Unpacking What Went Down on Beckham Documentary — And How JLo Was Involved

If you’re watching Netflix’s new “Beckham” docuseries this weekend, prepare to be surprised at a Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé reference.

The documentary offers an inside look at the life of English soccer star David Beckham, wife Victoria, and their four children. They don’t hold back — in fact, they candidly spoke about Beckham being “clinically depressed” after his red card during England’s 1998 World Cup match against Argentina. The athlete also spoke about his alleged 2004 affair, saying, “To see [Victoria] hurt was incredibly difficult.”

Still, one of the most interesting (and slightly hilarious) bombshells of the doc involved Lopez and Beyoncé. Just check out this clip:

As you can see in the video, Victoria Beckham recalled being pregnant with their son Cruz back in 2005. As she geared up to give birth to him, there was one issue — her C-section was scheduled on the same date as David Beckham’s Pepsi photoshoot with Lopez and Beyoncé.

The former Spice Girls singer remembered telling her husband, “Monday morning, I can have the baby.” The soccer player replied “Yeah, the thing is, I can’t do that. Because I have a shoot… I’ve got to do a photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.”

While there’s a lot to unpack there, here’s a breakdown of what the photoshoot entailed — and the iconic, resurfaced Pepsi commercial featuring the three stars. It’s an early-2000s treat.

Victoria Beckham spoke about her husband taking part in a 2005 photoshoot with Lopez and Beyoncé

As mentioned in the docuseries, David Beckham took part in those iconic 2005 Pepsi promo photos with Lopez and Beyoncé… while his wife was heavily pregnant.

“I’m about to burst, I’m on bed rest,” she now recalls. “Are you kidding me? You’ve got a damn photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby.'”

“So, I had my C-section and I remember lying there, [I] don’t feel at my most gorgeous,” she added. “I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper, which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.” I mean, when you put it that way…

She continued, “The headline was, ‘What would Posh say?’… Posh was pissed off!” LOL. So, this is what Beckham was up to while his wife was giving birth, no big deal:

Pick who you are in the video! We’re the eager fan waiting for her autograph saying, “Congratulations on the baby!”

Okay, so what was this appearance and photoshoot all about, anyway? Well, it turns out that the three stars were promoting their iconic Pepsi “Samurai” commercial. The “Kill Bill”-themed ad is legendary, and at least according to Getty, was “set in the mystical underworld of Hong Kong.”

Get ready for motorcycles, martial arts, lots of Pepsi bottles in ice, and JLo and Beyoncé kicking butt at every turn. One more note? We need those leather outfits stat:

By the end of the commercial, Lopez tells Beckham, “You are…” to which he replies, “Yes I am.” Then she finishes her sentence: “Sitting on my purse.” Boom.

Ah, what we wouldn’t do to go back to the early 2000s. And the fashion!

After seeing the ad, it’s safe to say “Pepsi commercials were really something back then”

Once Beckham, Lopez, and Beyoncé wrapped the commercial, it was time to promote it. And yes, that time period seemed to coincide with Victoria Beckham’s pregnancy.

That aside, though, the stars’ Pepsi promotional event took place at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, Spain. As shown in old photos from the meet-and-greet, the three celebrities took tons of photos, signed autographs, and spoke a few words for guests inside the building.

As shown in resurfaced videos of the event, Lopez wore a white dress, Beyoncé wore gold, and Beckham wore a suit. And yes, the three looked pretty amazing.

As one X user recently put it, though, nothing beats that Pepsi commercial. “They don’t do them like this anymore”:

Pepsi commercials were really something back then… imagine having JLo, Beyoncé and David Beckham in the same one!

Need more early 2000s content this Friday afternoon? May we present to you the behind-the-scenes video of Lopez and Beyoncé filming the ad. Perfection:

