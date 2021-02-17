Will Rosalía Join Bad Bunny for His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut?

Latidomusic

Bad Bunny will make his Saturday Night Live debut this week. As the musical guest, there’s a chance Spanish singer Rosalía could join him for one of his performances.

Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page will host the SNL episode.

SNL announced on the last episode that Bad Bunny will be the musical guest on Feb. 20. Regé-Jean Page, the star of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, will host the episode.

Bad Bunny and Rosalía premiered their “La Noche de Anoche” video on Valentine’s Day.

The current single the Puerto Rican superstar is pushing from his latest album El Último Tour Del Mundo is “La Noche de Anoche” featuring Rosalía. As a Valentine’s Day gift to their fans, they premiered the music video for the reggaeton romp. In the Salvador Dali-inspired visual, Benito and Rosalía embrace and set each other ablaze. The heat between the two in the song was undeniable, but now the flames are jumping out.

There is a hope that Rosalía could join Bad Bunny on SNL.

The biggest Latin music song in the world right now belongs to Bad Bunny’s “Dákiti” with Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez. Benito is looking to follow-up that success with “La Noche de Anoche,” which peaked at No. 53 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart without a music video.

Usually the musical guest on SNL gets two performances during the show. With the new “La Noche de Anoche” video out, Bad Bunny could get the song more in front of a global audience if Rosalía joins him for one of those performances. It will be interesting in general to see which two songs Benito decides to perform.

In other Bad Bunny news, he won the 24/7 Championship belt on Monday night during WWE Raw. Not a bad start to what is sure to be a big week in this multi-hyphenate star’s career.

