People Have Strong Opinions About Bad Bunny’s Word Choice During Recent WWE Performance

He started off 2020 taking over the music industry around the globe, dropping hit after hit among his three albums from 2020 alone. Now, in 2021, Bad Bunny seems to be taking over the wrestling ring as he’s been a common feature at WWE’s wrestling events.

However, with his latest performance, Bad Bunny is in the spotlight for what many are calling a poor choice of words when battling against a fellow wrestler with many accusing the apparently ‘woke’ reggaetonero of homophobia.

Bad Bunny used a Puerto Rican slang word that many people find offensive.

San Benito has been a regular feature on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) recently and this past Monday’s Raw was an eventful episode for him. Not only did he trade his WWE 24/7 Title Championship to R-Truth for some Steve Austin merchandise but he also got physical with a team of wrestlers.

During the altercation, Benito was hit by a guitar and fell to the floor in apparent agony. Even though the scene was pretty intense and featured plenty of action, it’s what Bad Bunny said that seems to be getting the most headlines.

It has now been exposed by Twitter user @NYCDemonDiva that while Bunny was selling the guitar shot and being checked on by Priest, he actually used an offensive Puerto Rican curse word to describe The Miz. The term was “mamabicho,” which means “cocksucker” in English.

The word “mamabicho” is frequently used to target gay men on the island.

The world is a Puerto Rican insult that can be used to describe a man who acts femininely or is out as gay. With Puerto Rico recently declaring a state of emergency due to the staggering level of violence against the island’s trans community, Bad Bunny should know better than to promote this type of language.

While the WWE probably won’t be happy with Bad Bunny using such language on Raw, it’s unlikely he’ll suffer any repercussions. He has brought the company a lot of mainstream publicity, even appearing with the 24/7 Championship during multiple appearances. He is also featured prominently on WWE’s promotional material for WrestleMania, where he is expected to team with Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison.

