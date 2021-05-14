Lupillo Rivera Teams Up Snoop Dogg And Cypress Hill’s B-Real In “Grandes Ligas” Music Video

Regional Mexican superstar Lupillo Rivera is pulling no punches with his new single. He teams up with fellow LBC native Snoop Dogg and Cypress Hills’ B-Real in “Grandes Ligas.” Rising Mexican rappers Alemán and Santa Fe Klan also feature in the music video.
Lupillo Rivera blends his classic “El Pelotero” with hip-hop.
Rivera samples his own classic “El Pelotero” with a rap on both sides of the border from Tío Snoop, B-Real, Alemán, and Santa Fe Klan. This collaboration is not exactly out of left field for Rivera as he was born and raised in Long Beach with Snoop.
“I’ve had a love for rap since Eazy-E and N.W.A, when they started coming out,” Rivera said during a press conference. “Snoop, we were classmates. We went to the same high school. When Snoop popped up [in rap], I was, ‘Oh man, this guy is really making it.'”
Lupillo Rivera admits that B-Real’s fire verse made him up his game.
Not too far off from Long Beach is B-Real, a Chicano from L.A. The bars this Cypress Hill legend spits in English and Spanish are mind-blowing. He seamlessly switches between both languages. “When I heard B-Real’s part, I was like, ‘Damn, this vato killed it,'” Rivera said. “I got to up my game. I don’t care if I’m speaking Spanish, but I got to make my sh*t sound right.”
During the press conference, B-Real mentioned that his Spanish has gotten better over the years from features and the few times that Cypress Hill has recorded in Spanish. He admitted that his wife still helps him out when he has to spit bars in his family’s native tongue. “My sh*t is that I always give it to my wife to proofread it to make sure I wrote everything correctly,” he said.
Alemán and Santa Fe Klan team up for the first time on this collaboration.
Thanks to Christian Nodal and Gera MX’s hit “Botella Tras Botella,” regional Mexican music and hip-hop fusions are going global. “Grandes Ligas” is a breakthrough moment for Mexicanos Alemán and Santa Fe Klan, who are collaborating together for the first time.
“I didn’t do this for money,” Alemán said. “I did this for my love of making music. I’m going to keep opening doors to help out more carnales who got my back. They’ve given me a hand before. As Alemán, I hope to one day be a bridge to help more of the clika come over.”
The music video is like a Latino Ocean’s Eleven.
“Grandes Ligas” is a knockout collaboration. The music video for the explosive track is cinematic like Ocean’s Eleven with the guys working together to take some loot. It’s also pretty intense with Rivera getting shot and seemingly killed. “[This video] is never intended to disgust viewers or encourage them to commit any violent acts,” reads the disclaimer at the start of the visual.
Mexican duo Vice Menta is representing the country in the Latin trap game. With their unique R&B twist, the twin brothers are breaking through. For their new music video “Solo Dio$,” Vice Menta teamed up with Mexican hip-hop heavyweight Alemán. In an interview with Latido Music, Genio and Celo talk about their rise in the industry, their empowering single, and a possible Lil Pump collaboration in the future.
Vice Menta’s love for trap music came from the time they spent in Atlanta.
“Sometimes you have to stop and appreciate that we have this circumstance where we’re bros and doing this,” Celo tells mitú. “We share our passion, we share our mission, and we are both fully committed to doing it. There’s nothing else we could ask for.”
While the Latin trap game is dominated by Puerto Rican and Colombian artists, Vice Menta is helping put Mexico on the map. At the start of their career, the brothers spent some time in the trap music capital, Atlanta. Genio and Celo blended the hip-hop genre with their love of American R&B to create Vice Menta.
“We had the chance to be in Atlanta for a considerable amount of time,” Celo says. “We were around trap culture and living it. We really got influenced and fell in love with the sound and the culture. We’re Mexicans who started [out] singing R&B, but we lived that Atlanta lifestyle and now we’re this.”
Vice Menta’s career took off with 2018’s “Granada.”
