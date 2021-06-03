Newly Engaged Couple Christian Nodal And Belinda Release “Si Nos Dejan” Duet

Latidomusic

Mexico’s “it” couple Christian Nodal and Belinda released their first duet since getting engaged. The Mexican crooner and Latin pop princess covered José Alfredo Jiménez’s classic “Si Nos Dejan.”

The duet comes on the heels of Christian Nodal and Belinda’s engagement.

She said YES😍💍 Congrats to Christian Nodal and Belinda on their engagement! [📷: IG: joanmhc] @elnodal @belindapop pic.twitter.com/8gdGWqfv5h — Latido Music by mitú (@itslatidomusic) May 25, 2021

Nodal and Belinda broke the Latine Internet last week with the announcement of their engagement. Nodal popped the question to Belinda in a restaurant in Barcelona. He presented her with an engagement ring that reportedly has a 12-carat, emerald-cut diamond worth over 3 million dollars. Beli said yes and now the Latine community is excited about the “Nodeli” couple’s wedding.

This Nodeli ranchera moment is everything.

Nodal and Belinda released their cover of “Si Nos Dejan,” which will be the theme song for a Univision telenovela of the same name. In a power move, the cover art for the single is a photo from the couple’s engagement night. The original photos on Instagram have over 2.5 million likes. As per usual, Nodal sounds great singing this soaring ranchera ballad and Belinda proves to be his perfect complement. We’re here for Nodeli tackling more regional Mexican hits.

Tickets for Christian Nodal’s U.S. tour go on-sale this Friday.

🗣Mi gente!

Me llena de felicidad darles la noticia que por fin volvemos de gira por Estados Unidos con #BotellaTrasBotellaTour🇺🇸!🤠

Por fin nos veremos para disfrutar de momentos inolvidables.💚🇲🇽🕺🏻💃🏻 🎶 https://t.co/vNvJC86Z9j pic.twitter.com/alyXcdE9Qt — NODAL (@elnodal) June 1, 2021

This week Nodal also announced his Botella Tras Botella U.S. Tour. Mexican rapper Gera MX, who collaborated with Nodal on “Botella Tras Botella,” will be the opening act. The tour kicks off in Las Vegas on Sept. 14 and runs through December. The final show will be in Phoenix on Dec. 19. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, June 4.

Can Belinda join Nodal for a live performance of “Si Nos Dejan” at the L.A. concert? We’re just trying to manifest something. Up next for Belinda, she will drop a new single with Argentine singer TINI and Spain’s Lola Índigo. No release date has been announced yet.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com