Snoop Dogg Finally Performed “Qué Maldición” With Banda MS In Concert

Tío Snoop Dogg joined Banda MS for the group’s sold-out weekend in Ontario. The two acts performed their collaboration “Qué Maldición” together for the first time.

Banda MS and Snoop Dogg first released their collaboration last year.

Banda MS and Snoop Dogg first released “Qué Maldición” in April 2020. The lyric music video has over 73 million views on YouTube. The song became a bigger hit when Mexican-American singer Becky G jumped on the remix last December. Fans were waiting for the day that Snoop would join Banda MS on-stage to perform the song and that finally happened this weekend.

Banda MS summoned Snoop Dogg to the stage with “The Next Episode.”

Banda MS performed two sold-out shows at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. and Snoop Dogg joined them for both shows. Snoop posted videos of himself in the past vibing to Jenni Rivera’s music, so he’s a well-documented fan of banda music. To summon Snoop to the stage, the Mexican band performed an instrumental interlude of “The Next Episode.”

Snoop Dogg enjoyed a blunt to “Tragos Armagos.”

During the first concert, Snoop Dogg took a moment on stage to dance to Banda MS’ cover of Ramón Ayala’s “Tragos Armagos.” At the second show, he enjoyed a blunt to the song. Once the music hit for “Qué Maldición,” Snoop cleanly performed his rap verses from the songs to an excited crowd. He even sang a little bit of chorus in Spanish alongside the lead singers of Banda MS. The crowd was roaring when Snoop shouted, “¡Viva La México!”

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg dabbled in more Spanish music when he featured in Lupillo Rivera’s “Grandes Ligas” music video. That song also featured Cypress Hill’s B-Real and Mexican rappers Alemán and Santa Fe Klan.

