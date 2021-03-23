Entertainment

People Have Strong Opinions About Bad Bunny’s Word Choice During Recent WWE Performance

By March 23, 2021 at 8:04 pm

He started off 2020 taking over the music industry around the globe, dropping hit after hit among his three albums from 2020 alone. Now, in 2021, Bad Bunny seems to be taking over the wrestling ring as he’s been a common feature at WWE’s wrestling events.

However, with his latest performance, Bad Bunny is in the spotlight for what many are calling a poor choice of words when battling against a fellow wrestler with many accusing the apparently ‘woke’ reggaetonero of homophobia.

Bad Bunny used a Puerto Rican slang word that many people find offensive.

San Benito has been a regular feature on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) recently and this past Monday’s Raw was an eventful episode for him. Not only did he trade his WWE 24/7 Title Championship to R-Truth for some Steve Austin merchandise but he also got physical with a team of wrestlers.

During the altercation, Benito was hit by a guitar and fell to the floor in apparent agony. Even though the scene was pretty intense and featured plenty of action, it’s what Bad Bunny said that seems to be getting the most headlines.

It has now been exposed by Twitter user @NYCDemonDiva that while Bunny was selling the guitar shot and being checked on by Priest, he actually used an offensive Puerto Rican curse word to describe The Miz. The term was “mamabicho,” which means “cocksucker” in English. 

The word “mamabicho” is frequently used to target gay men on the island.

The world is a Puerto Rican insult that can be used to describe a man who acts femininely or is out as gay. With Puerto Rico recently declaring a state of emergency due to the staggering level of violence against the island’s trans community, Bad Bunny should know better than to promote this type of language.

While the WWE probably won’t be happy with Bad Bunny using such language on Raw, it’s unlikely he’ll suffer any repercussions. He has brought the company a lot of mainstream publicity, even appearing with the 24/7 Championship during multiple appearances. He is also featured prominently on WWE’s promotional material for WrestleMania, where he is expected to team with Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Jhay Cortez is Living His Pop Star Fantasy in “Christian Dior” Music Video

Latidomusic

Jhay Cortez is Living His Pop Star Fantasy in “Christian Dior” Music Video

By at 1:17 pm
BY  | March 23, 2021 AT 1:17 pm
NATALIA AGUILERA

Fresh off his Grammy Awards performance, Jhay Cortez premiered the music video for his new single “Christian Dior.” The rising Puerto Rican artist dials it back to the 2000s in his stylish visual.

Jhay Cortez made his Grammy Awards debut this year.

Cortez performed the global smash “Dákiti” with Bad Bunny for the first time at the Grammy Awards last Sunday. The guys put on a neon-colored spectacle. Shortly after the show, Cortez unleashed his new music video for “Christian Dior.”

Cortez stays changing the reggaeton game.

Cortez wrote “Christian Dior” with one of the night’s big winners, Andrew Watt, who took home the Grammy for Producer of the Year. Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy helmed the sleek reggaeton track. Cortez sings about a baddie in designer clothes that’s got him wrapped around her finger. “That a*s is criminal like Natti,” he says, referencing the hit by Natasha that he co-wrote. The perreo breakdown courtesy of “Tú Quieres Duro” by Hector “El Father” is everything. Cortez remains a reggaeton revelation and game-changer.

Jhay comes through with some choreo in the video.

The music video for “Christian Dior” was directed by Fernando Lugo. As someone who was known as a songwriter for other artists’ hits, Cortez is feeling the spotlight more with each of his releases. He’s living his pop star fantasy inside a box that’s reminiscent of music videos from the 2000s. Cortez even does a little choreography with the women in there. Go off, Jhay!

“Christian Dior” will be included on Cortez’s upcoming album Timelezz. He’s so far previewed the LP with “Lo Bo” featuring fellow Puerto Rican powerhouse Myke Towers and “Kobe En LA.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis Win Their First Grammy Awards, Jhay Cortez Performs “Dákiti” with Benito

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Bad Bunnyjhay cortezmyke towersNatti Natasha

Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis Win Their First Grammy Awards, Jhay Cortez Performs “Dákiti” with Benito

Latidomusic

Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis Win Their First Grammy Awards, Jhay Cortez Performs “Dákiti” with Benito

By March 15, 2021 at 11:17 am
BY  | March 15, 2021 AT 11:17 am
BADBUNNYPR / KALIUCHIS / INSTAGRAM

Celebrations are in order for Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis. Both artists won their very first Grammy Awards last night.

Benito won his first Grammy Award!

The Puerto Rican superstar was nominated for two Grammy Awards. During the pre-show, Bad Bunny’s collaboration “Un Día (One Day)” with Tainy, J Balvin, and Dua Lipa was defeated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” won the category.

In a first for the Best Latin Pop or Urban category, it was presented during the main Grammy telecast. Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG defeated recent works by Ricky Martin, Kany García, Camilo, and Debi Nova. He’s now a Latin Grammy and first-time Grammy winner.

We finally got a live performance of “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez.

Bad Bunny also performed his global hit “Dákiti” for the first time with Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez. The guys shined during the neon-colored performance for the El Último Tour Del Mundo cut. For his first big Grammy moment, Cortez was feeling himself in his see-through mesh shirt. The guys were later spotted dancing to Dua Lipa’s performance of “Levitating” and Benito knew the words.

Congrats to Kali Uchis too for her first Grammy win!

During the pre-show, Kali Uchis also became a first-time Grammy winner. When DJ and producer Kaytranada’s “10%” won for Best Dance Recording, the Colombian-American singer took home a Grammy as the song’s featured artist. She was previously nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in 2017 for featuring on Juanes’ “El Ratico.”

Uchis’ Grammy win comes at an incredible time in her career as she’s riding high off the global hit “Telepatía.” She recently put out a lyric video for Billboard Hot 100 top 40 hit.

In other interesting Grammy wins news, Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade claimed her second Grammy in the Best Regional Mexican Music Album. Beyoncé became the most-awarded woman and most-awarded singer in Grammy history with 28 wins. With her Album of the Year victory for Folklore, Taylor Swift won the category for a historic third time.

Read: Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía” is Becoming a Global Hit Thanks to TikTok

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Bad BunnyBeyonceGRAMMYsjhay cortezKali UchisNatalia LafourcadeTaylor Swift