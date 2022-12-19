It’s Official: RBD Announces Reunion

wearemitu

RBD, the popular Mexican rock group based on the fictional cast of the show “Rebelde,” is returning after years off the air. Following a recent reboot distributed by Netflix, the OG Rebelde crew is back, as evidenced by a new Instagram post contrasting classic “Rebelde” footage with a recent reunion featuring (almost) the entire cast.

RBD makes a lowkey announcement on social media

The official RBD Instagram page (@rbd_musica) appears to have wiped the entire page, replacing all their prior posts with the reunion video. As the camera pans to each member of the original cast, the video cuts back to a memorable “Rebelde” moment featuring that cast member.

But where is Alfonso Herrera?

However, there is one notable absence: Alfonso Herrera. The “Ozark” actor has already made his mark in Hollywood following a series of notable roles. He also denied the possibility of him returning to the RBD universe in the new reboot, in an interview with Latina. “I will be in the first row to cheer them on and support them,” he said.

Does that mean he’ll be absent from this latest reboot? It’s hard to say. But his absence from the reunion announcement suggests he won’t be participating. Even Dulce María made it! She, along with Herrera, did not participate in the 2020 RBD reunion performance.

And what is this RBD reunion going to actually be?

Additionally, there’s little information on what the reunion will consist of.

We still have no idea if this is a reunion like the “Friends” special on HBO Max or a full-on reboot like Netflix’s “Fuller House.” However, the video guides fans to a website that has a countdown clock and the words “Prepara tu corbata, Enero 19 2023” (Prepare your tie, January 19, 2023), which is as mysterious as it is exciting.

The five participating cast members seem to have followed suit. Each of them has wiped their entire Instagram profile and replaced their photos with the RBD logo. The fact that they’re all committing to the marketing this much does suggest the reunion will consist of more than one episode or special.

For now, we can only speculate. But you can bet we’re excited to see more “Rebelde,” regardless of what this reunion ends up being.

