Suspension Is Out, Corporal Punishment Is In For a Missouri School District

Dr. Merlyn Johnson, the Superintendent of Missouri’s Cassville School District, told local outlet KOLR about the district’s plan to reinstate corporal punishment in the 2022-23 school year, which started on August 24, according to the district’s official webpage.

“The complaints that we have heard from some of our parents is that they don’t want their students suspended. They want another option,” he said to the outlet. “And so, this was just another option that we could use before we get to that point of suspension.”

While some parents have chosen to opt-in for the upcoming school year, others — like Miranda Waltrip, who has three kids in the Cassville district — are against the reinstatement. “I do not think it is appropriate,” she said. “You know, there are a lot of kids in the school district that don’t have parents that use resources the way that they should for their children,” reports Fox News.

So, let me get this straight, librarians are pulling books off the shelf for fear of prosecution and teachers are leaving in droves, but this Missouri district brought back…hitting kids? Corporal punishment is archaic and disgusting. https://t.co/shqDkNT4HW — Piper for Missouri (@piper4missouri) August 24, 2022

She continued, noting Missouri’s history with paddling students: “We live in a really small community where people were raised a certain way, and they’re kind of blanketed in that fact that they grew up having discipline and swats. And so, for them, it’s like going back to the good old days, but it’s not because it’s going to do more harm than good at the end of the day.”

Cassville is indeed a small community just shy of 3,200 people, the 2020 Census reveals. The district’s paddling policy was officially discontinued in 2001, but the school board now sees it as the only viable alternative to suspending students, depending on it as a “last resort” before students are suspended.

According to Inside Edition, the school board released an online statement about their decision, assuring parents that potential paddling will be carried out by individuals who are explicitly certified to do so. Those individuals will be permitted to “use physical force as a method of correcting student behavior” in order to uphold “discipline and order in schools.”

Missouri is bringing spanking back into schools. South Carolina is bringing back the electric chair. A sitting Senator wants to outlaw interracial marriage.



Republicans are taking us back to the 1950s. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 27, 2022

The statement reports further guidelines to the recently-revived policy, noting that corporal punishment would be reserved for instances when “all other alternative means of discipline have failed and only “upon the recommendation of the principal.” Students will never be paddled in front of other students and the disciplinary measure must be done “in the presence of a witness who is also an employee.”

Additionally, the district ensures parents that students will not suffer any severe bodily harm from the paddling, and that students will never be hit on the head or in the face. Superintendent Johnson assured parents, again, reminding them that the policy “will only be for those parents who wish to be part of it.”

Dr. Stacey Patton posted a thread on Twitter that refutes this claim:

Dear Missouri school districts and the other 18 states that still allow public school kids to be paddled:



Hitting kids on the butt with wooden objects is SEXUAL ASSAULT.



Let me use some basic human physiology to help you understand . . . pic.twitter.com/VEUaeJ1obC — Stacey Patton (@DrStaceyPatton) August 26, 2022

But you're not just hitting flesh when you strike a child on the butt with a hand or some object. There's a long trail of nerves that connect to the pelvis. You're assaulting all kinds of key veins and arteries. In the rectum. In the uterus. The vagina. The penis. — Stacey Patton (@DrStaceyPatton) August 26, 2022

The iliac arteries are blood vessels that provide blood to the legs, pelvis, reproductive organs and other organs in the pelvic area. When you hit a child here, it causes instant blood flow to these areas, especially the reproductive organs. — Stacey Patton (@DrStaceyPatton) August 26, 2022

Because they are less sensitive than other erogenous zones such as the genitals and breasts, they need stronger stimulation to be activated –hitting works.

Hitting a child on the butt triggers involuntary sensations of sexual arousal. INVOLUNTARY SENSATIONS. — Stacey Patton (@DrStaceyPatton) August 26, 2022

Now that you've gotten this little human anatomy lesson, tell me, why in the hell are we allowing teachers, principals, and coaches in school districts in Missouri and 18 other states to pick up long, thick wooden paddles to strike children as a form of "discipline?" — Stacey Patton (@DrStaceyPatton) August 26, 2022

In another interview with the Springfield News-Leader, Superintendent Johnson admitted, “My plan, when I came to Cassville, wasn’t to be known as the guy who brought corporal punishment back to Cassville. I didn’t want that to be my legacy and I still don’t,” adding, “But it is something that has happened on my watch and I’m okay with it.”

According to him, many local parents were not only in favor of the policy but had specifically requested it be reinstated. After initially pointing out that paddling was not permitted by school policy, Johnson noted that, since the disciplinary measure was revived, “We’ve had people actually thank us for it,” he told the outlet. “Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things, but the majority of people that I’ve run into have been supportive.”

A school district in Missouri will reinstate corporal punishment for kids by spanking them with a paddle. In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled that corporal punishment was constitutional. 19 states still allow it and they're mostly all red states in the south.



"PrOtEcT tHe KiDs" — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 25, 2022

Still, for some parents, paddling students is a bridge too far. Waltrip further explained her opposition to the policy, saying, “You know, I feel like if they had a different outlet like counseling services and school instead of corporal punishment, that would be the more appropriate answer.”

She continued: “At the end of the day they are having to hold the child down and spank them or use whatever means that they can to make the child submissive when that is not the issue, it is the fact that they need to be heard because children act out for varied reasons.”

28 states have banned corporal punishment over the last century-and-a-half, with New Jersey’s ban dating back to 1867, according to Find Law. However, half of the states banned corporal punishment at some point in the 20th century. The most recent bans came from Delaware and Pennsylvania in 2003 and 2005, respectively.

A thread from Twitter account “LatinxParenting” goes into more detail about this “new” policy:

By now many have heard that a Missouri school district plans to utilize paddling as a form of discipline. That’s not even the worst part. The kicker is that parents requested it.



I have many thoughts. Buckle up.



🧵 — Latinx Parenting (@latinxparenting) August 27, 2022

It should also be known that paddling most often affects Black kids, kids who are disabled, and boys. In some states, other objects are allowed as long as it’s in the name of “discipline”.



Oh, and paddles are about half as long as most children in elementary school are tall.🤢 — Latinx Parenting (@latinxparenting) August 27, 2022

In fact, corporal punishment in schools was deemed constitutional in 1977. But it was happening before that.



And so, here we are w/ Missouri.



Make no mistake, this is a symptom of Adult Supremacy that colonizing paradigms have green lit. Children are oppressed everywhere. — Latinx Parenting (@latinxparenting) August 27, 2022

Parents & teachers are surely also underresourced, overwhelmed, and unconsciously coping w/ their own childhood traumas.



They believe kids deserve violence, that it’s discipline, that it must “work”, and that it was good enough for them and so on. — Latinx Parenting (@latinxparenting) August 27, 2022

This practice must be abolished, and each of us must be vocal about it.



I’m on the Board of Directors for @EndHittingUSA, an org actively involved in research & legislative reform. Supporting them, and others like them, is one way to activate & advocate for kids in these states. — Latinx Parenting (@latinxparenting) August 27, 2022

