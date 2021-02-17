Latidomusic

Will Rosalía Join Bad Bunny for His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut?

By February 17, 2021 at 12:06 pm
COURTESY OF RIMAS ENTERTAINMENT / PHOTO BY: STILLZ

Bad Bunny will make his Saturday Night Live debut this week. As the musical guest, there’s a chance Spanish singer Rosalía could join him for one of his performances.

Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page will host the SNL episode.

SNL announced on the last episode that Bad Bunny will be the musical guest on Feb. 20. Regé-Jean Page, the star of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, will host the episode.

Bad Bunny and Rosalía premiered their “La Noche de Anoche” video on Valentine’s Day.

The current single the Puerto Rican superstar is pushing from his latest album El Último Tour Del Mundo is “La Noche de Anoche” featuring Rosalía. As a Valentine’s Day gift to their fans, they premiered the music video for the reggaeton romp. In the Salvador Dali-inspired visual, Benito and Rosalía embrace and set each other ablaze. The heat between the two in the song was undeniable, but now the flames are jumping out.

There is a hope that Rosalía could join Bad Bunny on SNL.

The biggest Latin music song in the world right now belongs to Bad Bunny’s “Dákiti” with Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez. Benito is looking to follow-up that success with “La Noche de Anoche,” which peaked at No. 53 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart without a music video.

Usually the musical guest on SNL gets two performances during the show. With the new “La Noche de Anoche” video out, Bad Bunny could get the song more in front of a global audience if Rosalía joins him for one of those performances. It will be interesting in general to see which two songs Benito decides to perform.

In other Bad Bunny news, he won the 24/7 Championship belt on Monday night during WWE Raw. Not a bad start to what is sure to be a big week in this multi-hyphenate star’s career.

Christina Aguilera Performs 'Mi Reflejo' Throwback and 'Beautiful' at Big Concert for Small Business

Latidomusic

By February 11, 2021 at 6:59 am
XTINA / INSTAGRAM

Christina Aguilera threw it back to 2000 to sing her Spanish-language hit “Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti” on Feb. 7. She performed as part of an all-star roster during the post-Super Bowl event Big Concert for Small Business.

Xtina surprisingly performed the hit from her Mi Reflejo album.

With countless hits to her name, it was curious for Aguilera to perform “Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti” from her 2000 Latin album Mi Reflejo at the concert. She belted the trap-lite version of the song with ease. Xtina also crooned her classic anthem “Beautiful” from 2002’s Stripped album. She was showing support for the small record shop businesses.

Christina Aguilera appears to be teasing her hotly-anticipated second Latin album that’s been in the works for years. The “Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti” performance was a reminder to the world that she dominated the Latin music scene 20 years ago.

Aguilera added Latin Grammy-winner to her name with Mi Reflejo.

The Grammy-winner added a Latin Grammy to her trophy case when Mi Reflejo took home Best Female Pop Vocal Album in 2001. She won against Mexican pop stars like Paulina Rubio and Thalía and Italian singer Laura Pausini. Mi Reflejo hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Album charts and it was certified six-times Platinum in the U.S.

“I am getting back to my roots and exploring who I am now as a grown woman who doesn’t have to cover my own English material in Spanish, but as a woman who can draw from my own personal experiences and express that with honesty,” she told Billboard last year about the new album. “Having survived decades in this business, I am proud to tell the truth about what that means to me.”

With Selena Gomez now tapping into the Latin music market, 2021 could be the perfect time for LatinXtina to strike again. She posted a photo last year hanging out with Spanish singer Rosalía, so there could be a collaboration with those two coming soon.

Dua Lipa is Adding a Bad Bunny and J Balvin Collab to 'Future Nostalgia: Moonlight Edition'

Latidomusic

By at 6:50 am
DUALIPA / BADBUNNYPR / INSTAGRAM

Dua Lipa is gearing up to re-release her latest album Future Nostalgia on Feb. 12. The new Moonlight Edition will feature “Un Día,” her hit collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Dua Lipa’s keeping the Future Nostalgia reissues coming.

During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British pop star is focused on releasing new iterations of her Future Nostalgia album that dropped last March. The original LP featured hits like “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical.” The remix album Club Future Nostalgia followed last August and now The Moonlight Edition will land this Friday.

Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition will feature her current Billboard Hot 100 top 5 hit “Levitating” featuring DaBaby and the new single “We’re Good.” In July, she collaborated with Bad Bunny and J Balvin on the Tainy-helmed “Un Día (One Day)” that will also be included on the reissue.

She’s made an impact in the Latin music scene with “Un Día (One Day).”

“Un Día (One Day)” is a bilingual bop where reggaeton and pop music collide. Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy dreamed up this super collaboration and made it a reality. Dua Lipa scored her first No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay charts in the U.S.

“It was really fun,” Dua Lipa told Grammy.com about the collaboration last year. “[Bad Bunny and J Balvin] have such great energies, such lovely boys. What I love to do with the collaborations I do is always something that people don’t expect me to do, something that’s a little bit outside my comfort zone. I love to experiment.”

One of Dua Lipa’s six Grammy nominations this year is for “Un Día (One Day).” With Tainy, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, they’re up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It’s a major moment for a Spanish-language collaboration in the pop category.