In 2018, Vice Menta’s career exploded after dropping the single “Granada.” The romantic trap banger was their first release after signing with Warner Music Latina. The music video, which stars the duo dripping plenty of swagger while shirtless, has topped over 6 million views on YouTube.
“[That song] opened a lot of doors for us,” Genio says. “We’re thankful for it, so shout out to our own song, ‘Granada.’ You changed our life.”
Vice Menta made their “dream” collaboration with Fuego come true this year.
Vice Menta has dropped a string of hit singles since then. To turn up the heat on their career, the brothers are now collaborating with other Latin hip-hop acts. In March, they teamed up Dominican-American rapper Fuego for “12A12.” All three guys are smooth operators in this steamy collaboration.
“Fuego is one of the artists that started in this trap and Spanish wave and did it the right way,” Genio says. “When we had the original version, we were like, ‘Bro, if Fuego got onto this, he would elevate it.’ We sent it to him and he loved it.”
“And also it was like a dream come true for us,” Celo adds. “Before we signed and everything, we used to listen to Fuego a lot, so it was personally like a great feeling.”
Now they’re teaming up with Mexican hip-hop icon Alemán for “Solo Dio$.”
For their latest single “Solo Dio$,” Vice Menta joins forces with Mexican rapper Alemán. While the duo’s previous songs were romantic, this hard-hitting anthem is more about self-love. The guys, including Alemán, flex about living life on their own terms.
“It’s about only how God can judge you for what you’re doing,” Genio says. “Nobody knows what you have been through.”
“We respect and admire Alemán’s career,” Celo adds. “When we had this song, we were like, ‘Bro, Alemán would kill this one.’ And he did. Whenever we do a featuring, we do it because we know an artist is going to elevate a song.”
Vice Menta’s Lil Pump collaboration might be coming soon.
As for what’s next, there might be a Lil Pump collaboration on the way. Last year, Vice Menta was spotted in the studio with the Colombian-American rapper.
“Yes, we did a song,” Celo says. “I can say that. It may come on the project that we’re releasing in a couple of months.”
Keep an eye on Vice Menta because they’re going to be one to watch for.
Celo and Genio say to expect more music and videos later this year. As Vice Menta, they want to keep pushing the envelope for Mexican musicians in the Latin trap, R&B, and beyond.
“We’re 360 artists, so we want to do great music,” Celo says. “We want to take Spanish music to places where it has never been taken before. [To] just keep pushing Latin culture around the world and bring something new to the table always.”
In time for Cinco de Mayo, Mexican singer Victoria La Mala released her debut EP Soy Mala. In one of the EP’s powerful moments, she teamed up with recent Latin Grammy winner Chiquis for “Sexo Débil.” The women of regional Mexican music just want to have fun in the video. In an interview with Latido Music, Victoria La Mala and Chiquis talked about their genre-bending collaboration and career highlights.
Victoria La Mala’s music is a unique blend of regional Mexican music and hip-hop and R&B.
“I grew up in Mexico City,” Victoria La Mala tells mitú. “My dad was from Culiacán. My mom is from Jalisco, so I grew up listening to banda, mariachi, and norteño. I also grew up coming to the states every summer. Out here my tías would be listening to R&B and hip-hop. I really wanted with this project that I’m putting out, Soy Mala, to combine those sides of me.”
Victoria La Mala and Chiquis’ musical worlds collide in “Sexo Débil.”
Victoria La Mala’s unique fusion of regional Mexican music and hip-hop is the soundtrack behind “Sexo Débil” with Chiquis. Victoria’s bicultural flow meets Rivera’s banda music flavor. The song shifts between Latin trap and a cumbia-like breakdown courtesy of Chiquis. Victoria adds that the playful music video was “like a lot of girl power.”
“The industry people don’t see males and females in the same way,” Victoria La Mala says. “I decided I want to a write a song about how sometimes in this world, they treat us differently because we’re females, but we’re going to tell them, ‘No, we’re amazing. We can do whatever we want, and you’re not going to tell me what I can and cannot do.'”
