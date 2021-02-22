Latidomusic

Bad Bunny Nearly Kissed Rosalía During His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut

By February 22, 2021 at 10:42 am
BADBUNNYPR / INSTAGRAM

Bad Bunny made his Saturday Night Live debut on Feb. 20 as a musical guest. As expected, he was joined by Spanish singer Rosalía for a steamy performance of their duet “La Noche de Anoche.”

Bad Bunny and Rosalía turned up the heat on SNL.

As we predicted, one of Bad Bunny’s two performances was for his latest El Último Tour Del Mundo hit “La Noche de Anoche” with Rosalía. Both artists stared into each other’s eyes as they performed the reggaeton bop. The crowd screamed when Rosalía sang, “Dime papi.” Benito and Rosalía took the embracing from the music video to the next level when they nearly kissed at the end of the performance. There was a lot of brushing of their cheeks that had the crowd screaming more.

Bad Bunny and Rosalía’s romance for “La Noche de Anoche” is just for on-screen purposes. Benito is in a relationship with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri and Rosalía is rumored to be going out with Boricua singer Rauw Alejandro. She has uncredited backing vocals on Alejandro’s song “Dile a Él” from his Afrodisíaco album.

For his second performance, Bad Bunny opted for a ballad.

Currently Bad Bunny has the biggest hit Latin song in the world with “Dákiti” featuring Jhay Cortez. For his second performance, he opted to perform the heartbreaking ballad “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.” With that song he was able to show off the alternative rock edge to his El Último Tour Del Mundo album.

In the episode of SNL hosted by Bridgerton star Rége-Jean Page, Bad Bunny also acted in the digital skit “Loco.” He played a house plant that encouraged Ego Nwodim to “buss it down if you’re mentally ill.”

In other Bad Bunny news, he retained his 24/7 Championship belt during last night’s WWE Raw episode. He notably slapped his rival on the series, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, in the face.

What can’t Bad Bunny do?

Will Rosalía Join Bad Bunny for His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut?

Will Rosalía Join Bad Bunny for His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut?

By February 17, 2021 at 12:06 pm
BY  | February 17, 2021 AT 12:06 pm
COURTESY OF RIMAS ENTERTAINMENT / PHOTO BY: STILLZ

Bad Bunny will make his Saturday Night Live debut this week. As the musical guest, there’s a chance Spanish singer Rosalía could join him for one of his performances.

Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page will host the SNL episode.

SNL announced on the last episode that Bad Bunny will be the musical guest on Feb. 20. Regé-Jean Page, the star of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, will host the episode.

Bad Bunny and Rosalía premiered their “La Noche de Anoche” video on Valentine’s Day.

The current single the Puerto Rican superstar is pushing from his latest album El Último Tour Del Mundo is “La Noche de Anoche” featuring Rosalía. As a Valentine’s Day gift to their fans, they premiered the music video for the reggaeton romp. In the Salvador Dali-inspired visual, Benito and Rosalía embrace and set each other ablaze. The heat between the two in the song was undeniable, but now the flames are jumping out.

There is a hope that Rosalía could join Bad Bunny on SNL.

The biggest Latin music song in the world right now belongs to Bad Bunny’s “Dákiti” with Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez. Benito is looking to follow-up that success with “La Noche de Anoche,” which peaked at No. 53 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart without a music video.

Usually the musical guest on SNL gets two performances during the show. With the new “La Noche de Anoche” video out, Bad Bunny could get the song more in front of a global audience if Rosalía joins him for one of those performances. It will be interesting in general to see which two songs Benito decides to perform.

In other Bad Bunny news, he won the 24/7 Championship belt on Monday night during WWE Raw. Not a bad start to what is sure to be a big week in this multi-hyphenate star’s career.

Christina Aguilera Performs ‘Mi Reflejo’ Throwback and ‘Beautiful’ at Big Concert for Small Business

Christina Aguilera Performs ‘Mi Reflejo’ Throwback and ‘Beautiful’ at Big Concert for Small Business

By February 11, 2021 at 6:59 am
BY  | February 11, 2021 AT 6:59 am
XTINA / INSTAGRAM

Christina Aguilera threw it back to 2000 to sing her Spanish-language hit “Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti” on Feb. 7. She performed as part of an all-star roster during the post-Super Bowl event Big Concert for Small Business.

Xtina surprisingly performed the hit from her Mi Reflejo album.

With countless hits to her name, it was curious for Aguilera to perform “Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti” from her 2000 Latin album Mi Reflejo at the concert. She belted the trap-lite version of the song with ease. Xtina also crooned her classic anthem “Beautiful” from 2002’s Stripped album. She was showing support for the small record shop businesses.

Christina Aguilera appears to be teasing her hotly-anticipated second Latin album that’s been in the works for years. The “Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti” performance was a reminder to the world that she dominated the Latin music scene 20 years ago.

Aguilera added Latin Grammy-winner to her name with Mi Reflejo.

The Grammy-winner added a Latin Grammy to her trophy case when Mi Reflejo took home Best Female Pop Vocal Album in 2001. She won against Mexican pop stars like Paulina Rubio and Thalía and Italian singer Laura Pausini. Mi Reflejo hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Album charts and it was certified six-times Platinum in the U.S.

“I am getting back to my roots and exploring who I am now as a grown woman who doesn’t have to cover my own English material in Spanish, but as a woman who can draw from my own personal experiences and express that with honesty,” she told Billboard last year about the new album. “Having survived decades in this business, I am proud to tell the truth about what that means to me.”

With Selena Gomez now tapping into the Latin music market, 2021 could be the perfect time for LatinXtina to strike again. She posted a photo last year hanging out with Spanish singer Rosalía, so there could be a collaboration with those two coming soon.

