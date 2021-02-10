Latidomusic

Bad Bunny Is Going All In On Wrestling And We Ain’t Mad About It

By February 10, 2021 at 11:22 am
WWE / YouTube

Bad Bunny has consistently been building upon what it means to be a music icon. He’s helped bring reggaeton into the worldwide mainstream and he’s created albums that mashup reggaeton with pop and indie sounds. He’s also landed acting roles in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.

But last month he took his stardom to a whole other level: the center ring of a WWE match! And he’s not done yet.

It looks like Bad Bunny will be taking center stage at WrestleMania 37 in April.

Bad Bunny is doing more in WWE than just assisting Damian Priest during his matches. According to reports, Bad Bunny is drawing massive WWE merchandise sales at the moment.

Bad Bunny has been involved with Damian Priest on WWE television since his first appearance at the Royal Rumble, and there has been speculation that he will be working with WWE heading into WrestleMania.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Bad Bunny has been a ‘gigantic’ hit for WWE when it comes to their merchandise. The report stated that last week, Bad Bunny held four of the top merchandise selling spots. His t-shirt took spots one, three (women’s), and four (youth). Along with this, his pullover hoodie was at number two as well.

So it makes sense that San Benito would be looking to further his wrestling career. He has been training at WWE‘s Performance Center and is set to appear in-ring at WrestleMania 37 on either April 10th or 11th.

eWrestlingNews has the scoop that Bad Bunny will be teaming with Booker T at the show. Booker T is of course the subject of Bad Bunny’s new mega-hit track; and now the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer will apparently be entering the ring with our beloved Conejo Malo.

Original Story Published February 1, 2021:

Bad Bunny turned his childhood WWE dreams into reality when he appeared on the Royal Rumble special on Jan. 31. The Puerto Rican superstar performed his song “Booker T” and also got into it with a few of the wrestlers.

Bad Bunny performed his new single “Booker T” for the first time.

On his latest album El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny fanboyed over WWE legend Booker T while comparing his top reign in Latin music to the wrestler’s championship reign. In the music video, which was released last month, the actual Booker T appears alongside Benito singing his praises.

Bad Bunny reunited with Booker T for his first live performance of the song “Booker T” during the Royal Rumble. “Estoy en mi peak,” he spits as Booker T stood there statuesquely like in the music video. To wrap up the performance, Booker T dropped his signature line “Can you dig it, sucka?” That’s also a part of the swaggering anthem.

Bad Bunny also got into the ring for his wrestling debut.

During his short tenure on the show, Bad Bunny also got embroiled in a rivalry with wrestlers John Morrison and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. After Bad Bunny finished his performance, The Miz destroyed his DJ set.

Bad Bunny was not very happy about that and he came out during the middle of the Royal Rumble event when wrestlers are eliminated when they’re tossed out of the ring. When The Miz and Morrison saw Benito approaching, they were distracted and pushed out of the ring. To add insult to injury, Bad Bunny got into the ring and jumped on top of them from the top rope.

The WWE commentators were doing the most during Bad Bunny’s wrestling debut. The guys doing the commentary in English said, “I’ve heard of flying squirrels, but flying bunnies?!” The ones doing the WWE Español commentary came through with the best anecdote of the night: “¡Los conejos brican!”

Meet Bad Bunny’s Collaborator Mora: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Primer Día de Clases’

Meet Bad Bunny’s Collaborator Mora: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Primer Día de Clases’

By February 9, 2021 at 1:34 pm
BY  | February 9, 2021 AT 1:34 pm
Courtesy of RIMAS Entertainment

Mora is most known for his work with Bad Bunny, but now the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is stepping into the spotlight with his debut album Primer Día de Clases. On the 16-track LP that was released Feb. 5, Mora’s first of school in the music industry features guest classmates like Arcángel, Farruko, and Jhay Cortez.

Mora’s skills have that Bad Bunny co-sign.

Gabriel Armando Mora Quintero, who goes professionally by Mora, signed with Rimas Entertainment in 2018. The independent label famously includes Bad Bunny on the roster. The two worked together on his album YHLQMDLG. Mora wrote on the songs “La Dificíl” and “Solia.”

