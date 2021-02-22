Bad Bunny Nearly Kissed Rosalía During His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut

Latidomusic

Bad Bunny made his Saturday Night Live debut on Feb. 20 as a musical guest. As expected, he was joined by Spanish singer Rosalía for a steamy performance of their duet “La Noche de Anoche.”

As we predicted, one of Bad Bunny’s two performances was for his latest El Último Tour Del Mundo hit “La Noche de Anoche” with Rosalía. Both artists stared into each other’s eyes as they performed the reggaeton bop. The crowd screamed when Rosalía sang, “Dime papi.” Benito and Rosalía took the embracing from the music video to the next level when they nearly kissed at the end of the performance. There was a lot of brushing of their cheeks that had the crowd screaming more.

Bad Bunny and Rosalía’s romance for “La Noche de Anoche” is just for on-screen purposes. Benito is in a relationship with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri and Rosalía is rumored to be going out with Boricua singer Rauw Alejandro. She has uncredited backing vocals on Alejandro’s song “Dile a Él” from his Afrodisíaco album.

For his second performance, Bad Bunny opted for a ballad.

Currently Bad Bunny has the biggest hit Latin song in the world with “Dákiti” featuring Jhay Cortez. For his second performance, he opted to perform the heartbreaking ballad “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.” With that song he was able to show off the alternative rock edge to his El Último Tour Del Mundo album.

In the episode of SNL hosted by Bridgerton star Rége-Jean Page, Bad Bunny also acted in the digital skit “Loco.” He played a house plant that encouraged Ego Nwodim to “buss it down if you’re mentally ill.”

In other Bad Bunny news, he retained his 24/7 Championship belt during last night’s WWE Raw episode. He notably slapped his rival on the series, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, in the face.

