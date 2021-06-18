Nu Music Fridays: Carla Morrison, Don Toliver with Kali Uchis, Cazzu with Justin Quiles and More

Latidomusic

Carla Morrison drops a body positivity anthem with “Obra De Arte”, Kali Uchis, and Don Toliver give us the R&B track we needed, Cazzu and Justin Quiles continue to prove they’re hitmakers, and more. Check out below our full list of new releases for the week of June 18.

Carla Morrison – “Obra De Arte”

Mexican singer Carla Morrison switches up her sound to celebrate female empowerment and body positivity in her new single and music video for “Obra de Arte.”

Don Toliver – Drugs N Hella Melodies (feat. Kali Uchis)

Houston rapper Don Toliver enlists Colombian singer Kali Uchis for our new R&B jam in “Drugs N Hella Melodies”. Their chemistry in the music video is undeniable, and after Don’s birthday post cuddled up with Kali which has sparked dating rumors, it’s hard not to root for these two to keep working together.

Cazzu, Justin Quiles – “Dime Dónde”

Another perfect chemistry duo. Argentinian singer Cazzu and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Justin Quiles drop their new Reggaeton banger “Dime Dónde.”

J Balvin, Karol G, Nicky Jam Feat. Crissin, Totoy El Frio, Natan Y Shander- “Poblado” (Remix)

Medellín en la casa. Colombian stars on the rise Crissin, Totoy El Frio, and duo Natan y Shander are setting their sights on a global hit with “Poblado Remix” with the help of J Balvin, Karol G, and Nicky Jam. Read our review of Poblado remix here.

Ambar Lucid – “Un Animal (Divina Existencia)”

Find your purpose with Ambar Lucid’s new single “Un Animal (Divina Existencia)”. Mexican-Dominican singer Ambar Lucid shows us once again her versatility in her new bilingual EP Get Lost In The Music.

Mexican rapper MC Davo spits bars over melodic beats for his romantic new single “Quédate Un Ratito Más”, which even has a punchline dedicated to la pareja del momento: Belinda and Christian Nodal.

Kris Floyd – “Ser Ella”

The room keeps spinning for Kris Floyd’s new single and music video for “Ser Ella”. The Neon16 singer-songwriter follows up his previous releases “7/24” and “Siempre Tarde.” Read our exclusive interview with Kris Floyd here.

Gotay “El Autentiko” – C.A.N.T. album

Acoustic versions of Reggaeton songs? Sign me up! New York born, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Gotay “El Autentiko” released his new album, C.A.N.T, which comes accompanied by Gotay performing live sessions for each song in his YouTube channel.

Gerardo Ortiz, Los Dos Carnales – “El Ranchero”

Regional Mexican heavyweights Gerardo Ortiz and Los Dos Carnales team up for “El Ranchero,” a corrido collab made to kick off the weekend.

Mau y Ricky, Sebastián Yatra, Mora – “3 de La Mañana”

Where was our invite to this party?! Gearing up for their tour with Piso 21, Venezuelan brothers Mau y Ricky released their new single “3 de La Mañana” with Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Mora. The music video is the Latin version of the Project X movie.

Ir Sais – “Tropical”

Bonaire/Dominican singer Ir-Sais knows Summer is finally here and released “Tropical” to match the vibes.

Carlos Arroyo x Jowell & Randy x Brray – “La Desean”

Former NBA player Carlos Arroyo is all in with his music career: He recruited OG duo Jowell & Randy and rising star Brray for perreo anthem “La Desean.”

Amenazzy – Santo Niño album

One of the DR’s finest, Amenazzy, released his new album Santo Niño, which shows his versatility in 8 songs, including features with Rochy RD, Eladio Carrión, Noriel and more. Look out for our interview with him next week!

Yasser Tejeda – “El Sol De La Madruga”

Meet Yasser Tejeda, a NYC-based artist who explores Afro-Dominican roots music fused with funk, r&b, jazz and soul. “El Sol De La Madruga” was inspired by the beautiful scenery in Samaná, Dominican Republic, and the acoustic version will transport you to a hammock by the beach.

AKIM x Nino Freestyle – “BAE”

Panamanian singer AKIM recruits Dominican singer Nino Freestyle for an R&B meets Trap bilingual single for “BAE.”

Chris Marshall, LATENIGHTJIGGY – “Bounce Wid It”

To close off Nu Music Fridays on a high note, Jamaican singer and producer Chris Marshall released dancehall single “Bounce Wid It” with Trinidadian singer LATENIGHTJIGGY, who has a couple of verses in Spanish.

