying on his legacy with this hypnotizing update.  

Menudo Series ‘Súbete a Mi Moto’ to Air on Estrella TV This Month

Latidomusic

Menudo Series ‘Súbete a Mi Moto’ to Air on Estrella TV This Month

By at 9:54 am
BY  | February 5, 2021 AT 9:54 am
Estrella Media

Before there was CNCO, there was Menudo. The Latin boyband arguably paved the way for Latin boybands to come. Estrella Media announced this month that its channel Estrella TV will air Súbete a Mi Moto, a series based on the Puerto Rican group. Menudo launched the careers of former members Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa.

Menudo fans can catch Súbete a Mi Moto on Feb. 14.

Súbete a Mi Moto launched in Mexico and Latin America in October 2020, but Estrella Media will be airing the series in the U.S. for the first time. Menudo fans can the first episode on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9 PM EST.

“We are truly delighted to bring Súbete a Mi Moto to the U.S. Hispanic audience,” said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP of television programming at Estrella Media, in a statement. “Menudo was an international smash hit and the first Latin pop band to cross over to the American mainstream market. I am certain this series will appeal to the nostalgic fans in the U.S. as well as transcend generations to attract new followers to Menudo’s musical legacy.”

The story will be told from the perspective of the band’s creator.

The boyband was first put together in the late ’70s and in the following decade, the quintet became the biggest Latin boyband on Earth. After a few line-up changes, Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa joined in the ’80s, just before the band reached its peak international success.

The show’s title is a reference to one of Menudo’s biggest hits “Súbete a Mi Moto.” Each episode is 60-minutes long and the band’s story is told from the perspective of the businessman who put them together. In the series, Menudo’s founder Edgardo Diaz is played by Yamil Urena.

Súbete a Mi Moto was filmed in Mexico and Puerto Rico. Other stars of the series include Braulio Castro and Rocio Verdejo. Get ready to come along for the ride of Menudo’s life.

