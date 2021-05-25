Sara Ramírez Is Going to Be In the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot On HBO Max

wearemitu

In case you haven’t heard, HBO Max is rebooting “Sex and the City“. Thankfully, three of the four original cast members are returning. (Yes, only three. It’s a long story…) Instead of “Sex and the City”, this series will be titled “And Just Like That…”

According to Deadline, the sequel series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate “the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

As if the reboot news wasn’t exciting enough, Deadline revealed “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sara Ramírez is joining the show.

Per Deadline: “Ramírez will play new character Che Diaz (they/them), a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.” We’re already deeply in love with this character!

For those who aren’t familiar with Ramírez (ie, if you’ve been hiding under a rock), they are a singer and actor who was on “Grey’s Anatomy” for 11 seasons. Ramírez played queer icon Dr. Callie Torres. Ramírez also came out as non-binary in August, 2020 in an inspiring Instagram post. Ramírez goes by they/them pronouns.

For years, viewers criticized “Sex and the City” for its lack of diversity. The all-white cast is especially glaring because the series takes place in New York City–one of the most culturally, ethnically, and racially diverse cities on the planet.

Apparently, even the original cast members had a problem with the lack of diverse (ie non-white) characters at the time. “That was something that I was aware of at the time and said at the time and I think a number of us said it,” Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda, said to Al Roker last year. “Certainly the lack of racial and ethnic diversity is a big factor but also the lack of any characters who aren’t wealthy.” Yasss Miranda!

However, “And Just Like That…” producers have recently said that they are putting in tons of effort to make the reboot more diverse. Earlier this month, TVLine reported that the producers are “dramatically expanding Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte’s social circle with roughly a half dozen new characters.” They also added that “three of those newbies will be full-fledged series regulars and women of color.”

Looks like Ramírez takes the first spot! We can’t wait to see the next diverse, person-of-color they cast!

