Canelo Álvarez Sold Ice Cream From a Truck at 7 Years Old, Then Bought the Trucks When He Made It Big

While there’s little doubt Guadalajara-born boxer Canelo Álvarez is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, and will go down in history as one of the most important boxing champions ever, some people may not know about his humble beginnings.

The 32-year-old boxer sat down with VMan Magazine to share details about his childhood in Juanacatlán, Jalisco. In a candid — and very stylish — interview, he talked about what it was like to grow up with eight siblings, and how he found the passion that would one day put him on the world stage (spoiler alert: he had a natural talent).

Canelo was born to two farmers who set up an ice cream truck business in Juanacatlán, where the boxer worked since he was a child. “I know everything about making ice cream, and I sold ice cream from a truck from the time I was seven years old,” he said.

Canelo even shared that he might have never even started boxing if it wasn’t for his job working on his family’s ice cream truck. He told the outlet that he was bullied for his red hair and freckles while working on the truck, which prompted his older brother Rigoberto to buy him boxing gloves at 10 years old.

The rest was of course history, with Álvarez recalling: “I realized I could box right away.”

Still, selling ice cream remained a big part of his life. Going pro at 15 years old, Álvarez remembered dropping out of school, leaving everything, and focusing “on [his] jobs, selling ice cream and boxing.”

Of course, boxing quickly became “the main thing” in his life, and he still says his “ideal day” involves putting on a pair of boxing gloves and practicing his passion. He says that while “it’s a very hard sport,” it actually feels “easy” because of how much he loves it.

Álvarez elaborated, “The diet, you know, things like that are hard, but at the end of the day, it’s what I love. Boxing is still my dream. It’s what I love.”

Interestingly enough, the boxer recently sat down with First We Feast to break down his favorite snacks, and he might have gotten sick of ice cream at a young age— because the frozen dessert was noticeably off the menu.

Still, the boxer will never forget his ice cream truck days, and he described how he feels “very proud” of where he comes from and where he is today.

Adding to his rags to riches tale, the super-middleweight champion said he eventually bought the trucks his family “sold ice cream out of.” He smiled, “They’re mine now.” Goals!

