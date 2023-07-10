Ryan Gosling’s Sweet Gesture for Wife Eva Mendes Steals Spotlight at ‘Barbie’ Premiere

Entertainment

The difference lies in the small details, and Ryan Gosling knows how to steal hearts with romantic gestures. At the world premiere of the film “Barbie,” the actor paid a chic and playful tribute to his wife, Eva Mendes.

In a fashionable and poetic move, the two-time Oscar nominee and 42-year-old Canadian star wore a personalized necklace featuring the letter ‘E’ in the iconic Barbie font, honoring the actress’s name.

Loading the player...

Gosling rocked a stylish new haircut and a fresh look courtesy of hairstylist Camilla Soole for the pink carpet, making him look perfect for the event where he arrived alone.

The couple rarely makes public appearances together, except on social media. They were spotted in 2012 at the premiere of the film “The Place Beyond The Pines.”

Other guests combined their looks with the pink theme as America Ferrera, the director of the film Greta Gerwig, Billie Eilish, and many more.

Mendes playfully winked at Gosling. Fans who couldn’t help but adore her

One day before this premiere, the star of “Girl in Process” and co-owner of Skura Style took to social media to wink at her husband with a Barbie-inspired moment.

“Saturday cleaning! And let’s be real, I won’t be cleaning in this [dress]. I’ll take off my earrings first. Duh,” wrote the Cuban-American actress on her Instagram.

In the video, she wore a timeless pink dress by Shona Joy, bringing to memory the iconic fashion taste related to the beloved doll.

Additionally, fans couldn’t help but shower the actress with compliments. Some exclaimed, “Barbie Latina,” “You are an icon!” while others declared, “So beautiful.”

Ryan Gosling’s daughters helped him to find the voice to bring Ken to life in the highly anticipated film

The star of “The Notebook” found inspiration in his two daughters, 8-year-old Esmeralda Amada and 7-year-old Amada Lee, for playing a real-life Ken doll.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight he said: “They’ve seen a lot of pieces of [the film], and helped me a lot with it,” and added, “They were a huge inspiration for me.”

Moreover, being moved by his words, fans eagerly anticipate this film and have shared their thoughts and some expressed how cool it would be to have a dad like him.

“I bet your daughters are incredibly proud. I mean, seriously, ‘my dad is the real Ken’ takes it to a whole new level. Total respect,” a fan commented on Instagram.

On Twitter, someone said his acting skills are going to be on point.

critics saying ken is ryan gosling’s best performance ever… the prophecy is being fulfilled

pic.twitter.com/nCZh8bnpmm — (nicole) (@stonelovebot) July 10, 2023

Others shared their thoughts on the storyline.

“I mean, Ken is really a whole aesthetic and a whole lifestyle. So excited for this movie,” wrote a fan.

The film is expected to be released this coming July 21 in all theaters.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com