Karol G And Camilo Lead 2021 Premios Juventud Nominations

The Colombians are leading the nominations at this year’s Premios Juventud awards. The most-nominated artists are reggaetonera Karol G and pop star Camilo. Right behind them are even more Colombian superstars: J Balvin and Maluma.

So far, 2021 is shaping up to be the year of Karol G.

Karol G is tied with Camilo for the most nominations at this year’s Premios Juventud awards. Each Colombian act has a whopping 12 nominations. Karol G is up for the major categories like Album of the Year for her chart-topping KG0516 LP and Song of the Year for Ozuna’s “Caramelo” remix with Myke Towers. She’s also up for Best Female Artist and the Girl Power award for her collaboration “El Makinon” with Mariah Angeliq.

Camilo is charming audiences with his Los Dos Carnales collaboration.

Camilo is also up for Album of the Year for his latest album Mis Manos. He’s nominated for Song of the Year for Reik’s “Si Me Dices Que Si” with Farruko. Camilo is further nominated for Best Male Artist and Best Regional Mexican Fusion. His song “Tuyo y Mío” with Los Dos Carnales is up for the latter.

J Balvin and Camilo are tied with 11 nominations each.

Following Karol G and Camilo are J Balvin and Maluma with 11 nominations each. They’re pretty much in all the top categories with the leading nominees. With nine nominations each are Puerto Rico’s Daddy Yankee and Myke Towers and Mexican duo Los Dos Carnales. Mexican crooner Christian Nodal is tied with Dominican reggaetonera Natti Natasha with eight nominations each.

Where’s Bad Bunny?

Surprisingly, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is only up for six nominations. He’s tied with his “La Noche de Anoche” duet partner Rosalía and Boricua rapper Guaynaa. Fans can vote for their favorite artists here. Premios Juventud will air on July 22 on Univision.

