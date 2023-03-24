With Mascara Running, This Is How Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro Announced Their Engagement

wearemitu

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro have set the bar high when it comes to love stories. The couple announced they are engaged in the music video for their new release, “Beso.”

Loading the player...

“Beso” is undoubtedly an ode to love worthy of the 21st century. In just over 3 minutes, the couple takes us by the hand — literally — through the most intimate and sweetest moments of their relationship. It is a curation of scenes recorded by Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro during their travels through France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and the United States.

The new release is also part of their joint EP “R&R,” which includes three collaborative tracks and was released on Friday.

As Pitchfork explained, “R&R” is the first time Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro have released music together, although both have had production and songwriting credits on each other’s work in the past.

In 2021, for example, the Spanish-Puerto Rican couple confirmed they were in a relationship. Months later, Rosalía released her Motomami single “Chicken Teriyaki,” which she co-wrote with Alejandro.

A new chapter in Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro’s love story

In “Beso,” the couple exchange voices and lyrics and open a window into never-before-seen intimate moments of their relationship.

Rosalía con una afeitadora desechable y a la vez un cigarro en la boca soy yo totalmente — feffy (@Feffy_14) March 24, 2023

“For us, it’s always love first and everything else later, but we skipped that this time so we could finish RR and share it with the world,” Rosalía said in a press release. “After more than three years, these three songs are here, and each one of them belongs to a different stage of love.”

Capaz es muy de cornudo esto pero me conmueve mucho la relación de Rosalía y Rauw. La siento muy wholesome y genuina. No sé, las risas, las miradas de inocencia, los quiero mucho pic.twitter.com/Sw9UAIn6hk — tomitipy (@tomitipy) March 21, 2023

Alejandro added: “We always knew we wanted to make music together. However, with our relationship being the focus, we had to find the right time. A long time has passed by now, and finding a way to fit all my feelings for her in three songs has been nearly impossible. This means I will be spending my days writing and writing many more songs about and with her. We’re thrilled with this project. RR forever!”

Todos merecemos una relación como la de Rosalía y Rauw Alejandro ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/acc1qCeVIf — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) March 23, 2023

The couple definitely wanted to shout their love in style. So much so that the closing of the video shows the moment when Rosalía says “yes” to Rauw Alejandro in the marriage proposal.

“Oh my God, and with all the mascara running,” says a tearful Rosalia as she shows off a gigantic diamond ring on her left finger.

“Te amo,” she says before kissing her now fiancé.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com