‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Will Star In an Upcoming Animated Netflix Movie About an ‘Underdog’ Luchador: ‘I, Chihuahua’

Fans of Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, rejoice! Netflix just announced that Fluffy will be starring in a new animated film directed by Jorge Gutierrez, the filmmaker behind “The Book of Life.”

The movie is “I, Chihuahua,” an animated Luchador film that will follow Chacho, a scrappy masked luchador chihuahua on a quest to save his home.

The synopsis is as follows:

“After learning his beloved home is in danger, a young Chihuahua named Chacho dons a Lucha Libre mask to become Luchacho! Our masked underdog enters an international fight tournament, competing against a hilarious and eclectic mix of animal fighters from all over the world, leading to the final epic fight against the nefarious beast known as Chamuco, The Widow Maker!”

This sounds exactly like the fun-filled action-adventure movie we would have loved to see as kids.

As a brief history lesson, Luchador films are Mexican professional wrestling movies. In these movies, luchadores are portrayed as superheroes and fight a range of fantastical supervillains, from aliens to reanimated mummies. The genre of films is a cult staple in Mexican cinema, but has never truly crossed over to the U.S. market (barring “Nacho Libre”). But “I, Chihuahua” is posed to change that!

Gabriel Iglesias with his dogs Vinnie and Risa, Courtesy of Netflix

In a statement, Fluffy expressed how excited he is to expose a new generation to the joys of Luchador films.

“I cannot wait for everyone to see this wonderful film that celebrates underdogs in and out of the ring!” he said. “It has action, drama, laughs and twists and turns, like any great Lucha storyline movie should have.”

Fluffy also made it clear just how excited he is about the opportunity to work with Gutierrez. “When I first had the idea of a Lucha Libre cartoon, there was no one else I wanted to partner with other than Jorge Gutierrez,” he said. “He has a brilliant mind that can expand this story in unimaginable ways.”

In his own statement, Gutierrez expressed how happy he was to be working with both Netflix and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, whom he calls a “good friend.”

Jorge Gutierrez

“After ‘The Book of Life’ and the amazing experience on ‘Maya and the Three’, I’m now thrilled to collaborate with Melissa, Gregg, Tito and all my friends at Netflix Animation on my follow up animated feature: ‘I, Chihuahua!,'” Gutierrez said. “And to finally tag team a movie with my good friend and creative partner Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias is a dream come true!”

Gutierrez continued: “Our internationally epic and heartfelt film will be a hilarious love letter to Lucha Libre (Mexican wrestling) movies, fighting video games and underdog sports films. I don’t want to over promise but this will be the greatest masked chihuahua film ever made! What a time to be alive!”

No word yet on when the release date of the film will be, but rest assured, as soon as that news drops, we’ll let you know exactly when you should be logging into Netflix to watch “I, Chihuahua” with your entire family.