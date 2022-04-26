Bad Bunny To Star in ‘El Muerto’ As First Latino Lead in a Marvel Film

wearemitu

Lately Bad Bunny has been thinking even more outside the box, taking new directions in life and expanding outside of the music industry. From wrestling with the WWE to making a cameo in “Narcos: Mexico,” he’s shown he has a lot to offer fans in addition to his music.

A new ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off film ‘EL MUERTO’ is in the works with Bad Bunny set to star.



The film releases on January 12, 2024. pic.twitter.com/6CPfonfciU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 26, 2022

But Benito’s acting career just got a major boost yesterday when it was announced that the “Safaera” singer will star in a new Marvel superhero movie and “Spider-Man” spin off, “El Muerto.”

Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) takes the #CinemaCon stage to announce his starring role as El Muerto during @SonyPictures’ Presentation. #ElMuertoMovie is exclusively in movie theaters January 12, 2024. pic.twitter.com/dUAFilVC96 — El Muerto Movie (@elmuertomovie) April 26, 2022

The announcement came at yesterday’s CinemaCon 2022 where Bad Bunny appeared alongside Sony Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch to announce the upcoming film which will be released on January 12, 2024.

“Sometimes we get lucky with perfect casting,” Panitch said. “We think audiences are going to be excited by where these Marvel characters are headed.”

Sony just announced Bad Bunny will be El Muerto and it’ll make him the first Latino lead in a Marvel movie (live-action). Out in 2024. — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 26, 2022

“To bring El Muerto to life. It’s amazing, it’s incredible. I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling and I’m a wrestler. I’m a former champion so this is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role to me and it will be epic,” Bad Bunny shared with the audience.

Bad Bunny is set to star in a new Spider-Man spin-off film, “El Muerto” 🤼‍♂️



El Muerto is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask.pic.twitter.com/2yNGVq2QdC — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) April 26, 2022

And it does seems like “El Muerto” is the perfect character for Benito — who will be the first Latino lead in a Marvel film — because it combines his love for cinema and wrestling. “El Muerto,” whose real name is Juan-Carlos Sanchez, is a super-powered wrestler who fought “Spider-Man” in a charity wrestling match, nearly unmasking “Spider-Man” before being stung with a paralyzing poison.

Bad Bunny in “Bullet Train” 🚂 pic.twitter.com/xlkDbUzlGJ — Conejo Toxico (@conejo_toxico) March 2, 2022

But for those who can’t wait until 2024 to see Bad Bunny on the big screen, the “Soy Peor” singer will star in the highly anticipated action film, “Bullet Train.” The movie, where Bad Bunny has a fight scene with Brad Pitt, is set to be released July 29, 2022.

