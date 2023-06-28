You Can Now Stay at Barbie’s Malibu Mansion With Ryan Gosling as Your Host

wearemitu

The new “Barbie” movie premiere, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has everyone daydreaming of their own Barbie world.

As the release date gets closer, fans will get a chance to experience firsthand the fabulous lifestyle of this iconic plastic power couple.

With summer vacations at full speed, looking for a paradisiacal destination can be quite an odyssey. However, this incredible life-size pink house is now available to make our plastic fantasies come true.

Sitting perfectly above the beach with astonishing views overlooking the Pacific Ocean, this Barbie dream house can be rented with the handsome and talented Gosling himself as the host.

The Kendom is available for bookings in July, with a real-life Ken welcome

According to the Airbnb website, Ken’s room will be available for two people from July 17 at 10 a.m. For the opening, Gosling will host lucky fans who make the first booking for July 21 and July 22. Travel expenses are not included.

“All stays will be free of charge — because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse — after all, Ken’s thing is beach, not math!” Declares the statement from the private hosting company. Previously, during the brand’s 60th anniversary, a two-night stay cost $60.

A gym, an infinity pool and many delightful details await

Beauty lies in the details, and well, this place has plenty that will teleport you to your childhood. Entering the room, an immense bed adorned with cowboy-style details that we all love greets you.

The room’s walls are Barbie pink and feature a closet to see and try on some of Ken’s clothing pieces. Another element that didn’t go unnoticed was the perfume bottle adorning the nightstand, named “1961,” the year the beloved male doll made his debut.

On the third floor, the balcony houses the gym, where you can find weights, a basketball court, a tennis table and protein supplements integral to Ken’s training routine.

Amenities to ensure “life in plastic is fantastic”

Besides the incredible views, the house offers amenities that will make your stay more enjoyable and unforgettable. It features a fabulous infinity pool with a pink slide, air conditioning, and WiFi access.

We love that there’s also room for dancing. The outdoor discotheque is on the second floor, perfect for busting a move on a starry night.

Spotted this thing from 10 miles away flying over #Malibu today. Is that a…. real life #Barbie Malibu House?? Seems to be. Pink everything… a water slide… floating "KEN" letters. Publicity stunt? Huge Barbie fans? Filming location #BarbieMovie ? Who knows. @kcalnews pic.twitter.com/6x9gEcFoVf — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) June 26, 2023

We can’t wait to see what Ken gets up to!

