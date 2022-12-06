It’s a Bad Bunny Christmas! You Must See This Light Show Set to ‘Tití Me Preguntó’

Music

A festive new TikTok video set to the tune of Bad Bunny‘s “Tití Me Preguntó” has gone viral thanks to an incredibly impressive light show that syncs up with the music. The user who made the video, @htown_frankie, is a professional light show creator and DJ who lives in Houston.

Frankie To-ong, who goes by @htown_frankie on TikTok, regularly posts the light shows he creates on his profile. However, his page has been blowing up thanks to the holiday season.

This particular light show uses the first verse of the popular Bad Bunny song, complete with the list of names and countries he mentions in his lyrics. The names and countries are projected onto To-ong’s garage with an array of coordinated lights surrounding the main attraction.

Following along with the lyrics, we get:

Me gustan mucho las Gabriela

Courtesy of TikTok (@htown_frankie)

Las Patricia

Courtesy of TikTok (@htown_frankie)

Las Nicole

Courtesy of TikTok (@htown_frankie)

Las Sofia

Courtesy of TikTok (@htown_frankie)

Mi primera novia en kinder, María

Courtesy of TikTok (@htown_frankie)

Y mi primer amor se llamaba Thalía

Courtesy of TikTok (@htown_frankie)

The garage then displays flags from every one of the countries and cities (shout out San Antonio!) Benito lists off in the song. The flags are then followed by a projection of his “Un Verano Sin Tí” album cover.

Courtesy of TikTok (@htown_frankie)

It’s an incredibly impressive light show, but it’s not even close to the only one To-ong has posted recently. In fact, it might not be the best one he’s posted in the last month.

To-ong doesn’t just do Bad Bunny light shows! Soon after he posted the “Tití Me Preguntó” video, To-ong followed it up with a Lil’ Jon-themed video set to the tune of “Get Low.”

Before that, however, To-ong went viral once again with a dubstep remix of “Chain Hang Low” by Jibbs. Although we only get to see a couple seconds of the drop, the buildup to it is incredibly impressive.

Our personal favorite, however, involves another Lil’ Jon light show, this one set to “Snap Yo Fingers.” What makes this one so great is the choir of Christmas trees singing a capella before To-ong brings the house down. He also utilizes the garage again, projecting the lyrics and making you feel like you’re actually at a concert.

If you’d like to see more of Frankie To-ong’s work, you can check out the official website for his company, Space City Light Shows.

