Watch Amber Heard Speak Perfect Spanish and Prepare To Be Shook

As you might know, Amber Heard has gotten a major uptick in press as of late — not just for her role in the upcoming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” but more for her lengthy court battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

"It is day 857 in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial," @marymcnamara writes, "and all I can say is I hope the upcoming House committee hearings on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol get as much attention from the public and the press…" https://t.co/0sTgDF1xLA — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 23, 2022

With the defamation trial against Heard still in full swing, and with both parties alleging abuse, many are still completely divided about what really went on between the famous ex-couple. Still, we thought we would take a step back from all of that — and we discovered something about Heard that has us feeling absolutely shook.

Heard, 36, once described her upbringing in Austin, Texas as “conservative” and “God-fearin’”; competing in beauty pageants, hunting and fishing. Having a stereotypical “all-American” label throughout much of her Hollywood career, even her most devoted fans are shocked at recently uncovered footage of the actress speaking perfect Spanish.

Amber Heard was born and raised in Texas, USA. Her family lived near the Mexican border, the unfairness and injustice surrounding the scenario where she lived helped spark her activism. At age 12, she began volunteering at a soup kitchen in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/jNquStVMuA — Amber Heard Brasil (@AmberHeardBRA) April 17, 2021

In a video that compiles several of Heard’s Spanish interviews, you can see the actress take on the language with full-force — and with a perfect accent.

For one, over on “Un Nuevo Día” you can hear the actress say phrases like “la mera mera” and “dale pues,” explaining that she speaks Spanish almost with a native tongue, having grown up in Texas “right next to Mexico.” She says people in places like California and Texas “should” speak Spanish no matter where they’re from.

There is nothing she can't do 👑😍NEW! #AmberHeard speaking Spanish in this new interview for 'Un Nuevo Día' in Miami ! Watch the full video here https://t.co/RW7SCxWHkT#Aquaman #Mera pic.twitter.com/KKPZ7WeuH7 — Amber Heard Italia Fans (@AmberHeardIT) December 14, 2018

In another interview, Heard talks about growing up in Texas with “a lot of Latinos,” which taught her how to speak Spanish so well. Other clips show the actress speaking in Spanish as she describes prepping for her role in “Aquaman,” and gives details about the film. At some points, her accent is scary good — and we’re over here scratching our heads, because how did we not know this?!

At one point, she also describes actor Jason Momoa as “un niño que está enorme” and “es súper buena gente,” so there’s that!

