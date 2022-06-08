Latina Goths Finally Feel Seen With Jenna Ortega As Wednesday Addams

Fierce

Actress Jenna Ortega has grown up in front of our eyes.

From playing young Jane on “Jane the Virgin,” the survivor of a school shooting in the heartbreaking film “The Fallout,” to earning her official title as scream queen after starring in a string of horror movies, including the 2022 remake of the cult classic “Scream,” her rise to stardom is something to behold.

The former child actor, who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, has blossomed into a young woman of irrefutable talent and magnetism in both television and on the silver screen.

In her latest role, Ortega tackles a character that is beloved by many; not despite her dark and sadistic nature, but because of it.

That’s right — in the upcoming Netflix series from the twisted mind of Tim Burton, Ortega plays none other than Wednesday Addams in the flesh, braided pigtails, collared black dress, psychotic tendencies and all.

The newly released trailer features Ortega tying the ends of her braids in the shadows and then turning to the camera to reveal her signature look of dread, with Thing on her shoulder. Then, they both snap twice at the beat of the famous Addams Family theme song and it fades to black. Suffice it to say that this 30 second teaser left fans hungry for more, especially those of us who went through a goth phase in Latinx families (yes, I guess it was just a phase, mom). Fans on Twitter are dying with anticipation. Here’s what they had to say.

Clearly, some of us are freaking out, emphasis on freak.

ALL RIGHT GUYS, EVERYONE STAY CALM OK, EVERYONE STAY CALM IT'S HAPPENING!!!!! — Jenna Ortega Brasil | Fansite (@jennaortegabra) June 1, 2022

Naturally, Wednesday wishes she could relish in the pain and anticipation of waiting for the premiere.

Your wait will be quite painful. I envy you. https://t.co/XFpAJdLLiM — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) June 6, 2022

Representation matters. Even if nothing else does.

Tim Burton's Addams are Latino, why wouldn't it be? Luis Guzman as Gomez. Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley. George Burcea as Lurch. Victor Dorobantu as Thing. So yes, Wednesday is "woke"! pic.twitter.com/6aU1viENvo — Bats in the Belfry (@Stitche09370990) June 7, 2022

Giving the people what they want isn’t exactly Wednesday’s style, but we do hope it’s Jenna’s.

jenna seeing her fandom starving for wednesday addams bts content pic.twitter.com/noVKGCizMM — comfort for jenna stans (@jortegaplace) June 7, 2022

You better do the right thing, Netflix. Or else.

If this premieres on like a Friday or a Monday, we riot. #Wednesday — CanadianGeek (@CraigRMacD) June 7, 2022

They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery… although Wednesday might argue that suffering is.

If the excitement doesn’t kill you, Wednesday would love the opportunity to try.

The excitement is killing me @wednesdayaddams already looks so good they nailed the look it's like a updated version of the old movie — Kara (@LovinRainbow) June 6, 2022

Tim Burton + The Addams Family = Mysterious and spooky.

Wait Tim Burton's directing? lets goooo — Marcy (@Marcyverse) June 7, 2022

Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe it’s her love of guillotines.

You want to drown yourself in sorrow? I bet you say that to all the girls.

@wednesdayaddams I’m finally able to drown myself in sorrow 💀👍🏻 really looking forward to the gloom of next week with the preview#wednesdaynetflix — Giovanni Morel (@GioGraziani) June 2, 2022

This transformation we never knew we needed.

Excuse us while we cut our own bangs and try to electrocute our brothers.

i just know this is going to shape my personality for the next few months — Raquel🎈 (@Raquel_Drawsss) June 6, 2022

We’re already so annoyed at the thought of this. Perfect.

Will @wednesdayaddams ensure that every episode is released on a Thursday. Just to tease, annoy and torture people. pic.twitter.com/SXL8rJ16PN — Nick Hutson (@NickHutsonMusic) June 7, 2022

That’s what she was going for.

HELLO WEDNESDAY YOU LOOK DEAD GORGEOUS — camille (@chaewius) June 6, 2022

So do we. Snap, snap.

Jenna Ortega is about to absolutely SLAY this iconic role, I just know it#WednesdayAddams pic.twitter.com/vyU1Tn525s — chilli (@hailsgrimes) June 6, 2022

