Bad Bunny is Going to Wrestlemania: His Road to the WWE Main Event

Bad Bunny is going to Wrestlemania. The Puerto Rican superstar will face his rival Mike “The Miz” Mizanin on April 10. Here’s a roadmap of his journey to the WWE main event.

Bad Bunny made his WWE debut in January with Booker T.

Bad Bunny’s affinity for WWE and wrestling is no secret. He released an ode to one of his favorite wrestlers Booker T on his chart-topping El Último Tour Del Mundo album. Benito turned those WWE dreams into reality on Jan. 31 with his first appearance during the Royal Rumble special. He performed “Booker T” alongside the man himself.

That’s when Benito started beefing with The Miz.

During Bad Bunny’s debut in January, he got embroiled in a rivalry with The Miz and John Morrison. After his first performance of “Booker T,” The Miz destroyed Benito’s DJ set. When The Miz and Morrison were in the ring for the Royal Rumble, they were distracted when they saw Benito approaching. Both guys were pushed out of the ring and then Bad Bunny let the world know “los conejos brincan” when jumped on top of them from the top rope.

In February, Benito became the 24/7 Champion.

On February 15, Bad Bunny became more of an authority at the WWE when he won the 24/7 Championship on Monday Night Raw. While in the middle of an interview, Bad Bunny and his ally Damien Priest witnessed R-Truth lose the 24/7 title to Akira Tozawa. A few seconds after Tozawa’s short-lived reign, Priest knocked him out and told Benito to pin the wrestler. Following the 3-count, Bad Bunny became the 24/7 Champion. This was in the same week he performed on SNL with Rosalía.

Then he traded that away a month later for Stone Cold merch.

Bad Bunny is one of the few wrestlers to hold the 24/7 Championship for more than a day. Exactly a month later, he forfeited the championship belt in a trade with R-Truth for some “Stone Cold” Steve Austin merch. R-Truth told Benito he could put his newly-won Grammy Award in the Stone Cold lunchbox. During that episode, The Miz upped his beef with Benito by hitting him in the back with a guitar.

Bad Bunny and the Miz have it out for each other.

That was a nice looking punch by Bad Bunny.



Curious to see how he does inside the ring with the Miz. #WWE #WWERaw



— GetTheTables (@GetTheTables_) March 30, 2021

As Wrestlemania draws closer, the tensions between Bad Bunny and The Miz keep rising. On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, he hit The Miz square in the mouth. The guys will face off on the first night of Wrestlemania on April 10. It will be a special two-part event carrying into the next day on April 11.

