Ángela Aguilar’s Premios Juventud Dress Was Made in Mexico, Embellished With ‘2,500 Milagritos’

Entertainment

Singer Ángela Aguilar, 18, donned a stunning dress made by a Mexican designer to this year’s Premios Juventud, and her explanation on the look is everything.

The “En Realidad” singer always remembers to shine light on her Mexican heritage, whether singing traditional tracks like “La Malagueña” or honoring her family’s “Dinastía Aguilar.” Naturally, her latest red carpet choice is no exception.

In a press conference, Aguilar described how the gold mini dress she wore on the carpet was created by Mexican designer Queta Rojas, who accompanied her to the awards. The singer said that Rojas makes fashion “wonders,” and that her dress included “2,500 milagritos” or gold charms that brought her “good luck” that night.

There’s no doubt the milagritos worked — Aguilar won the awards for Best Female Artist On the Rise and Best Regional Mexican Album of the Year. During the press conference, the singer focused just as much on her love for Mexican fashion and anything handmade.

Aguilar said that she actually brought a whopping 15 dress options to the awards show because she is “indecisive,” and went with the gold number because she prefers to reserve mini dresses for the red carpet — not on stage. Why? The “Dime Cómo Quieres” singer explained, “I feel like if I wear short dresses on stage you can see my underwear.” We’ll keep that in mind next time we’re up for karaoke!

She also described how all her dress options were made by Mexican designers, including some designers from Aguascalientes “very close to [her] ranch.” Pointing to the dress she decided on, Aguilar stated, “This is culture, this is tradition, this is work and it is all made by hand. It’s a wonder.”

Meanwhile, many fans also went crazy over Aguilar’s gorgeous jeweled crown. The singer said it is actually by Puerto Rican designer Eva Guadalupe, honoring where the awards ceremony took place.

Aguilar said, “[The crown] was so pretty, and… they call me ‘The Princess of Mexican Music’ and sometimes I don’t believe it, so with the crown, maybe I believe it.” All we know is that we’re definitely believers!

