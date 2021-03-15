Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis Win Their First Grammy Awards, Jhay Cortez Performs “Dákiti” with Benito

Latidomusic

Celebrations are in order for Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis. Both artists won their very first Grammy Awards last night.

Benito won his first Grammy Award!

The Puerto Rican superstar was nominated for two Grammy Awards. During the pre-show, Bad Bunny’s collaboration “Un Día (One Day)” with Tainy, J Balvin, and Dua Lipa was defeated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” won the category.

In a first for the Best Latin Pop or Urban category, it was presented during the main Grammy telecast. Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG defeated recent works by Ricky Martin, Kany García, Camilo, and Debi Nova. He’s now a Latin Grammy and first-time Grammy winner.

We finally got a live performance of “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez.

Bad Bunny also performed his global hit “Dákiti” for the first time with Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez. The guys shined during the neon-colored performance for the El Último Tour Del Mundo cut. For his first big Grammy moment, Cortez was feeling himself in his see-through mesh shirt. The guys were later spotted dancing to Dua Lipa’s performance of “Levitating” and Benito knew the words.

Bad Bunny grooving to Dua Lipa’s Levitating is all I need pic.twitter.com/HU9pWhNvg1 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) March 15, 2021

Congrats to Kali Uchis too for her first Grammy win!

During the pre-show, Kali Uchis also became a first-time Grammy winner. When DJ and producer Kaytranada’s “10%” won for Best Dance Recording, the Colombian-American singer took home a Grammy as the song’s featured artist. She was previously nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in 2017 for featuring on Juanes’ “El Ratico.”

Uchis’ Grammy win comes at an incredible time in her career as she’s riding high off the global hit “Telepatía.” She recently put out a lyric video for Billboard Hot 100 top 40 hit.

In other interesting Grammy wins news, Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade claimed her second Grammy in the Best Regional Mexican Music Album. Beyoncé became the most-awarded woman and most-awarded singer in Grammy history with 28 wins. With her Album of the Year victory for Folklore, Taylor Swift won the category for a historic third time.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com