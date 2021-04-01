Latidomusic

Bad Bunny is Going to Wrestlemania: His Road to the WWE Main Event

By April 1, 2021 at 9:09 am
BADBUNNYPR / INSTAGRAM

Bad Bunny is going to Wrestlemania. The Puerto Rican superstar will face his rival Mike “The Miz” Mizanin on April 10. Here’s a roadmap of his journey to the WWE main event.

Bad Bunny made his WWE debut in January with Booker T.

Bad Bunny’s affinity for WWE and wrestling is no secret. He released an ode to one of his favorite wrestlers Booker T on his chart-topping El Último Tour Del Mundo album. Benito turned those WWE dreams into reality on Jan. 31 with his first appearance during the Royal Rumble special. He performed “Booker T” alongside the man himself.

That’s when Benito started beefing with The Miz.

During Bad Bunny’s debut in January, he got embroiled in a rivalry with The Miz and John Morrison. After his first performance of “Booker T,” The Miz destroyed Benito’s DJ set. When The Miz and Morrison were in the ring for the Royal Rumble, they were distracted when they saw Benito approaching. Both guys were pushed out of the ring and then Bad Bunny let the world know “los conejos brincan” when jumped on top of them from the top rope.

In February, Benito became the 24/7 Champion.

On February 15, Bad Bunny became more of an authority at the WWE when he won the 24/7 Championship on Monday Night Raw. While in the middle of an interview, Bad Bunny and his ally Damien Priest witnessed R-Truth lose the 24/7 title to Akira Tozawa. A few seconds after Tozawa’s short-lived reign, Priest knocked him out and told Benito to pin the wrestler. Following the 3-count, Bad Bunny became the 24/7 Champion. This was in the same week he performed on SNL with Rosalía.

Then he traded that away a month later for Stone Cold merch.

Bad Bunny is one of the few wrestlers to hold the 24/7 Championship for more than a day. Exactly a month later, he forfeited the championship belt in a trade with R-Truth for some “Stone Cold” Steve Austin merch. R-Truth told Benito he could put his newly-won Grammy Award in the Stone Cold lunchbox. During that episode, The Miz upped his beef with Benito by hitting him in the back with a guitar.

Bad Bunny and the Miz have it out for each other.

As Wrestlemania draws closer, the tensions between Bad Bunny and The Miz keep rising. On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, he hit The Miz square in the mouth. The guys will face off on the first night of Wrestlemania on April 10. It will be a special two-part event carrying into the next day on April 11.

From J Balvin’s history making Jordans, to Bad Bunny’s adidas collab, Myke Towers and more Latin singers give shoutouts to their fave sneakers in their songs.

BAD BUNNY

Benito’s sneaker journey started off with shoutouts to the fact that he doesn’t need to even buy sneakers, he has the plugs and gets them for free. See example on “I Like It” featuring Cardi B and J Balvin:

Tú compras to’a las Jordan, bo’, a mí me las regalan

But Bad Bunny also gave a shoutout to the Jordan Brand and Nike again on “MIA” featuring Drake.

El capo que tenía to’ las Jordans y las Nike (Y las Nike; ¡wouh-wouh!)

However, he did take a turn on where he pledged allegiance to. Benito famously signed an exclusive partnership with adidas and reflected the deal in his lyrics for “YO VISTO ASI”.

Hey, boté toa’ la’ Nikes y firmé con Adidas (wuh)

J BALVIN

J Balvin made history when he became the first Latino to collaborate with the Jordan brand and the release of the Air Balvin, which sold out in minutes. The Colombian singer made sure to reflect his historic achievement on “MA’ G”.

Mi nombre ya está escrito en los Jordan Retro High (Uh)

ANUEL AA

When Real Hasta La Muerte dropped, Anuel had to give a shoutout to the adidas Yeezy brand on trap anthem “Yeezy” with Ñengo Flow.

¡No hay excusa! Anuel AA isn’t shy to show off his kicks on the Gram, but he made sure to shoutout the biggest brands on “Medusa” with Jhay Cortez and J Balvin. BRRR!

