Lupillo Rivera Teams Up Snoop Dogg And Cypress Hill’s B-Real In “Grandes Ligas” Music Video

In time for Cinco de Mayo, Mexican singer Victoria La Mala released her debut EP Soy Mala. In one of the EP’s powerful moments, she teamed up with recent Latin Grammy winner Chiquis for “Sexo Débil.” The women of regional Mexican music just want to have fun in the video. In an interview with Latido Music, Victoria La Mala and Chiquis talked about their genre-bending collaboration and career highlights.

Victoria La Mala’s music is a unique blend of regional Mexican music and hip-hop and R&B.

“I grew up in Mexico City,” Victoria La Mala tells mitú. “My dad was from Culiacán. My mom is from Jalisco, so I grew up listening to banda, mariachi, and norteño. I also grew up coming to the states every summer. Out here my tías would be listening to R&B and hip-hop. I really wanted with this project that I’m putting out, Soy Mala, to combine those sides of me.”

Victoria La Mala and Chiquis’ musical worlds collide in “Sexo Débil.”

Victoria La Mala’s unique fusion of regional Mexican music and hip-hop is the soundtrack behind “Sexo Débil” with Chiquis. Victoria’s bicultural flow meets Rivera’s banda music flavor. The song shifts between Latin trap and a cumbia-like breakdown courtesy of Chiquis. Victoria adds that the playful music video was “like a lot of girl power.”

“The industry people don’t see males and females in the same way,” Victoria La Mala says. “I decided I want to a write a song about how sometimes in this world, they treat us differently because we’re females, but we’re going to tell them, ‘No, we’re amazing. We can do whatever we want, and you’re not going to tell me what I can and cannot do.'”

“Doing a song like this with Victoria La Mala is exactly what we’ve been dealing with since the beginning,” Chiquis adds. “Since Graciela Beltrán. Since Jenni Rivera. It’s been so tough. It’s wonderful to be able to do things with other women in my genre for sure.”

Chiquis made Latin Grammys history in November.

In November, Chiquis became the first female solo artist to win the Latin Grammy Award for Best Banda Album. Her album Playlist featuring collaborations with Becky G, Ely Quintero, and Helen Ochoa took the award that her mom, Jenni Rivera, was once nominated for.

“It was a beautiful moment,” Chiquis recalls. “Very surreal. I like pressure. I like a challenge, so I didn’t want to feel like ‘I’m comfortable now.’ I want to better myself in every single way. It definitely helped in that way as well. It’s beautiful to represent to be able to represent women in my genre, especially when I was nominated with men. It’s an honor.”

Victoria La Mala teamed up with Chris Pérez and Joe Ojeda for two songs on her EP.

A big moment for Victoria La Mala this year was teaming up with former Selena y Los Dinos band members Chris Pérez and Joe Ojeda for the song “Nuestra Tierra.” They also collaborated with Yorch on the empowering anthem that speaks to the Mexican immigrant experience.

“I’m an immigrant,” Victoria says. “My family came here from Mexico too. It’s always been very important for me to represent that for the immigrants and show that we’re here to make a better life for ourselves.”

“Nuestra Tierra” is actually one of four songs that Victoria La Mala ended up recording with the iconic duo. They also worked together on the song “Tenme Miedo” for her Soy Mala EP.

“It was an amazing experience to work with them,” Victoria La Mala says. “To literally be sitting with two people who are part of the Selena legacy, which I’ve always said is such an inspiration to me. She’s one of my biggest inspirations since I was a little girl. It was so surreal.”

In a moment for Mexican hip-hop, Victoria La Mala collaborated with Alemán.

Another major collaboration on Soy Mala is Victoria La Mala’s song with Mexican rapper Alemán. This is Mexican hip-hop at its finest when the two artists come together. The song “Todo Lo Que Quieres” was helmed by Justin Bieber and Post Malone producer Maejor.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Victoria La Mala says. “When [Alemán] sent me his verses, I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ It’s amazing. He’s such a cool guy. Very down to earth. I tell him, ‘You’re like a primo to me now.’ When he came to L.A. we got to hang out for a little bit. The song that we have together, it’s a trip.”

Victoria La Mala and Chiquis have love for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

It's #GayPride Month!!!! And I want the #LGBT community that you have my FULL support. #LoveIsLove 🌈💜💙💚💛❤️💝 — CHIQUIS (@Chiquis626) June 7, 2017

Like Victoria La Mala and Chiquis who are working extra hard in the male-dominated regional Mexican music scene, the LGBTQ+ community can identify with that struggle for acceptance. Chiquis’ younger brother, Johnny Rivera, is a part of the community. It’s the women in music that the queer fans often gravitate toward. I asked them if they have a message for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

“For me, the message is: I’m so proud of you guys for being who you are,” Victoria La Mala says. “Not being afraid to show your true self. That is something I admire and we need the world to see more of that. We need the world to see people being more confident and being true to who they are. We love you guys and we support you and I’m so proud of you guys for being so strong.”

“I’m very open and very transparent on social media about supporting the LGBT community,” Chiquis adds. “For me it’s very important for people to just be their authentic self. I always say, ‘Live and let live.’ I will never judge or criticize. I’m here. I’m a voice for you guys. I stand with you. Un besote a cada uno de corazón. I love the community. Thank you for your support.”

Victoria La Mala hopes to collaborate with Snow Tha Product next.

As for the next woman to team-up with, Victoria La Mala hopes that can be Mexican-American rapper Snow Tha Product. “She’s one of the few Mexican girls in hip-hop doing it both in English and in Spanish,” she says.

“There’s so much talent out there, female talent, and our genre is a little bit tainted and dominated by males, and I want us to just come together, and unite, and empower each other because it’s not a competition,” Chiquis adds.

