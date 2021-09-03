Listen To Arca & Pabllo Vittar’s Songs On Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Remix Album

Music

Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica remix album is finally here and she’s got a few Latinas on it. Venezuelan producer Arca remixed the pop superstar’s hit “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande and Brazil’s Pabllo Vittar features on “Fun Tonight.”

Lady Gaga teamed up with many EDM acts in the LGBTQ+ community.

Earlier this week, Lady Gaga announced the news about Dawn of Chromatica, the remix album of last year’s chart-topper Chromatica. Gaga enlisted various artists across the dance and electronic music scene to reinvent her songs. Many of the remixers are part of the LGBTQ+ community like Arca and Pabllo Vittar, and Lady Gaga herself identifies as bisexual.

“I invite you to dance to this album in celebration of young artists all over the world,” Gaga wrote on Instagram. “Artists who see the world, feel the world, and put feeling into something bigger than all of us: music. All love.”

Arca tackled “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Arca is a trans woman who hails Caracas. The Grammy-nominated producer blends experimental electronic music with her Latin roots. Arca was tasked with remixing Gaga’s global smash “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Arca’s remix samples her own songs “Time” and “Mequetrefe” from last year’s Kick I album. She also put a Venezuelan twist to the remix by sampling DJ Yirvin’s “Mételo Sácalo” that reflects her local EDM scene.

Pabllo Vittar features on a new version of Lady Gaga’s “Fun Tonight.”

Pabllo Vittar is one of the leading artists from Brazil. The drag pop star features on her own remix of “Fun Tonight,” a fan favorite song on Chromatica. Vittar put a proudly Brazilian twist on the song with the forró influence. She also sounds incredible alongside Gaga singing the anthemic party lyrics.

