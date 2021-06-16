Wisin And Jhay Cortez Enlist Anuel AA And Myke Towers For “Fiel” Remix Music Video

Latidomusic

Wisin and Jhay Cortez team up with Anuel AA and Myke Towers for a new remix of “Fiel.” They turn up the Puerto Rican star power on the global smash hit.

“Fiel” is one of the biggest Latin music hits of the year.

Wisin released “Fiel” back in February on his Los Legendarios album. He worked on the LP with La Base Music Group. Among the multiple hits from Los Legendarios, the biggest one is “Fiel” with Jhay Cortez. The song is currently No. 1 on Puerto Rican radio and it hit the top of Billboard‘s Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm charts in the U.S. The original music video has over 149 million views on YouTube.

Wisin and Jhay Cortez’s “Fiel” remix with Anuel AA and Myke Towers arrives just in time for summer.

With the success of “Fiel” burning into the summer season, Wisin and Jhay Cortez released the remix with Anuel AA and Myke Towers. With that much star power in one song, the running time is six minutes in length and it’s worth every second. Matching the allure that Cortez and Wisin brought to the original version, Anuel and Towers come through with their own magnetic verses. This quartet of reggaeton heavy-hitters turns up the heat on the proudly Puerto Rican banger. The music video is pretty captivating too.

Me emocionan mucho estas 4 nominaciones en los #PremiosJuventud 🙌🏻. Solo puedo agradecer a Dios y cada uno de ustedes por apoyarme en todo lo que hago 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Pueden votar hasta el 18 junio ✅ https://t.co/Un9z4Gqakg pic.twitter.com/IYwz5g6cZz — WISIN (@wisin) June 15, 2021

Don’t sleep on Wisin’s Los Legendarios album with La Base Music. He’s up for four Premios Juventud awards because of it. Another smash the LP yielded was Wisin’s “Mi Niña” with Towers. He upped the star power on that one as well with the remix featuring Brazil’s Anitta and Colombia’s Maluma. Los Legendarios also features songs with Nicky Jam, Sech, Ozuna, Lunay, Reik, and Rauw Alejandro.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com