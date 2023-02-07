Recently Resurfaced Video Shows Amber Heard Dancing to Selena’s ‘Como La Flor’

Entertainment

A recently resurfaced video of Amber Heard dancing with her “In the Fire” coworker is making the rounds on TikTok, racking up millions and views and millions of likes. The video comes courtesy of TikToker Bernardo Triana, a Guatemala and Costa Rista-based content creator who recently worked with Heard on the aforementioned film.

Amber Heard shoots “In the Fire” in Guatemala

The shoot took place sometime in early 2022 in Guatemala. The video in question is from early April, just days before her highly-publicized trial against Johnny Depp began on April 11. Triana reportedly worked as a “talent liaison” on the film according to a series of photos he posted last April.

In the video, she and Triana are dancing to Selena’s “Como La Flor.” Heard and Triana are clearly having a great time and are, honestly, both pretty great dancers. Heard also mouths along to the song while they dance, all smiles.

The set photos and videos posted by Triana suggest a high-spirited set full of collaborators who are genuinely enjoying the opportunity to work together. Heard worked on the film a few months after wrapping on James Wan’s “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

DC faces controversy for refusing to cut Heard from “Aquaman” sequel

The upcoming DC sequel entered production in June 2021 and wrapped in January 2022. Following several delays resulting from COVID-19 and internal mismanagement following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will finally hit theaters on December 25, 2023. There is currently no release date for “In the Fire.”

However, many “Aquaman” fans are boycotting the film because of Heard’s continued involvement. There are petitions demanding Heard’s removal from the film. DC gestured towards acquiescing to the demands of the petitioners. However, a Hollywood insider named KC Walsh confirmed she would still appear in the film.

Furthermore, her role is not reduced in the upcoming sequel.

Yep, not reduced or shortened at all, I had a source say they were looking to cut her but sounds like that is not going to be the case



Heard remains throughout the film they didn't cut her or shorten her stay at all

Watch Heard dance to Selena with TikToker Bernardo Triana

In the meantime, this video of Heard dancing with her “In the Fire” coworker is one of the last known videos of the actress prior to her trial with Johnny Depp.

Additionally, Triano posted a follow-up video reminiscing on his time with Heard on the set of “In the Fire.”

Following the trial, Heard reportedly moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige, born in 2021 through a surrogate mother, and her new partner, Bianca Butti. Heard moved abroad after selling her home in Yucca Valley and filing for bankruptcy.

She was initially ordered to pay $10 million to Depp following the trial. Later, the number was reduced to just $1 million. Depp reportedly donated the entire sum to charity.

