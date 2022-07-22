Top 5 Premios Juventud Moments: CNCO Break Up, Daddy Yankee’s Final TV Performance, Best Dressed

wearemitu

Premios Juventud 2022 was the party of the summer en el isla del encanto!

The annual awards ceremony which usually takes place in Miami, was held at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico for the first time ever.

Prince Royce, Danna Paola, Clarisa Molina and Grupo Firme’s Eduin Caz served as the night’s hosts and el perreo did not dissapoint.

From the A-listers bringing their fashion A-game on the red carpet, to special tributes and performances celebrating diverse genres. Here are the top five moments from Premios Juventud 2022.

The show kicked-off with a historic performance by the big boss himself, Daddy Yankee, who gave his fans a taste of what’s to come in his upcoming farewell tour “La Última Vuelta” which starts later this summer.

As the saying goes, all good things come to an end. CNCO announced that they are officially breaking up! The boys announced their separation as they accepted the award for the best fandom.

Another one of the show’s tearjerkers was the late Jenni Rivera’s foundation, the Jenni Rivera Love Foundation, being honored with the prestigious “Agent of Change” recognition for their work in aiding women and children who have victims of domestic violence. Jenni’s children, Jacqie and Johnny Rivera received the award on the late singer’s behalf.

All eyes were on el dúo dinámico, Wisin y Yandel, who were honored by fellow urbano artists Feid, Tainy, Lenny Tavarez and Natti Natasha. Tavarez kicked off the tribute performance with “Estoy Enamorado,” while Feid belted out “Te Siento” and Natasha did not come to play performing el duo’s “Abusadora.”

And of course, latino gang was in the house! J Balvin closed out the show performing a perreo medeley of his baddest urbano tracks, “6AM,” “Reggaeton,” “Ay Vamos” and “In Da Ghetto.”

An additional highlight of the night was the salsa master Sergio George directing a new generation of tropical artists to perform El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico’s legendary hits “Que Le Ponga Salsa,” “No Hay Cama Pa Tanta Gente” and “La Fiesta de Pilito.”

As for the fashion looks, our girl Farino stole the show!

Fresh off the Playboy Mexico cover, the Colombian beauty had all eyes on her wearing a gorgeous green look that revealed her volumpcious backside.

The princess of Regional Mexican music, Ángela Aguilar really looked like a princess in a sparkly little number with a matching crown.

Villano Antillano stunned in a fringe dress with a slit that showed off one of her legs and thigh tattoos.

Grupo Firme’s members each showed off their personalities in their outfits.

Alejo opted for a monochromatic soft lavender look from head to toe!

And the best dressed couple of the night goes to Rio’s parents, J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer who showed up in matching pastel colors.

An honroable mention goes to Raul de Molina who turned heads for his tye die hoodie and white Nikes look.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com