Bad Bunny on Winning VMA’s Artist of the Year: ‘I Am Benito Antonio Martinez From Puerto Rico, for the Entire World’

Music

There’s no doubt Bad Bunny is having the best year of his career so far: his chart-topping album “Un Verano Sin Ti” has so many gems it’s hard for anyone to pick a favorite, his packed “World’s Hottest Tour” arena dates continue to make history, and now, he just became the first non-English-language performer to win the VMA’s Artist of the Year award.

The iconic Puerto Rican artist accepted his award while performing at New York City’s Yankee Stadium, presented to him by fellow Boricua Carmelo Anthony. While Nicki Minaj announced the “Moscow Mule” singer’s win back at the awards show in New Jersey, cameras quickly cut to Bad Bunny’s NYC concert so fans around the world could see his acceptance speech.

Anthony appeared on the Yankee Stadium stage and said, “Benito, congratulations, the VMA MTV Award for Artist of the Year… represent Puerto Rico… my fellow Boricua, keep killing it.” The former Lakers player continued, “I love you my brother, I couldn’t be no place better than being here with you at Yankee Stadium.” The two friends embraced, while Bad Bunny visibly got emotional as he took his award.

At that point, the “Bichiyal” singer turned to the audience and decided to speak out about the vision he always had for his career, even when execs didn’t see it. He said, “Thank you New York, thank you brother, Carmelo Anthony in the house, proud Latino also.” The rapper continued, “From my heart, I have no words to describe what I feel. The pride I feel to be here tonight at Yankee Stadium receiving this award.”

That’s when Bad Bunny said something that made all our hearts flutter and might have given us goosebumps, too. He described, “I always said and always believed from the beginning that I could become big, that I could become one of the biggest stars in the world, without having to change my culture, my language…”

He finished his speech with, “I am Benito Antonio Martinez from Puerto Rico, for the entire world,” as 50,000 fans clapped, cheered, and got ready to keep dancing and singing to hits like “Me Porto Bonito” and “Agosto.” Undoubtedly, it was a night to remember for Latinos everywhere, and let’s say we’re about to have a “Party” ourselves in honor of the Boricua megastar.