Pero él ‘tá con Adida’ y yo con Nike (Nike), ah

NIO GARCIA & MYKE TOWERS

One of the most solid bangers of 2020 was definitely “La Jeepeta Remix”. The summer anthem gave shoutouts to the iconic Nike Air Forces

Las Air Force son brand new

Y me compre una’ Air Force que ni en Foot Locker las tienen

Llevo to’ el día joseando en una Air Force One

DARELL

El de la verdadera vuelta, knows a thing or two about color ways. Darell knows that to go to the Discotek looking fresh, you better have the belt match the Jordan Retro colors on “Se Supone Remix”.

Por eso la correa con las Retro las combiné

BRYANT MYERS

Let me take you back to 2016 with this track from Bryant Myers and Kevin Roldán. Bryant Myers gives a shoutout to what it seems is his favorite pair of Jordans: the Air Jordan 11.

Baby, yo tengo to’as las Retro 11

FEID

If he takes care of his shoes, he’ll take care of you. Don’t take my word for it, take Feid’s word on his song “NEA” from his album Bahía Ducati.

Yo te cuido como a las Retro

MYKE TOWERS

When “Estamo Arriba” from Bad Bunny and Myke Towers dropped in June 2019, it was in a way, a manifestation anthem. Both artists have grown tremendously since then: Bad Bunny becoming THE most streamed artist worldwide in 2020, and Myke has since cemented himself as one of the heavy hitters in Reggaeton.

Tratamo’ las Balenciaga como Adida’ (Uh-huh)

COSCULLUELA

Michael Jordan revolutionized basketball and sneaker culture, and Cosculluela is aware of that. In “23” featuring Anuel AA, the Puerto Rican rapper wants to be buried next to his Jordan shoes. Now, that’s love.

Que me entierren con las Jordan.

People Have Strong Opinions About Bad Bunny’s Word Choice During Recent WWE Performance

Entertainment

People Have Strong Opinions About Bad Bunny’s Word Choice During Recent WWE Performance

By March 23, 2021 at 8:04 pm
BY  | March 23, 2021 AT 8:04 pm
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

He started off 2020 taking over the music industry around the globe, dropping hit after hit among his three albums from 2020 alone. Now, in 2021, Bad Bunny seems to be taking over the wrestling ring as he’s been a common feature at WWE’s wrestling events.

However, with his latest performance, Bad Bunny is in the spotlight for what many are calling a poor choice of words when battling against a fellow wrestler with many accusing the apparently ‘woke’ reggaetonero of homophobia.

Bad Bunny used a Puerto Rican slang word that many people find offensive.

San Benito has been a regular feature on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) recently and this past Monday’s Raw was an eventful episode for him. Not only did he trade his WWE 24/7 Title Championship to R-Truth for some Steve Austin merchandise but he also got physical with a team of wrestlers.

During the altercation, Benito was hit by a guitar and fell to the floor in apparent agony. Even though the scene was pretty intense and featured plenty of action, it’s what Bad Bunny said that seems to be getting the most headlines.

It has now been exposed by Twitter user @NYCDemonDiva that while Bunny was selling the guitar shot and being checked on by Priest, he actually used an offensive Puerto Rican curse word to describe The Miz. The term was “mamabicho,” which means “cocksucker” in English. 

The word “mamabicho” is frequently used to target gay men on the island.

The world is a Puerto Rican insult that can be used to describe a man who acts femininely or is out as gay. With Puerto Rico recently declaring a state of emergency due to the staggering level of violence against the island’s trans community, Bad Bunny should know better than to promote this type of language.

While the WWE probably won’t be happy with Bad Bunny using such language on Raw, it’s unlikely he’ll suffer any repercussions. He has brought the company a lot of mainstream publicity, even appearing with the 24/7 Championship during multiple appearances. He is also featured prominently on WWE’s promotional material for WrestleMania, where he is expected to team with Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison.

