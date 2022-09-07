Mexican Influencer Celebrates His Quinceañera At 30 — And Jenni Rivera Performed

wearemitu

There’s no doubt that a quinceañera is a once-in-a-lifetime moment that commemorates the passing of time, all the while being really fun with music, gowns, and some more-than-tipsy family members (abuelita!). That being said, what happens when you were never given the chance to have a quinceañera on your 15th birthday? As one Mexican influencer showed, you can have a quinces party at any age — and truly live your best life while doing so.

Monterrey-based influencer Un Tal Fredo is an Instagram and TikTok superstar, posting hilarious videos, posting super-inspiring content alongside his boyfriend, steering his wedding planning business The Wedding Project, or working on both his digital marketing agency and nail salon. Yeah, it’s clear to say this influencer keeps himself busy… and let’s just say we’re happy to follow along!

While Un Tal Fredo has amassed more than half a million followers on Instagram alone, it’s clear he still had at least one dream he had to fulfill before entering his 30s: having an epic, no-holds-barred quinceañera. As the Coahuila-born influencer posted on his Instagram page, he chose to have a quinceañera in honor of his 15-year-old self “who never dared to be himself, who was scared, and who made himself small to fit in.”

Explaining that now at 30 years old he is a “happy man, complete, fulfilled, confident, authentic, and who loves himself,” it’s clear to see Un Tal Fredo decided to honor himself in the best way possible with an epic quinces-inspired party. And we don’t use the word “epic” lightly.

First off: the gown. The Mexican influencer opted for a gorgeous pink ombre gown complete with a cloud-like, full ruffle skirt we’re still dreaming about, and a corset bodice embroidered with tons of flowers. Donning a crown during part of the party, he changed into a black sequin-embroidered bodysuit and sneakers for the second half.

Un Tal Fredo made sure his guests wanted for nothing, and yes, we’re also living for his extra-ness. For one, he had an impressive photo opp corner that made it look like guests were on the cover of a magazine — as the influencer said it himself, immediately “iconic” (of course “Gatúbela” by Karol G had to be the background music here).

Another aspect of the influencer’s quince we absolutely love? The entire theme was interestingly “XV XV,” which is “15 15” in Roman numerals. He chose to finally have his dreamed-about quinceañera on his 15th birthday times two, and nothing could ever be so fitting!

Making this quinceañera our dream birthday party, Un Tal Fredo also invited a Jenni Rivera impersonator to sing all the best hits by the legendary “Diva De La Banda.” As the guests went wild singing along with her a todo pulmón, the influencer explained it was a “surprise” for everyone.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, there’s one more aspect of the party that truly made our jaws drop: the incredible vals. The influencer brought together his best friends and boyfriend to participate in the vals along with him, all the while holding a huge bouquet of roses.

At that point though, it was time for the vals to become just a bit more intense— and bring in a lot more Bad Bunny. As one must-watch video shows, the birthday boy and the chambelanes performed a highly-choreographed dance for the rest of the guests, starting out with none other than “Rakata” by Wisin Y Yandel.

Going through hits like Bad Bunny’s “Titi Me Preguntó” and “Safaera,” the crowd went crazy for the dance— it even included “special effects” like confetti, smoke, and the addition of a huge skirt that made the 30-year-old look like he was levitating.

It’s easy to see why the influencer’s followers have written comments like, “That’s not a vals that’s a work of art” and “You’re the quinceañera that has had the most fun dancing modern music I’ve ever seen.” Un Tal Fredo decided to take the bull by the horns and throw himself the quinceañera he always wanted, and we’re living for it!

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com