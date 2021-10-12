Watch Bad Bunny’s Acting Debut In ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season Three Trailer

Music

Netflix released the official trailer for the season three of hit series Narcos: Mexico. Bad Bunny is caught up in a shootout in the first video trailer.

Bad Bunny said he relates a lot to his Narcos character.

Bad Bunny will be making his acting debut in Narcos: Mexico. In his May 2020 cover story for Rolling Stone, the Puerto Rican superstar first announced his participation in the show as a “supporting actor.” Last November it was revealed that Benito will be playing Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang. They’ve been dubbed the “Narcos Juniors” of the series.

“I loved the original Narcos, so when they announced Narcos: Mexico, I was sold,” Bad Bunny told Entertainment Weekly in September. “I’m honored to be a part of the show. Kitty is a charismatic guy who loved looking fresh. He likes nice things, and I can really relate to that!”

Bad Bunny’s Kitty is in action in the first Narcos trailer.

In the two-minute long trailer released today, Bad Bunny can be seen in action. As Kitty Paez, he’s firing a machine gun in a gun battle alongside Ramon Arellano Felix, who is played by Manuel Masalva. Kitty looks to be fitting into the gang just fine. The new season of Narcos: Mexico will start streaming on Netflix on Nov. 5.

With the trailer for Narcos: Mexico, Netflix also released more online content for Bad Bunny fans. In short video on Instagram, he can be seen getting into Kitty’s fits. You can tell that he’s feeling himself in these looks. Benito is the second rapper to guest star in Narcos: Mexico following Offset. Soon Bad Bunny will also make his big screen debut in the movie American Sole.