“Doing a song like this with Victoria La Mala is exactly what we’ve been dealing with since the beginning,” Chiquis adds. “Since Graciela Beltrán. Since Jenni Rivera. It’s been so tough. It’s wonderful to be able to do things with other women in my genre for sure.”
Chiquis made Latin Grammys history in November.
In November, Chiquis became the first female solo artist to win the Latin Grammy Award for Best Banda Album. Her album Playlist featuring collaborations with Becky G, Ely Quintero, and Helen Ochoa took the award that her mom, Jenni Rivera, was once nominated for.
“It was a beautiful moment,” Chiquis recalls. “Very surreal. I like pressure. I like a challenge, so I didn’t want to feel like ‘I’m comfortable now.’ I want to better myself in every single way. It definitely helped in that way as well. It’s beautiful to represent to be able to represent women in my genre, especially when I was nominated with men. It’s an honor.”
Victoria La Mala teamed up with Chris Pérez and Joe Ojeda for two songs on her EP.
A big moment for Victoria La Mala this year was teaming up with former Selena y Los Dinos band members Chris Pérez and Joe Ojeda for the song “Nuestra Tierra.” They also collaborated with Yorch on the empowering anthem that speaks to the Mexican immigrant experience.
“I’m an immigrant,” Victoria says. “My family came here from Mexico too. It’s always been very important for me to represent that for the immigrants and show that we’re here to make a better life for ourselves.”
“Nuestra Tierra” is actually one of four songs that Victoria La Mala ended up recording with the iconic duo. They also worked together on the song “Tenme Miedo” for her Soy Mala EP.
“It was an amazing experience to work with them,” Victoria La Mala says. “To literally be sitting with two people who are part of the Selena legacy, which I’ve always said is such an inspiration to me. She’s one of my biggest inspirations since I was a little girl. It was so surreal.”
In a moment for Mexican hip-hop, Victoria La Mala collaborated with Alemán.
Another major collaboration on Soy Mala is Victoria La Mala’s song with Mexican rapper Alemán. This is Mexican hip-hop at its finest when the two artists come together. The song “Todo Lo Que Quieres” was helmed by Justin Bieber and Post Malone producer Maejor.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Victoria La Mala says. “When [Alemán] sent me his verses, I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ It’s amazing. He’s such a cool guy. Very down to earth. I tell him, ‘You’re like a primo to me now.’ When he came to L.A. we got to hang out for a little bit. The song that we have together, it’s a trip.”
Victoria La Mala and Chiquis have love for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community.
Like Victoria La Mala and Chiquis who are working extra hard in the male-dominated regional Mexican music scene, the LGBTQ+ community can identify with that struggle for acceptance. Chiquis’ younger brother, Johnny Rivera, is a part of the community. It’s the women in music that the queer fans often gravitate toward. I asked them if they have a message for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community.
“For me, the message is: I’m so proud of you guys for being who you are,” Victoria La Mala says. “Not being afraid to show your true self. That is something I admire and we need the world to see more of that. We need the world to see people being more confident and being true to who they are. We love you guys and we support you and I’m so proud of you guys for being so strong.”
“I’m very open and very transparent on social media about supporting the LGBT community,” Chiquis adds. “For me it’s very important for people to just be their authentic self. I always say, ‘Live and let live.’ I will never judge or criticize. I’m here. I’m a voice for you guys. I stand with you. Un besote a cada uno de corazón. I love the community. Thank you for your support.”
Victoria La Mala hopes to collaborate with Snow Tha Product next.
As for the next woman to team-up with, Victoria La Mala hopes that can be Mexican-American rapper Snow Tha Product. “She’s one of the few Mexican girls in hip-hop doing it both in English and in Spanish,” she says.
“There’s so much talent out there, female talent, and our genre is a little bit tainted and dominated by males, and I want us to just come together, and unite, and empower each other because it’s not a competition,” Chiquis adds.