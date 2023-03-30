Rauw Alejandro Said He Loved Rosalía Before They Even Met, and Here’s How That Happened

crema

It’s official! Spanish singer Rosalía and Puerto Rican reggeatón artist Rauw Alejandro are getting married. This pair of influential musicians have the potential to become the Latino Jay-Z and Beyoncé. But, for the time being, they’re just really cute to watch.

The couple kept their relationship a secret until 2021, but they have no problem letting the world know about their engagement. They initially announced the news on March 24 of this year, but their story up until then is as adorable as you might think. Maybe even more than that.

In honor of their upcoming nuptials, we wanted to take a look back at how the two met, what they’re up to now, and where they might be going from here.

Rauw Alejandro knew he loved Rosalía before they even met

They might be engaged now, but there was a time when Alejandro loved Rosalía from afar. In a 2019 interview, Alejandro talked about her before the two even met. “I love Rosalía,” he said. “I think Rosalía is an artist, you know? Very talented.” He also asked her to hit him up for a collab if she happened to be watching the video.

It’s possible that the interview led them to where they are today. In a recent interview with Billboard, the couple admitted they met all the way back in 2019, probably soon after that interview went live. “We met on social media, long-distance, obviously,” Alejandro said.

From there, they messaged back and forth for a few months before meeting in person at the 2019 Latin Grammys. “I was nervous, I’m not going to lie,” he said, adding that he was only more nervous when he saw her in person. The crazy part is, she went ahead and won three Latin Grammys that very night, including Album of the Year.

She also performed a medley of her songs, garnering acclaim as one of the night’s best performers:

Alejandro wouldn’t win a Latin Grammy until 2021. However, it’s pretty clear they both won that night after meeting face-to-face in the lounge of a nearby hotel.

Rosalía denies any kind of relationship until the couple come out in 2021

For the next year-and-a-half after they first met, Rosalía refused to admit the two were seeing each other. However, Rosalía co-wrote and co-produced two tracks on Alejandro’s 2020 debut album, “Afrodisíaco,” and also contributed some background vocals.

Not only that, Rosalía posted some Instagram stories of the two riding motorcycles together. Even still, she vehemently denied the rumors, saying they were just friends. In a 2020 interview with Vogue, she literally laughed at the idea of having a boyfriend.

“But imagine! How? I compose, I produce, I write lyrics, I write the top lines, I play instruments,” she said. “I swear to you, to do this, you have to apply all of your senses to it.”

Finally, Rosalía announced the relationship on Instagram on September 25, 2021, her 28th birthday. Posting a photo set from the day, two of those photos were of her and Alejandro getting real cuddly, leading many to assume the two were dating.

The two knew they had something special from the beginning

They both agree it was love at first sight.

Actually, not even first sight. Alejandro says he loved her since the moment he saw her picture. She said she loved him the minute she heard his name. Even just reading the Billboard interview, the chemistry between them is undeniable. And their adorable Instagram posts pretty much confirm how perfect they are for each other.

Thankfully, you don’t have to just read it, you can watch them gush over each on-camera thanks to Billboard Latin:

From the time they announced their relationship to now, the two artists released some of their best music to date and continue to grow in popularity with music fans everywhere. Now that he’s put a ring on it, this Latin power couple seems pretty much unstoppable.

The two officially announced their engagement by releasing a three-track collaborative EP called “RR.” The video for the EP’s lead single, “Beso,” is something like a series of home movies. The video is comprised of little snippets, presumably shot on an iPhone, from the last three years of their relationship.

At the end, we can see a clip of Rosalía flashing her new engagement ring and crying on-camera.

However, the music is also just… really good. The two don’t just have romantic chemistry, but artistic chemistry, as well. Considering the fact that they make very different kinds of music, it’s pretty amazing how well their styles complement each other on all three tracks of the EP.

But also, look at them talking about how much they love each other, inspire each other, and help each other in these Billboard Latin videos:

We are looking forward to them being cute together forever.

