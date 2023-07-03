Karol G Redefines Latin Music’s Legacy With Record-Shattering ‘Today Show’ Performance

crema

Karol G continues to captivate international audiences with her extraordinary talent as she graces stages worldwide.

The Bichota’s recent performance at the City Concert Series on the Today Plaza is no exception, setting a new benchmark for trending success.

The Colombian artist established an extraordinary connection with her fans, shattering attendance records on the concert list of the show with an astonishing total of 15,000 people. The production reported it as “the largest crowd we have ever had.”.

The Medellín’s star takes over Rockefeller Center with a historic concert

La Bichota and her band performed some of her most well-known songs from her new album “Mañana será bonito,” released earlier this year. The studio record has made history as the first Spanish-language album by a female artist to debut at number one.

The singer follows in the footsteps of stars like Shakira, who broke 14 Guinness World Records with her song with Bizarrap, making it the most streamed song on Spotify and YouTube in 24 hours.

In March, both Colombians reached number one on the Hot Latin Songs chart with the song “TQG,” becoming the third pair of female artists to debut at that position since the chart’s launch in 1986, according to Billboard reports.

Karol G’s concert started with the song “Amargura,” rousing crowd members who started singing with her. On Twitter, her followers shared their love for the spectacular moment they witnessed.

Some even slept on the streets to see their idol face to face.

Karol G shattered attendance records and shared emotional moments with her fans

The last time the TODAY stage saw a record break was when Lady Gaga drew a staggering crowd of 20,000 fans in 2010. Thirteen years later, Karol G has shown that Latinas can do it too.

Among the many fans that attended the event, one moment took the cake for us. Prepare the tissues.

In the middle of the electric atmosphere, a 12-year-old girl shared the stage with the “Provenza” singer, and had an adorable moment.

When host, Hoda Kotb, asked her about the overwhelming experience, the visibly excited and joyful young girl simply replied in Spanish and with tears in her eyes, “Something very beautiful.”

The singer, equally moved, couldn’t contain her emotions, amplifying the enchantment that filled the air. A magical encounter that transcended language, uniting the artist and her devoted admirers in an unbreakable bond. Social media exploded with compliments and messages for the Medellín native:

karol g, the star you are https://t.co/DEvoKEYRcY — – (@daddyelch) July 3, 2023

As this person tweeted, Karol G is a real “chimba.”

Que chimba ser Karol g — Eliana Peñuela (@_epc10) July 3, 2023

“This was honestly such a highlight of the job for me as a Latina working at TODAY! Loved every minute of her incredible performances and energy,” wrote Arianna G. Davis, Editorial Director of the TODAY show on Instagram.

Karol G expressed gratitude with a heartwarming message for her fans, “I feel fulfilled”

In the middle of her remarkable achievement, the singer highlighted her gratitude and happiness.

“After almost four months of not getting on stage… and although time passes quickly for me, it became eternal not having that moment with you. I feel fulfilled, happy, and grateful for the family that we are…” she wrote on Instagram.

“Today was my debut on the Today Show stage, a stage that music legends have stepped on. Being our first time, we had over 15 thousand people, breaking a new record after 24 years. How do you land on this?” she wrote in Spanish.

Wrapping it up with, “Thank you all for so much love… All of this is as much mine as it is yours, ours! See you on tour, ready to have a great time and to continue fulfilling dreams that this life was made for.”

