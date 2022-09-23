Snoop Dogg Teamed Up With Fuerza Regida, Turns Out He’s A Corrido Tumbado Champ

Music

Snoop Dogg just rapped on a corrido tumbado track, showing off his much-documented love for Mexican culture once again. His new feature on Fuerza Regida’s hit song “Me Acostumbré a Lo Bueno” is making waves for its catchy beat and legendary lyrics like “It wouldn’t be L.A. without Mexicans.” Yup!

The Long Beach-born rapper surprised fans and the music industry in April 2020 when he teamed up with Banda MS for their collaboration “Que Maldición.” The song became an immediate hit, bringing in a rap verse that included unforgettable lyrics like “Si me necesitas I’ll arrive, believe me D-O-G-G, soy tu perrito.”

Snoop performed the song live with the Sinaloan band in Ontario, also dancing to “Tragos Amargos” at one point and there is no denying he was really enjoying it.

Even more, the “Sensual Seduction” icon was filmed singing along to Vicente Fernandez’s “El Rey,” leading Complex magazine to refer to him as “Tio Snoop.” One Instagram user also commented, “Snoop always invited to the carne asada.” LOL.



As reported by Rolling Stone, L.A.-native Snoop Dogg has shared his love of banda music in the past, and get this — he even attended the same high school as Jenni Rivera (we’re mind-blown). Now, his collaboration with Fuerza Regida is confirming his appreciation for Mexican regional music.

Snoop’s collaboration with Fuerza Regida is part of the album “Corridos 100% Callejeros Vol. 1,” and is a remix of the band’s hit song “Me Acostumbre A Lo Bueno”— a track that’s all about making bank. The lyrics include lines like “I’m looking to make dollar bills, at another level” and referring to the band as “pure street mafia,” which works perfectly with Snoop Dogg’s vibes and lyrics.

The rapper comes into the song before the one-minute mark, and the beat is just as great as you can expect from him, but with an added Mexican guitar base that you won’t be able to get out of your head.

Latinx fans would be happy to hear Snoop rapping “This is for the homies, toda la raza. Yes, we on the West again, it wouldn’t be L.A. without Mexicans” and “Black love, brown pride.”

Trust us, you won’t be able to stop listening to this one!

