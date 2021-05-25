wearemitu

Sara Ramírez Is Going to Be In the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot On HBO Max

By May 25, 2021 at 3:06 pm
via Getty Images

In case you haven’t heard, HBO Max is rebooting “Sex and the City“. Thankfully, three of the four original cast members are returning. (Yes, only three. It’s a long story…) Instead of “Sex and the City”, this series will be titled “And Just Like That…”

According to Deadline, the sequel series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate “the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

As if the reboot news wasn’t exciting enough, Deadline revealed “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sara Ramírez is joining the show.

Per Deadline: “Ramírez will play new character Che Diaz (they/them), a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.” We’re already deeply in love with this character!

For those who aren’t familiar with Ramírez (ie, if you’ve been hiding under a rock), they are a singer and actor who was on “Grey’s Anatomy” for 11 seasons. Ramírez played queer icon Dr. Callie Torres. Ramírez also came out as non-binary in August, 2020 in an inspiring Instagram post. Ramírez goes by they/them pronouns.

For years, viewers criticized “Sex and the City” for its lack of diversity. The all-white cast is especially glaring because the series takes place in New York City–one of the most culturally, ethnically, and racially diverse cities on the planet.

Apparently, even the original cast members had a problem with the lack of diverse (ie non-white) characters at the time. “That was something that I was aware of at the time and said at the time and I think a number of us said it,” Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda, said to Al Roker last year. “Certainly the lack of racial and ethnic diversity is a big factor but also the lack of any characters who aren’t wealthy.” Yasss Miranda!

However, “And Just Like That…” producers have recently said that they are putting in tons of effort to make the reboot more diverse. Earlier this month, TVLine reported that the producers are “dramatically expanding Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte’s social circle with roughly a half dozen new characters.” They also added that “three of those newbies will be full-fledged series regulars and women of color.”

Looks like Ramírez takes the first spot! We can’t wait to see the next diverse, person-of-color they cast!

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all,” singer Demi Lovato shared in a series of tweets Wednesday morning. In a clip from their new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, the singer came out as nonbinary sharing that they’ll be changing their pronouns to they/them.

“Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary,” they shared. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering.”

Demi Lovato has been open with fans during their identity journey and this is an exciting development.

They continued saying, “I want to make it clear that I am still learning and coming into myself and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.”

In the first episode Lovato spoke with nonbinary author and performer Alok Vaid-Menon. They regarded Vaid-Menon as “an important voice in the nonbinary community and beyond” whose work aided their self-reflective journey.

In a March interview with Glamour, following the premiere of their Youtube documentary Dancing With the Devil, Lovato spoke about their identity. “I was trying on different identities that felt authentic to me but weren’t me,” they told Glamour. “The super-feminine pop star was an identity that sounded like it fit and looked like it fit, so I put it on like it fit.”

Lovato’s journey also included understanding their sexuality following the end of their highly publicized engagement. Having since come out as pansexual, Lovato shared with Glamour that they were “waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world.”

As their healing journey continues, there is an overwhelming pride that the singer is able to openly live their truth; something they wish for others.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they are truly are with their loved ones,” Lovato stated. “Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

Argentine Rapper Ecko to Star in HBO Max Series ‘Días de Gallos’

Latidomusic

Argentine Rapper Ecko to Star in HBO Max Series ‘Días de Gallos’

By February 24, 2021 at 11:28 am
BY  | February 24, 2021 AT 11:28 am
COURTESY OF WARNERMEDIA & HBO MAX

Rising Argentine rapper Ecko will make his acting debut in the upcoming HBO Max series Días de Gallos. He shared the good news this week about the project that hits close to home.

Días de Gallos will focus on rappers who come up through freestyle battles.

“This series is a snapshot of the world I come from, the world of freestyle,” Ecko said in a statement. “I am very comfortable telling this story. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with a great cast and production team.”

Like Ecko mentioned, Días de Gallos will be a scripted series showcasing the world of freestyle rap battles. He’s currently shooting the show in Bueno Aires, Argentina, with other confirmed castmates Ángela Torres and Tomás Wicz. Días de Gallos will premiere on HBO Max in June.

Ecko is one of Argentina’s leading trap rappers.

With a Latin trap movement happening within Argentina, Ecko has emerged as one of the country’s leading rap artists. He broke through in 2017 thanks to his hit “Dorado,” which has over 51 million views on YouTube. Ecko later followed that up with “Rebota,” the club banger he shares with other Argentine rappers like KHEA, Seven Kayne, and Iacho.

The 21-year-old artist has been building off that momentum, especially in 2020. Last November, Ecko released his EP Young Golden. For the EP’s lead single, he teamed up with Cazzu, Argentina’s top female trap artist, for the sensual collaboration “Cama Vacia.”

On Young Golden, Ecko collaborated with more of Latin music’s biggest hip-hop acts. He worked with Puerto Rican rapper Brytiago and Dominican singer Amenazzy for “QDLQQ” and Boricua trap pioneer Eladio Carrión in “Baila.”