Bad Bunny also used YHLQMDLG to put Mora to the forefront with their collaboration “Una Vez.” During Benito’s most-watched Uforia Livestream concert, he performed the song with Mora, who was live via satellite in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny also produced a music video for their song.

Mora has built off the momentum with Bad Bunny, dropping collaborations with fellow Boricua stars Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez. Mora’s music is making an impact with Primer Día de Clases rising to the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ Latin albums charts. Now that class is in session, here are five of our favorite songs on the artist’s new album.

“Cuando Sera”

Mora teams up with rising Puerto Rican heartthrob Lunay on “Cuando Sera.” Lunay’s alluring voice rounds out Mora’s more rough-around-the-edges flow. Both artists are smooth operators in trying to whisk the women of their eyes from guys who aren’t up to snuff. Mora and Lunay promise pleasurable times ahead on this magical collaboration.

“Pégate” (Remix)

The Puerto Rican musician re-released his original hit “Pégate” with the addition of rising reggaeton star Jhay Cortez. On the remix, Cortez takes the stunning love song to the next level. Backed by the atmospheric production, Mora and Cortez offer sweet somethings in heartfelt performances. They prove to be a dream team and fortunately, this is one of their two collaborations on the album, including “512.”

“Afuego”

On “Afuego,” Mora teamed up with Mariah Angeliq, a rising female voice in the reggaeton music scene. The “Perreito” hitmaker finds her groove on the sensual collaboration. As the song’s title suggests, the singer and Angeliq turn up the heat on this hypnotic club banger.

“Qué Tu Dice?”

Mora uses Primer Día de Clases as a platform to highlight other artists coming up from Puerto Rico. On one of the album’s Latin trap moments, he teams up with rapper Omy de Oro, who delivers a home-run guest (hence, the baseball bat sound effect). The fluttering production on “Qué Tu Dice?” sounds perfect for an Eladio Carrión remix in the future.

“En Un Avión”

On “En Un Avión,” Mora holds his own with Puerto Rican reggaeton pioneer Arcángel. The two artists come through with a swaggering anthem. On the Latin trap track, they rap about swooping their loved ones into the sky on a plane, and into a life of luxury.

Ozuna and Anuel AA’s ‘Los Dioses’ Album Takes the Top Spot from Bad Bunny

Ozuna and Anuel AA’s ‘Los Dioses’ Album Takes the Top Spot from Bad Bunny

By February 4, 2021 at 7:19 pm
BY  | February 4, 2021 AT 7:19 pm
ANUEL / INSTAGRAM

Ozuna and Anuel AA’s collaborative effort Los Dioses is the No. 1 Latin album in the U.S. this week. The guys are also the first album of 2021 to topple fellow Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny from the top spot.

Bad Bunny held onto the top spot of the chart for weeks.

Billboard revealed on Feb. 2 that Ozuna and Anuel AA’s highly-anticipated Los Dioses debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Albums chart. To Bad Bunny’s credit, his latest album El Último Tour Del Mundo was holding onto the top spot since last December. There’s also the fact that Benito achieved the first all-Spanish album to top the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

While hitting the top of the Hot Latin Albums chart, Ozuna and Anuel AA’s Los Dioses also impressively peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album moved 29,000 total sales and streaming units in its first week out.

“This is the third album I’ve released in my life and working with Ozu has been so much fun, a perfect flow,” Anuel told Billboard. “We produced the album exactly for that, to debut at No. 1. When you put so much effort and dedication into something, the end result is always big.”

Los Dioses del Trap also breaks through the Hot 100 songs chart.

Los Dioses is shorthand for “Los Dioses del Trap,” a title that Ozuna and Anuel give themselves. The guys first hinted at the possibility of this collaborative album in 2018, so it was in the works for a while.

The biggest song from Los Dioses is “Antes,” which opens at No. 5 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. The reggaeton banger also breaks through the all-genre Hot 100 songs chart this week at No. 100.

Next up, the Boricua duo will perform at this year’s Premio Lo Nuestro awards. They will perform their song “Los Dioses” for the first time. Premio Lo Nuestro will air live on Univision on Feb. 18.

