Jenna Ortega Could Become Youngest Actress To Win TV Comedy Golden Globe

It’s that time of the year again: Golden Globes 2023 nominations are out, and we’re buzzing. Movies and series were especially good this year, whether talking about delightfully-creepy “Wednesday” or Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio.” The best part? Several Latinos were nominated this year, bringing representation center-stage.

Latinos nominated for Golden Globes this year

Firstly, the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category was a very pleasant surprise. To the delight of fans, Mexican-American Selena Gomez received a nod for her role in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Many were disappointed last year when Gomez’s co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin received nominations and she did not. Fast-forward to 2023, and it’s her time to shine.

Meanwhile, Mexican-Puerto Rican Jenna Ortega scored a nomination under the same category for her performance in “Wednesday.”

If Ortega wins, she could become the youngest Golden Globes TV Comedy Actress winner in history. You can find us celebrating by doing her viral goth dance.

Jenna Ortega has earned her first #GoldenGlobes nomination for BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY.



If she wins, Jenna would become the youngest Globes TV Comedy Actress winner ever. pic.twitter.com/HB1XdfRrZ4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 12, 2022

Next, Mexican actor Diego Luna already has our hearts — but now he has a Golden Globe nomination, too. The star received a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his role in “Andor.”

Critics and “Star Wars” fans alike have praised Luna’s performance as Rogue One leader Cassian Andor in Disney+ series “Andor.” Plus, being the Star Wars franchise’s first Latino lead is already historic in itself.

#Andor Interview: Diego Luna Talks Latino Representation & 'Star Wars' Reflecting Real World Issues.



Full interview: https://t.co/mbnodrkEr5 pic.twitter.com/qkL48fWQYv — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) September 19, 2022

Anyone else obsessed with “The White Lotus”? We won’t spill any Sicilian spoilers, but you’ll still find us dancing to the theme song (and the new nominations). Half-Puerto Rican actress Aubrey Plaza was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. We live for her role as slightly-repressed, bored Harper on the show, so all we have to say is mamma mía!

Some of our favorite films this year nabbed Globe nominations

Now for one of our favorite categories: Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language. The Argentine film “Argentina, 1985” received a nomination, with Buenos Aires-born Santiago Mitre directing and writing it. The historical drama is based on the true story of lawyers who took on the country’s military dictatorship.

Next up, “Ciao Papa” from the “Pinocchio” soundtrack welcomed a nomination for Best Original Song — Motion Picture. Guillermo del Toro partly wrote the melancholy track, and also directed the movie.

Even better? The Mexican director’s movie (or work of art) also received a nomination for Best Motion Picture — Animated.

Meanwhile, Mexican newcomer Diego Calva scored a nomination for his role in Damien Chazelle’s 1920s Hollywood extravaganza “Babylon.”

The actor’s Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy nomination is his first, and we love seeing his career soar.

Moreover, Cuban actress Ana De Armas is nominated for her uncanny portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in this year’s “Blonde.” She is nominated under the Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama category. The actress previously said her experience filming was “uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable.”

There’s no doubt she took method acting to the next level, even reportedly feeling Monroe’s ghost.

Half-Argentine actress Anya Taylor-Joy also received a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Her role as Margot Mills in new thriller “The Menu” is definitely another must-watch!

